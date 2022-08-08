ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orange County schools add new safety alert system for 2022-23

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01btCx_0h9By2P000

ORLANDO, Fla — During a news conference Monday, Orange County Public Schools announced a new safety alert system, SaferWatch, that will be in place for the upcoming school year.

With the push of a button, school staff can alert law enforcement and the administration to an active threat on campus.

The application will be on all district staff members’ issued digital devices and can provide immediate alerts when a lockdown is needed.d

OCPS District Police Chief Bryan Holmes also urged students to use FortifyFL to report any suspicious activity through the application.

“I want to remind everyone, if you see something, students, if you know something, say something,” said Holmes.

The school district and multiple law enforcement agencies spent the summer conducting active shooter drills on local campuses.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina wants parents to know his officers are prepared. “I want parents to hear this clear message: nothing that is more important to me, to us, than the safety of your children,” Mina said.

The SafeWatch system is used in multiple school districts across Florida.

Orange County students go back to school on Wednesday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

TRUMP LOST BIG ?
2d ago

Voters across the Country NO LONGER WANT trumpism, NO LONGER WANT desantism, NO LONGER WANT the Government making decisions for them on contraception, how they provide healthcare for their own body, what books their family read, etc. etc.Republicans have gone completely RADICAL telling people how they will be forced to live their lives!!We are a FREE COUNTRY AND WE WILL NOT LET A GROUP moms for Liberty EVER DICTATE TO OUR SCHOOL BOARD. This will not happen. We told you in 2020 that we would eliminate trump for good and we/our teams and voters did!We will never let desantis ruin what DISNEY BRINGS TO OUR STATE AND ECONOMY. NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!!Republicans. RED STATES LAST NIGHT COMPLETELY TURNED AGAINST THE REPUBLICAN REGIME. The Blue Democrat Leadership will do exactly we did in 2020. WE LIVE IN A FREE COUNTRY AND 2022 and 2024 will vote overwhelmingly Blue. Mike and Sherri CoppageTEAM. THIS GOES ACROSS THE USA

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
mynews13.com

New Kelly Park school raises traffic concerns in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this year, including Kelly Park School in Apopka. With any new school comes concerns about traffic, especially for the neighbors right next door. What You Need To Know. Traffic backups at new Kelly Park School worries neighbors.
APOPKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saferwatch#Safewatch#Cox Media Group
mynews13.com

School district employees seek out second jobs

WINTER GARDEN, Fl.—It’s back to school season for students across Central Florida. For many district employees who recevied a small raise this year, it’s only a drop in the bucket as they try to make ends meet. Many have already picked up things on the side to pay the bills.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
orlandomedicalnews.com

‘Transitional Care Unit’ opens at AdventHealth DeLand

The unit will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. DeLAND — AdventHealth DeLand has opened a skilled nursing unit within the hospital designed to help patients successfully transition home from the hospital. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit (TCU) provides services and amenities including physical, occupational and speech therapy, a gymnasium and dining room.
DELAND, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orange County rent referendum heading to November ballot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Orange County commissioners on Tuesday approved a temporary freeze on rent hikes for one year to appear on the November ballot. The freeze applies to multifamily structures with four or more units. Heading into Tuesday’s vote, the measure contained a number of exceptions, including mobile homes, seasonal units and luxury apartments.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

What The Honk: That Escalade-ed quickly

ORLANDO, Fla. – What is one thing that we have said more than “Getting Results” today? That would be “Back to School.”. Now with that, I expect some really good honks for next week…. [TRENDING: Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | This Florida...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
104K+
Followers
118K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy