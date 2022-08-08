Read full article on original website
‘It’s time to show what we can do,’ says 3rd-year Flint Carman-Ainsworth football coach
FLINT – Carman-Ainsworth football coach Dajuan Massey has spent two years installing new schemes and systems since joining the Cavaliers from New Lothrop. Now, he feels the Cavaliers are ready to take the next step in restoring success in a program that made the playoffs six times in seven years from 2011-17.
MLive.com
Michigan’s new play-callers seek to execute Jim Harbaugh’s ‘vision’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When it comes to offensive play-calling this fall for Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh has defaulted back to having multiple cooks in the kitchen. While Sherrone Moore has maintained his role as offensive line coach and co-coordinator, quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been promoted to co-coordinator himself and both assistants have been handed the keys to the playbook.
MLive.com
Top recruits: Brother Rice back Nolan Ray blazes trail to Maryland
Nolan Ray has plenty of patience, but he didn’t feel like waiting to commit to a college football program. The Birmingham Brother Rice tailback picked Maryland over Stanford and Iowa, making the choice before the 2022 football season. “Maryland was my first offer my sophomore year, and I’ve always...
The Oakland Press
New stadium, new division give Pontiac Phoenix football squad hope for breaking state’s longest losing skid
ROCHESTER — Last year, they built the stadium. Now, they want to build some confidence and momentum, and end the streak. Then someday, down the road, they want to start work on building a wall. The Pontiac Phoenix enter the 2022 season riding a 33-game losing streak — dating...
abc12.com
Flushing star Sarah Rambus transfers to IMG Academy
FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing's Sarah Rambus will finish her high school career in the sunshine state. The star center announced on twitter, she will transfer to IMG Academy. Rambus has already committed to Oregon. The first team all-stater averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks a game for...
MLive.com
Ottawa Hills strives for continued improvement behind young offensive line
Ottawa Hills won two games a year ago, and that was the most wins the Bengals have had in a season since 2015. What is especially encouraging for the 2022 season is that Ottawa started four freshmen on its offensive line in 2021. Those Bengals are now back with a year of experience and hungry for more improvement.
Tom Izzo Lands Another 4 Star, Lou Whitaker Day, and More
On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Detroit News Reporter Angelique Chengelis and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss Tom Izzo's wild success on the recruiting trail as of late
Meet SVSU’s next president: Detroit native George Grant Jr.
KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI — Detroit native George Grant Jr., chancellor at Pennsylvania State University-Berks, will begin serving as the next president of Saginaw Valley State University in December, school officials said. The SVSU Board of Control appointed Grant during a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9. He will replace Donald...
thesuntimesnews.com
Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
"Is that a cougar?!" Despite sightings on the rise, the big cat remains elusive in Michigan
A Macomb County video of what the poster thought was a cougar went viral last week. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark explores why, despite not having a breeding population, cougar sightings are on the rise in Michigan.
51-year-old Oakland County woman wins $500,000 in Michigan Lottery instant game
An Oakland County woman is in shock after winning $500,000 playing the Hit $500,000 instant game, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 51-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous,...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School
With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
MetroTimes
Community organizers challenged Bedrock’s latest Hudson’s site tax break in Detroit — and nearly won
When Theo Pride, a community organizer with Detroit People’s Platform, got word that a proposed $60 million tax abatement for billionaire Dan Gilbert’s real estate firm Bedrock was being pulled from City Council’s consideration on June 28, he had two interlocking thoughts. The first was satisfaction at...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Detroit to Toronto
A road trip from Detroit to Toronto is perfect for a short but incredibly scenic getaway that will take you from the American border to the breathtaking Canadian views through charming towns, wonderful parks, tranquil lakeside beaches and historic museums. The 280-mile road trip from Detroit to Toronto will take...
MetroTimes
Fight over Detroit’s recreational marijuana ordinance gets messier
The Detroit Election Commission delivered bad news to advocates of a more robust marijuana industry in the Motor City. The three-member commission on Monday rejected a ballot initiative that would have given voters an opportunity to overturn the city's much-criticized recreational marijuana ordinance. But supporters aren't giving up on their...
howafrica.com
Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise
Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
