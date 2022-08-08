Read full article on original website
Bay Net
AACPS, County And Police Partner On New Modernized Bus Initiative To Enhance Student Safety
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Every day in Maryland, thousands of drivers fail to stop for school buses and put the lives of children at risk. Anne Arundel County Public Schools hopes to halt dangerous driving around its school buses beginning this fall with the launch of a new safety initiative in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Government, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, and BusPatrol.
Bay Net
CCSO Teen Court Coordinator To Host Information Session For Parents
LA PLATA, Md. – Our Charles County Sheriff’s Office Teen Court Coordinator, Sarah Vaughan, will be hosting an information session for parents on Tuesday August 16, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Charles County Sheriff’s Headquarters located at 6915 Crain Highway in La Plata.
Bay Net
METCOM Announces Water And Sewer Bill Payment Assistance Program Success
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On August 3, 2022, Metropolitan Commission’s Executive Director, George Erichsen reported to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County that MetCom’s partnership with the Maryland Department of Human Services Office of Home Energy Program (OHEP) has proven successful for many of its customers. Erichsen...
Bay Net
PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
Almost $1 million in federal funds awarded to Maryland community health centers
The Biden administration has awarded $65,000 each to five Baltimore-based community health systems to collect more in-depth data on patient health and patients' economic/social conditions.
Bay Net
SMECO Helps Inspire Future Engineers
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) recently hosted more than a dozen high-school students from the area to help inspire the next generation of women engineers. Each year the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) holds the Engineer Like a Girl camp to expose high-schoolers to the opportunities...
Bay Net
Six Charles County Sheriff’s Officers Graduate From Northwestern University Program
WALDORF, Md. – Sheriff Troy D. Berry is pleased to announce the graduation of Charles County Sheriff’s Officers Lt. Jonathan Palmer, Sgt. Dustin Hendricks, D/Sgt. Kristen Clark, Lt. Ashley Burroughs, Lt. John Dodge, and Sgt. Travis Yates from Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command.
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Community College has a plan to combat truck industry issues
SALISBURY, Md. – Officials say the trucking industry is feeling the impact of inflation, the supply chain crisis, and high turnover rates that come with staffing shortages. As a result, a local college has extended its program to help fulfill some of those positions. Although these issues students at Wor-Wic Community College are still excited to be joining the trucking industry.
Bay Net
Calvert County Police Accountability Board To Hold First Meeting
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Police Accountability Board (PAB) will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at 10 a.m., with members of the Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) and Trial Board. The meeting will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at...
Calvert Co. Educator named Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Ambassador
Dr. Crystal Ricks, Coordinator of Advanced Learning for Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS), has been selected as a Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Ambassador for the 2022-2023 school year. As an educator recognized with the DoD STEM Ambassador award, Dr. Ricks will partner with the Defense STEM Education Consortium (DSEC) […]
Wbaltv.com
New Anne Arundel County school superintendent has 100-day plan for district
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County'snew school superintendent is still trying to connect names with faces, but he seems clear in what direction he wants to take the school system. Mark Bedell is now officially on the job just weeks before the first day of school. "It's a school...
WMDT.com
Local girl spends day as City Administrator
SALISBURY, Md. – Maura Ennis of Salisbury got the chance to be City Administrator for the day on Thursday. She had a full plate signing documents, attending meetings, and even having lunch at the brand new Riverwalk Game Park. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Bay Net
NAACP Hosts Meet and Greet with Calvert County Superintendent
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Wednesday, August 3rd, the Calvert County NAACP hosted a forum at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick Campus, inviting people and organizations from all over Calvert County to come and meet the new Superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools. Dr. Andrae Townsel...
The Dispatch
Cottage Court Site Plan Approved For Route 611
SNOW HILL– The Worcester County Planning Commission approved a site plan for a rental cottage development in West Ocean City. Last Thursday, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the site plan for a 52-unit rental cottage development. The project will be located on Route 611. “This is a cottage...
Bay Net
U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Awards Contract To Rehab Jetty At Fishing Creek
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, has awarded a $3.17 million contract to White Lake Dock and Dredge, Inc., a Small Business out of North Shores, Michigan, for maintenance dredging and southern jetty rehabilitation for the Fishing Creek Federal navigation channel. The...
Retired Anne Arundel County fire department K-9 dies
A retired K-9 dog that served Anne Arundel County for about five years has died, reported Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
hyattsvillewire.com
New Townhomes Coming Next to Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville
More townhomes are coming to the area just north of the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. Stanley Martin Homes is building 331 homes in the Gateway West development, which will also have a playground and a wooded conservation area with walking trails next to the football field at Northwestern High School.
Bay Net
DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
Bay Net
Annual Autumn Wine Tasting And Silent Auction Back In Person For 25th Anniversary
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation’s Annual Autumn Wine Tasting and Silent Auction is back in person for the milestone 25th anniversary. All proceeds from this year’s Wine Tasting and Silent Auction will support the Emergency Department modernization project, which will expand the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center’s (UM CRMC) Emergency Department and help the hospital continue to meet the growing needs of Charles County.
