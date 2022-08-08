ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Stearns History Museum Hosting Singer Dennis Warner

(KNSI) – Crafts and music come together on Saturday, September 10th in St. Cloud. The Stearns History Museum is hosting folksinger and songwriter Dennis Warner at 2:30 for a free concert. His most famous tune is Beads on One String. Warner has performed the song at the Paramount Center for the Arts with the Youth Choral of Central Minnesota. He has also adapted the song into a children’s book that is now on its seventh printing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Cloud, MN
WJON

Weather Announcements for Saturday, August 6th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Saturday, August 6th, 2022. -- The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department has rescheduled Movie Under the Stars for Friday, August 26th due to rain and wet conditions. If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and...
ENVIRONMENT
KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Quaid
MIX 108

This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’

Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
WINONA, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: How much rain fell this weekend

(FOX 9) - The Twin Cities saw the wettest consecutive days since April over the weekend. Much-needed rain fell across the metro and southwestern Minnesota, dumping 1-2 inches in the Twin Cities and 2-4 inches in parts of central Minnesota. This should help relieve some drought conditions the region has experienced this summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Damp Sunday, beautiful week ahead

(FOX 9) - The bulk of rain from our wet weekend is now behind us, and the week ahead looks warm and beautiful. Rain totals in the Metro ranged from 0.5 to 1.5 inches, with widespread totals across southern Minnesota reaching anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain. However, the rain isn't over yet, as we still have a few more showers to get through for Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Recreation Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Based BBQ Holdings Acquired by Canadian Franchisor

(KNSI) — The parent company of Granite City Food & Brewery and Famous Dave’s is being sold to an investor in Canada. Montreal-based MTY Food Group has bought Minnetonka-based BBQ Holdings for around $200 million. Besides owning Granite City and Famous Dave’s, BBQ Holdings’ brands include Bakers Square, Village Inn, and Champps.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WTIP

DNR researchers dive to bottom of Lake Superior near Grand Marais in search of ‘rock snot’

The bottom of Lake Superior is a world most humans never get to explore. It makes sense, with Lake Superior being hundreds of feet deep within eyesight of the shoreline near Grand Marais. Factor in, too, the cold water Lake Superior is famous for along the Minnesota coastline. That being the case, a team of researchers with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are hoping to better understand what’s growing on and using the rocks at the bottom of Lake Superior.
GRAND MARAIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy