ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan’s new play-callers seek to execute Jim Harbaugh’s ‘vision’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When it comes to offensive play-calling this fall for Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh has defaulted back to having multiple cooks in the kitchen. While Sherrone Moore has maintained his role as offensive line coach and co-coordinator, quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been promoted to co-coordinator himself and both assistants have been handed the keys to the playbook.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Top recruits: Brother Rice back Nolan Ray blazes trail to Maryland

Nolan Ray has plenty of patience, but he didn’t feel like waiting to commit to a college football program. The Birmingham Brother Rice tailback picked Maryland over Stanford and Iowa, making the choice before the 2022 football season. “Maryland was my first offer my sophomore year, and I’ve always...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lake Orion, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Marshall, MI
Southfield, MI
Sports
City
Bradley, MI
City
Southfield, MI
City
River Rouge, MI
Southfield, MI
Football
abc12.com

Flushing star Sarah Rambus transfers to IMG Academy

FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing's Sarah Rambus will finish her high school career in the sunshine state. The star center announced on twitter, she will transfer to IMG Academy. Rambus has already committed to Oregon. The first team all-stater averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks a game for...
FLUSHING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#A T#American Football#Bio Height#Umass
thesuntimesnews.com

Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
100.7 WITL

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School

With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
DETROIT, MI
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Detroit to Toronto

A road trip from Detroit to Toronto is perfect for a short but incredibly scenic getaway that will take you from the American border to the breathtaking Canadian views through charming towns, wonderful parks, tranquil lakeside beaches and historic museums. The 280-mile road trip from Detroit to Toronto will take...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Fight over Detroit’s recreational marijuana ordinance gets messier

The Detroit Election Commission delivered bad news to advocates of a more robust marijuana industry in the Motor City. The three-member commission on Monday rejected a ballot initiative that would have given voters an opportunity to overturn the city's much-criticized recreational marijuana ordinance. But supporters aren't giving up on their...
DETROIT, MI
howafrica.com

Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise

Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy