Wendover, UT

KUTV

2023 High School Football Broadcast schedule revealed!

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Are you ready for some football? High school broadcast schedule is now revealed!. Once again, the KUTV Family of TV stations and Web Broadcasts is broadcasting 29 High School Football games from around the state! From Logan, to St. George and many in between the schedule is set for 20 regular season games, followed by 9 playoff games.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
City
Wendover, UT
City
Washington Terrace, UT
Local
Utah Sports
State
Utah State
KUTV

Utah Freshman Lander Barton On Fall Camp

August 7, 2022 — (KUTV) - On the heels off a Pac 12 championship and appearance in the 2022 Rose Bowl game, the Utah Football team got their Fall camp underway with their high-profile season-opener set for Florida on September 3rd. Lander Barton is a Brighton High School product...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

AMBER Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy out of American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Update - Around 3:00 A.M. Wednesday morning it was announced that the Amber Alert was being canceled and that the child had been located safely. An AMBER Alert has bee4n issued out of American Fork, Utah for a young boy and a 29-year-old suspect.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
#Salt#The Bonneville Salt Flats
KUTV

Person hospitalized after being buried alive in Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A person was hospitalized Monday evening after being buried alive in Summit County. Officials said at approximately 5:30 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a construction site on Upper Evergreen. They said the call was received as a "complete burial of an individual." According to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Two motorcyclists injured after collision in Weber County

Two men were transported to the hospital after their motorcycles collided in Weber County. Utah Highway Patrol and Weber Fire District officials said the crash happened at Monte Cristo Peak, just before Cache County, on State Route 39 on Sunday. They said the two men both knew each other and...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Check Your Health - Intermountain Alta View Hospital Ranked as Number One

The number one ranked small community hospital in the nation is in Sandy, Utah. Intermountain Alta View Hospital in Sandy is ranked as the number one small community hospital in the country by Fortune/Merative as part of its 2022 Top 100 Hospitals list. “This recognition, which was earned in the...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Consumer confidence at record lows in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of the leading indicators of where our economy is headed is consumer confidence, also called consumer sentiment. In Utah and in the country, it's at the lowest levels ever recorded. "Consumer sentiment is really about your sense of trust in the economy," said...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Manhunt on after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting, AMBER Alert

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Thursday are seeking a suspect in a since-canceled AMBER Alert out of American Fork. American Fork Police Lt. Josh Christensen said the incident began with a shoplifting at an area Walmart, where a suspect had been stopped by store employees. When officers arrived, the man allegedly got into some type of altercation with police before fleeing.
AMERICAN FORK, UT

