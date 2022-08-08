Read full article on original website
wnax.com
Working on a Lake Poinsett Improvement Plan
The East Dakota Water Development District based in Brookings is working with residents around Lake Poinsett. East Dakota Manager Jay Gilbertson says they have been working on a plan for a while….. Gilbertson says the lake has had high water for a while…. Gilbertson says finding consensus on...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally traffic counts similar to 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Sturgis Rally could be on pace for the highest attendance since the 75th anniversary in 2015. The state’s traffic count for the first three days is about 13,000 more than the five-year average. The three-day traffic count is 179,726 compared to 167,094 five-year average, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
hubcityradio.com
Watertown City Council looking into their Parks & Recreation Board
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- During their work session, a secondary discussion item for the City Council involved the Parks and Recreation Board ordinance. City Manager Amanda Mack explains some background. Mayor Ried Holien elaborated on his thoughts on digging further into the boards. Councilman Paulsen asked whether they operate under a budget...
KELOLAND TV
Cleaning up after record-breaking rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yesterday’s record-breaking rainfall has some homeowners dealing with flooded basements today. Sioux Falls has seen not one, But two derechos this summer. But throughout all of this summer’s severe weather, most of the damage has been due to wind. This weekend was...
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
farmforum.net
Weekend rains soak some drought-stressed South Dakota farms ahead of harvest season
The summertime story of the eastern South Dakota drought is written by the clouds. Once seeds have been sown, a good rain, or lack thereof, on bone-dry fields can change how the harvest season ends. So when a record-breaking storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain on Sioux Falls...
sdpb.org
Business owners request foot patrols, stricter ordinances at Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force meeting
Business owners and other residents offered their perspectives on the rising rates of homelessness during the second meeting of the Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force. The group is working to provide policy suggestions to the mayor and city council by the end of this year. Most of the 13 speakers...
q957.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
KELOLAND TV
Dry spell brings uptick in lawn watering complaints
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend’s forecast of rain can’t come soon enough for homeowners in KELOLAND trying to revive their brown lawns. The City of Sioux Falls has seen an uptick in people watering for multiple days in a row, in violation of the city’s lawn watering restrictions.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
kelo.com
Four businesses sold to a minor in Brookings County during compliance check
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Four of 11 businesses in Brookings County failed a compliance check and sold alcohol to a minor. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says the check was conducted on Friday. The Boathouse, CC’s Bar & Grill, Meadow Creek Golf Course, and Lefty’s Sports Bar failed. During the last compliance check, in April of 2022, two businesses made a sale to the underage buyer.
KELOLAND TV
Dry and Progressively Warmer This Week – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, August 7
Today has been a day for the record books, with Sioux Falls setting multiple records regarding today’s rainfall. Thankfully, we’ll get a break to catch our breath and give the ground some time to recover. Beyond some evening showers and storms to the southeast early on, much of...
gowatertown.net
Music lineup announced for 2022 End of Summer Summerfest on Lake Kampeska (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The concert lineup for this year’s End of Summer Summerfest on Lake Kampeska was announced this afternoon. Promoter Chad Christianson talked with Watertown Radio News about who’s coming to town…. This is a free, “on the water” concert…. Christianson says this event...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
gowatertown.net
One person dead in officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Officers and a deputy from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. at West 12th Street and South Williams Avenue. One subject engaged...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls teenager identified as victim of fatal crash near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Chancellor. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says eighteen year-old Mason Jacobson died when the pickup he was driving collided with a van an an intersection.
KELOLAND TV
High-risk inmate released; Driver license express station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. As we cover different stories on the topic of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, we bring you the story of Finale Night Shield. She died of a stab wound to her chest which she suffered in January of last year.
brookingsradio.com
Ten COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota this week; active cases fall
Ten COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is 2973. One of the deaths was reported in Brookings County. Active cases in Brookings County increase by nine to 134. Forty-five new cases reported since August 3rd, the total is 8,640. Recovered cases are at 8,448. There have been 58 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; Amber Alert cancelled
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. The Department of...
kelo.com
Sunday morning rain was a record breaker in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain this morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The previous record for August 7th was set in 1938. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. Today’s date is now the record to beat for a single day, the month of August, or on any date with a total of 5.41 inches.
