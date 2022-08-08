Read full article on original website
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
Man punches girl, 12, in face, shoves other girls in Greenwich Village street attack
A homeless man punched a 12-year-old girl in the face and pushed two other girls before he was arrested in Greenwich Village on Tuesday evening.
Ballston man accused of beating 1-year-old child
A Ballston man has been jailed after he allegedly beat a one-year-old child.
Albany man rejects plea in officer-involved shooting
Defendant Jordan Young rejected a plea offer in Albany County Court on Wednesday. The prosecution offered the defense a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years in state prison.
Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash
A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to the East Greenbush Police Department.
Colonie Man Accused of Taking Pics of Person Showering at RV Camp
What is with these people? And why do so many of them link back to Colonie? Back in February we had the teacher at Sand Creek Middle School. Then in July a Colonie Fireman was arrested for trying to take upskirt photos of women at the Central Ave Target. On...
Schenectady PD investigate Congress Street shooting
A man was shot in Schenectady Tuesday night, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Colonie man charged with unlawful surveillance
A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.
NYSP: Johnstown man arrested for fake inspection sticker
A Johnstown man has been arrested for allegedly having a forged inspection sticker on his car. New York State Police said Brandon Mcrae, 30, was arrested on August 9.
Gansevoort woman accused of driving drunk with children in car
A Gansevoort woman had been arrested for Leandra's Law after allegedly driving drunk with her children in the car. New York State Police said Maria Gebremichael, 37, was arrested on August 7.
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady
At around 9:30 p.m. last night officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21 year old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life threatening.
Argyle UTV crash claims life of 8-year-old boy
An eight-year-old boy tragically passed away after a UTV crash in Argyle Saturday morning.
Rensselaer County man accused of assaulting man in home
PITTSTOWN – A man from Rensselaer County is accused of breaking into a residence at a Pittstown business and attacking a man who lives and works there. State police say it happened at One Trick Pony Rides on Kautz Hollow Road. They accuse 38-year-old Loren Durkee of Brunswick, of burglary and assault.
Middleburgh man arrested twice in less than 12 hours
State Police arrested a Middleburgh man twice in less than 12 hours. They were responding to a welfare check for four children in James Wood’s care, when they allegedly found a gun inside the home not stored safely. While being interviewed by police later, Wood acted belligerently and damaged...
Rotterdam church to raise progressive pride flag
This Wednesday at 4 p.m., Rotterdam's Messiah Lutheran Church is organizing a "Pride Flag Raising and Speak Out" in front of its Trinity Community Center at 705 Curry Road.
Schenectady hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition
Police in Schenectady are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child in critical condition. NewsChannel 13 is told just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, two vehicles crashed in the area of Craig and Strong streets. A car with two adults and two kids was hit by another car, which drove...
