Chicago, IL

Man killed, woman injured in Albany Park shooting

By Adriana Pérez, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

A 22-year-old man was killed and a 20-year-old woman was wounded after being shot in Albany Park early Monday, Chicago police said.

The man and woman were walking by 4701 N. Kedzie Ave. at 12:10 a.m. when two men approached them. Those two men then drew handguns and shot at the victims before running from the scene.

The 22-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his body and the 20-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. Both were taken by ambulance to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead at 12:52 a.m., according to information provided by Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The woman most recently had been listed in good condition, authorities said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, police said, and Area 5 detectives are investigating.

