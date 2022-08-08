ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP campaign chair Emmer plans to run for whip if Republicans take House

By Emily Brooks
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYK8A_0h9ByfXy00
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect photo.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), is planning to run for majority whip if Republicans win control of the House in this fall’s midterms.

“Chairman Emmer is focused on winning in November. He’s asked his colleagues for the opportunity to make an argument for Majority Whip once Republicans retake the House and fire Nancy Pelosi,” NRCC Communications Director Michael McAdams said in a statement Monday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is vying to become Speaker if Republicans win control of the chamber this year, and Republicans have coalesced around bumping House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to majority leader in that event, which would leave the No. 3 House majority whip position open.

Emmer is in his second cycle as the head of House Republicans’ campaign arm, overseeing GOP gains in the House in 2020 and a 2022 midterm environment that analysts say is favorable to Republicans. Emmer would likely lean on his success in that role and knowledge of dynamics in congressional districts in making the argument to lawmakers that they should elect him as their whip.

Emmer has represented a safe GOP district outside Minneapolis since 2016. Politico first reported that Emmer was talking to GOP colleagues about running for whip.

In conversations with colleagues, Emmer is making his intention to run clear and asking them to allow him to make his argument for the position after the midterms before they commit to supporting another candidate, according to a source familiar with his activities.

McCarthy has cautioned members from openly seeking support to be whip before the midterm elections, Politico previously reported. But the list of those who may be interested is already crowded.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) has been mentioned as a potential contender, as has Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.), who is currently the chief deputy whip.

Stefanik and Ferguson have declined to say whether they are seeking the position, with both saying they are focused on winning back the House in November and supporting candidates across the country.

Stefanik could also potentially seek a committee chair position or seek another term as House GOP conference chair.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), current chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee, is also in the mix as a member who may seek the position, or another leadership slot.

Confirmation from Emmer’s team that he wants to run for whip elicited sharp responses from some in the House Republican sphere.

“Tom Emmer’s main job is to help Republicans win the majority. Getting over his skis and laying the groundwork for a whip race is irresponsible, the focus should be winning the majority, not his ego and ambition,” said one senior GOP operative.

An Emmer bid for whip also opens up a race to replace him as chair of the NRCC, which would be the fifth-ranking spot in a House GOP majority.

Comments / 8

Shirley Reese
2d ago

Dont get your hopes up repubs. we are working hard on a blue wave. besides, Lisa Stefanek is begging for the speaker position.🗽🗽🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🗽💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

Reply
4
Starboard gunner
2d ago

the only way America can be saved from communism and ruin is to vote out ALL democrats. we have a lot of social damage to repair!

Reply(5)
8
