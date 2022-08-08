Read full article on original website
More Butler City Streets Set For Cleaning
A number of Butler City streets will be cleaned Wednesday. The cleaning is set from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. City officials remind residents to move their cars from the street or they will be fined. The post More Butler City Streets Set For Cleaning appeared first on ButlerRadio.com –...
Crews Quickly Handle Kitchen Fire At Chop Shop
A fire at a downtown Butler eatery could have had a far more serious result if not for an early warning and the quick actions of firefighters. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday for smoke coming out of rear roof vents at the Chop Shop.
One Injured In City of Butler Crash
One person was taken to the hospital Monday as a result of a crash in the City of Butler. The two vehicle accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Brady Street and Main Street. Details on the crash are not known at the moment. Dispatchers say...
Gas Prices Continue To Tumble
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by 11 cents over the past week to settle at $4.41 per gallon.
Foxburg Mixer Returns Wednesday
There’s still time to register for an opportunity for networking to be held later this week in neighboring Clarion County. The Annual Foxburg Mixer is planned for Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foxburg Wine Cellars. Those planning to attend will be able to enjoy networking in...
SHS Auxiliary Gym Near Completion; Expansion Project Ongoing
With a new school year less than a month away, crews at the Butler Senior High School continue to make progress even as materials delays result in additional expense. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update Monday night from the district’s construction manager on the Auxiliary Gym project as well as the classroom expansion project.
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
Owner Of Revolution Pipeline Convicted
A company that owns a pipeline that stretches from Butler County to Washington County has been convicted on charges related to their conduct during construction. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Energy Transfer, which owns the Revolution Pipeline, pleaded no-contest to “repeatedly ignored environmental protocols and custom plans.”. During...
Butler County’s 2020 Election Review Continues
Butler County’s review of the 2020 election is continuing this week. County Solicitor Wil White says they finished the review of the Butler City 4-1 precinct and found the results were 99.9 percent accurate between the hand recount and the machine. White says that the machines have been “dead-on...
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, tent gates open at 3 p.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7...
Ghouls For Good Fundraiser Happening This Week
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a fundraiser event later this week. The 7th annual Ghouls for Good fundraiser will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the 11th Frame Bar and Grille Back Alley to kick off fundraising efforts for the annual Ghouls for Good Costume Shop.
Renfrew Man Facing Charges After Leading Police On Chase
A Renfrew man is facing a number of charges after leading police on a chase in southern Butler County yesterday. According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old David Johnston is accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing police. It started around 7:30 yesterday morning, when state police received a call that...
Man Leads Police On Chase Through Kittanning
A Pittsburgh man is accused of leading a police on a chase through Kittanning. State police tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffery Ledonne early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. when he took off. Ledonne went through parts of Kittanning near Johnson Avenue and police say he would slam on the brakes multiple times causing damage to police cruisers.
Farm Show Rolls On; WBUT Broadcasting Live
The Butler Farm Show rolls on today. Gates officially open at 8:30 a.m. and ride times are bumped up today to a 1 p.m. start. Highlighting this evening is the truck and tractor pull, which begins at 7 p.m. Also WBUT 1050 AM and 97.3 FM will be on-site from...
Disc Golf Tournament To Come To Butler County
Look around Butler County any weekend and you’ll find hundreds of golfers hitting the links. In about a month though, a new tournament will bring many disc golfers to the area. The first ever Butler County Disc Golf Classic will take place in North Boundary Park in Cranberry Township...
BC3 Helping Presentation On Retaining Staff
Several administrators with Butler County Community College will present at an upcoming Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce online panel discussion. The Chamber is hosting a virtual Lunchbox Session on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. titled “Finding and Keeping Talented Staff” that will focus on workforce development and resources for employers.
Chicora Man Charged For Allegedly Attacking Postal Worker
A Chicora man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a postal worker. The incident happened last Wednesday around 11 a.m. on Whitestown Road in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 56-year-old Todd Hovis attacked the United States postal worker while he was delivering mail. No cause was given for the...
