Read full article on original website
Related
News/Talk 750 WSB
Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent's support for the "defund the police" movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don...
News/Talk 750 WSB
Battle for Wisconsin secretary of state takes shape
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette won his Democratic primary on Tuesday, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. Unlike many states, the Wisconsin secretary of state is not the top elections official and the...
Comments / 0