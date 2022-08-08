Read full article on original website
brookingsradio.com
Ten COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota this week; active cases fall
Ten COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is 2973. One of the deaths was reported in Brookings County. Active cases in Brookings County increase by nine to 134. Forty-five new cases reported since August 3rd, the total is 8,640. Recovered cases are at 8,448. There have been 58 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
KELOLAND TV
Local dairy farm becomes more sustainable with methane digesters
BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — A local dairy operation is becoming more sustainable. Boadwine Dairy in Baltic is taking manure and turning it into renewable natural gas through the use of their new methane digesters. It’s all a part of the Athena Project, a partnership with Brightmark, to bring agricultural...
One Dead After Exchanging Gunfire with Law Enforcement in Sioux Falls
In West Sioux Falls, a shoot-out with local law enforcement leaves one dead Tuesday. A little after 5:30 PM Tuesday (August 9) offices from the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle over at W 12th Street near S Willams Avenue. During the...
101.9 KELO-FM
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
farmforum.net
Weekend rains soak some drought-stressed South Dakota farms ahead of harvest season
The summertime story of the eastern South Dakota drought is written by the clouds. Once seeds have been sown, a good rain, or lack thereof, on bone-dry fields can change how the harvest season ends. So when a record-breaking storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain on Sioux Falls...
gowatertown.net
Watertown July 2022 Yards of the Month selected
WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — The Watertown Yards of the Month for the month of July has been selected. Each month, five homes – one from each ward, one business, and one whimsical yard are chosen. You can nominate an individual or business by filling out a form at the nomination watering cans located at County Fair Foods, HyVee, and the Watertown Regional Libary.
hubcityradio.com
Watertown City Council looking into their Parks & Recreation Board
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- During their work session, a secondary discussion item for the City Council involved the Parks and Recreation Board ordinance. City Manager Amanda Mack explains some background. Mayor Ried Holien elaborated on his thoughts on digging further into the boards. Councilman Paulsen asked whether they operate under a budget...
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement update deadly shooting during traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening quickly escalated when one of the people in the vehicle shot at police, authorities said Wednesday. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead both answered questions regarding the incident during a media briefing.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
gowatertown.net
One person dead in officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Officers and a deputy from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. at West 12th Street and South Williams Avenue. One subject engaged...
brookingsradio.com
Intersection Closure to Begin Next Week
The intersection of 22nd Avenue and 20th Street South will be closed starting the week of August 14th. Crews will be working on both the I-29 interchange project as well as water utilities in the area. The closure is expected to run for 45 days, during which a detour route will be posted.
Several animals killed in South Dakota barn fire
Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.
gowatertown.net
Music lineup announced for 2022 End of Summer Summerfest on Lake Kampeska (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The concert lineup for this year’s End of Summer Summerfest on Lake Kampeska was announced this afternoon. Promoter Chad Christianson talked with Watertown Radio News about who’s coming to town…. This is a free, “on the water” concert…. Christianson says this event...
ktwb.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
