California State

Salon

The importance of "Prey" doing right by the dog, Sarii

This article contains dog spoilers for the film "Prey." First, an essential spoiler: the dog lives. "Prey," the Hulu Originals film, has injected life into the "Predator" franchise. A prequel to the four previous films about malicious alien, trophy-seeking hunters, it's set in 1719 on the Northern Great Plains. It centers a young Comanche hunter and tracker named Naru (Amber Midthunder), determined to become a warrior and protect her tribe, be it from big cats, white men or an invisibility-cloaked threat from space. Importantly, the film has also introduced a cute dog.
PC Magazine

Spotify Overhauls Home Menu With Separate Music, Podcast Feeds

Spotify is launching a new Home experience with separate feeds for music and podcasts. Rolling out first to Android users and coming "soon" for iOS, the remodel splits audio into genres, helping to individualize everyone's streaming experiences. Tap the "Music" tab in the top-left corner of the screen to revisit...
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
TheDailyBeast

I Flirted With Meta’s New Chatbot and Things Got Weird

Meta (AKA the company formerly known as Facebook) is throwing its hat into the chatbot wars. On Aug. 5, the social media giant launched BlenderBot 3, a bot that utilizes a highly sophisticated large language learning model that searches the internet in order to hold conversations with users. That means it's been trained to search for patterns in large text datasets in order to spit out somewhat coherent sentences.However, it’s also able to search the internet too. That means if you ask it a question like, “What’s your favorite movie from the last year?” it’ll do a search crawl in...
technewstoday.com

How to Transfer a YouTube Channel?

Do you have multiple Youtube Channels but they’re on different Google Accounts? You might want to organize things. Or maybe you just want to transfer the channel to someone else. Google does not allow their user to directly transfer a YouTube channel. So, we have to work around the...
