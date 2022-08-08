A customer with severe allergies has called out her local Starbucks after she claimed a barista ignored her allergy requests, potentially putting her life at risk.Mia, who says she has more than 50 allergies and goes by @theallergicgirl on TikTok, described the recent experience in a video which has since been viewed more than 100,000 times. In the three-minute clip, Mia said she was “debating” on making a video about her recent Starbucks trip, but decided to share her experience in an effort to call attention to the issues faced by people with severe food allergies.She explained that she...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO