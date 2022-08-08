ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

101.5 WPDH

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
WRGB

Colonie man accused of taking photos of person showering in campground bathroom

WARRENSBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of unlawful surveillance at a campground. Investigators say back on August 6th, troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground for reports of a suspicious person. 45-year-old Mark Siciliano was arrested, accused of...
COLONIE, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady

At around 9:30 p.m. last night officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21 year old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life threatening.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer County man accused of assaulting man in home

PITTSTOWN – A man from Rensselaer County is accused of breaking into a residence at a Pittstown business and attacking a man who lives and works there. State police say it happened at One Trick Pony Rides on Kautz Hollow Road. They accuse 38-year-old Loren Durkee of Brunswick, of burglary and assault.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Assaults Employee At Pittstown Horse-Riding Business, Police Say

A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting an employee at a horseback-riding business in the region. The incident happened In Rensselaer County at One Trick Pony Rides, located in Pittstown, New York State Police said. Troopers were first notified on Friday, Aug. 5, about an assault that had reportedly...
WNYT

Middleburgh man arrested twice in less than 12 hours

State Police arrested a Middleburgh man twice in less than 12 hours. They were responding to a welfare check for four children in James Wood’s care, when they allegedly found a gun inside the home not stored safely. While being interviewed by police later, Wood acted belligerently and damaged...
MIDDLEBURGH, NY
WNYT

Schenectady hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition

Police in Schenectady are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child in critical condition. NewsChannel 13 is told just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, two vehicles crashed in the area of Craig and Strong streets. A car with two adults and two kids was hit by another car, which drove...
SCHENECTADY, NY
