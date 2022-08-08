ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

America ??1
2d ago

she didn't get fired for be late she got fired for being late the 20 times before that one time.

gilbert garcia
2d ago

Bell Tapper, it’s a good rule to be at your job at least 15 minutes early,and ready to work when your shift starts

J.R. Heimbigner

Major changes happening at Starbucks

Starbucks SignPhoto by Marco Paköeningrat (Creative Commons) Big changes are on the horizon for Starbucks. Currently, according toScrapeHero.com, there are 15,467 Starbucks locations in the United States as of the date of publishing. California leads the way with 3,016 locations, which is 19% of all Starbucks locations in America.
The Independent

Customer with allergies calls out Starbucks barista for making ‘unsanitised’ drink

A customer with severe allergies has called out her local Starbucks after she claimed a barista ignored her allergy requests, potentially putting her life at risk.Mia, who says she has more than 50 allergies and goes by @theallergicgirl on TikTok, described the recent experience in a video which has since been viewed more than 100,000 times. In the three-minute clip, Mia said she was “debating” on making a video about her recent Starbucks trip, but decided to share her experience in an effort to call attention to the issues faced by people with severe food allergies.She explained that she...
Vice

Government Sues Former McDonald’s Employees to Comply With Subpoenas About Surveilling Workers

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. The U.S. government agency responsible for enforcing labor laws sued two former McDonald’s employees in an effort to compel them to respond to a subpoena related to a case of alleged surveillance against the company’s workers involved with the labor activist campaign Fight for $15.
Android Authority

How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked

It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
Mic

McDonald's employees reveal the truth about all-day breakfast

McDonald's all-day breakfast has essentially saved its business, as well as plenty of hungover fast food lovers who can't get up to obtain a McGriddle until early afternoon. But is serving McGriddles and hash browns all day really great for diners? No, not really. McDonald's employees took to Reddit to explain why satiating your egg and cheese cravings in the afternoon may not be the best idea at their restaurant.
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
Newsweek

New York City, NY
