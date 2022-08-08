ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

NBC26

Green Bay Central Count sees many observers for Primary Election

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Many eyes watched Green Bay Tuesday night, where previous elections have been criticized by some members of the Republican Party. Election inspectors began processing absentee ballots just after 7 a.m. Tuesday inside Green Bay's Central Count, located on the fourth floor of City Hall. A public notice was posted on the building doors.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Prosecutor bests ex-legislator for Wisconsin GOP AG nod

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Veteran prosecutor Eric Toney defeated former state Rep. Adam Jarchow to win the Republican nomination for Wisconsin attorney general. Unofficial results show the Fond du Lac County district attorney beat Jarchow on Tuesday, earning the right to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election.
WISCONSIN STATE

