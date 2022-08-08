Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 393: iPhone 14 always-on details, more App Store ads, iPadOS 16 delayed
Benjamin and Zac catch up on Apple’s quarterly earnings results from last week, and bemoan the ongoing expansion of Apple’s ad business. iPadOS 16 will also reportedly be delayed until October for the first time. There are also iOS 16 always-on display leaks and Apple Studio Display woes to discuss.
The importance of "Prey" doing right by the dog, Sarii
This article contains dog spoilers for the film "Prey." First, an essential spoiler: the dog lives. "Prey," the Hulu Originals film, has injected life into the "Predator" franchise. A prequel to the four previous films about malicious alien, trophy-seeking hunters, it's set in 1719 on the Northern Great Plains. It centers a young Comanche hunter and tracker named Naru (Amber Midthunder), determined to become a warrior and protect her tribe, be it from big cats, white men or an invisibility-cloaked threat from space. Importantly, the film has also introduced a cute dog.
PETS・
PC Magazine
Spotify Overhauls Home Menu With Separate Music, Podcast Feeds
Spotify is launching a new Home experience with separate feeds for music and podcasts. Rolling out first to Android users and coming "soon" for iOS, the remodel splits audio into genres, helping to individualize everyone's streaming experiences. Tap the "Music" tab in the top-left corner of the screen to revisit...
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Flirted With Meta’s New Chatbot and Things Got Weird
Meta (AKA the company formerly known as Facebook) is throwing its hat into the chatbot wars. On Aug. 5, the social media giant launched BlenderBot 3, a bot that utilizes a highly sophisticated large language learning model that searches the internet in order to hold conversations with users. That means it's been trained to search for patterns in large text datasets in order to spit out somewhat coherent sentences.However, it’s also able to search the internet too. That means if you ask it a question like, “What’s your favorite movie from the last year?” it’ll do a search crawl in...
Hack warning: Four red flags to look out for when downloading apps
THERE are millions of apps to choose from but how do you tell if they're safe?. We're hearing about an increasing number of apps filled with viruses and malware, used by hackers for all sorts of nefarious activities. Just this week, we reported on cyber crooks using a sneaky way...
technewstoday.com
How to Transfer a YouTube Channel?
Do you have multiple Youtube Channels but they’re on different Google Accounts? You might want to organize things. Or maybe you just want to transfer the channel to someone else. Google does not allow their user to directly transfer a YouTube channel. So, we have to work around the...
Why Google just put Apple on blast over its messaging: 'It's time for Apple to fix texting.'
Google calls on Apple to "fix texting," Elon Musk sells $6.9 billion of Tesla shares, and we outline the companies Amazon could acquire next.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android warning for all users – 13 ‘phone breaking’ spam apps to delete now
A CYBERSECURITY team has flagged a baker's dozen worth of malicious apps in the Google Play Store, putting Android users everywhere at risk. The malicious apps have been downloaded by millions of unsuspecting users. Cybersecurity analysts at McAfee published a blog explaining the threat of HiddenAds, a new strain of...
Comments / 0