Brookings, SD

Working on a Lake Poinsett Improvement Plan

The East Dakota Water Development District based in Brookings is working with residents around Lake Poinsett. East Dakota Manager Jay Gilbertson says they have been working on a plan for a while….. Gilbertson says the lake has had high water for a while…. Gilbertson says finding consensus on...
BROOKINGS, SD
Sturgis Rally traffic counts similar to 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Sturgis Rally could be on pace for the highest attendance since the 75th anniversary in 2015. The state’s traffic count for the first three days is about 13,000 more than the five-year average. The three-day traffic count is 179,726 compared to 167,094 five-year average, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
STURGIS, SD
Watertown City Council looking into their Parks & Recreation Board

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- During their work session, a secondary discussion item for the City Council involved the Parks and Recreation Board ordinance. City Manager Amanda Mack explains some background. Mayor Ried Holien elaborated on his thoughts on digging further into the boards. Councilman Paulsen asked whether they operate under a budget...
WATERTOWN, SD
Cleaning up after record-breaking rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yesterday’s record-breaking rainfall has some homeowners dealing with flooded basements today. Sioux Falls has seen not one, But two derechos this summer. But throughout all of this summer’s severe weather, most of the damage has been due to wind. This weekend was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Dry spell brings uptick in lawn watering complaints

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend’s forecast of rain can’t come soon enough for homeowners in KELOLAND trying to revive their brown lawns. The City of Sioux Falls has seen an uptick in people watering for multiple days in a row, in violation of the city’s lawn watering restrictions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Four businesses sold to a minor in Brookings County during compliance check

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Four of 11 businesses in Brookings County failed a compliance check and sold alcohol to a minor. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says the check was conducted on Friday. The Boathouse, CC’s Bar & Grill, Meadow Creek Golf Course, and Lefty’s Sports Bar failed. During the last compliance check, in April of 2022, two businesses made a sale to the underage buyer.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
Traffic
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
One person dead in officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Officers and a deputy from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. at West 12th Street and South Williams Avenue. One subject engaged...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
High-risk inmate released; Driver license express station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. As we cover different stories on the topic of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, we bring you the story of Finale Night Shield. She died of a stab wound to her chest which she suffered in January of last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Ten COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota this week; active cases fall

Ten COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is 2973. One of the deaths was reported in Brookings County. Active cases in Brookings County increase by nine to 134. Forty-five new cases reported since August 3rd, the total is 8,640. Recovered cases are at 8,448. There have been 58 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
Officer-involved shooting; Amber Alert cancelled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. The Department of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sunday morning rain was a record breaker in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain this morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The previous record for August 7th was set in 1938. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. Today’s date is now the record to beat for a single day, the month of August, or on any date with a total of 5.41 inches.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

