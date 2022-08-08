Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
UHP closes I-15 onramp in Lehi after semi hauling 2 trailers of sand crashes
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The southbound I-15 entrance from Timpanogos Highway Lehi will be closed until some time after noon Wednesday after a semi-truck tipped over, blocking the onramp lanes. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the truck was hauling two trailers full of sand. The truck and the...
KUTV
Road work begins in Millcreek Canyon ahead of major reconstruction in 2025
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Those who like to recreate in Millcreek Canyon will be affected by a road resurfacing project that began this week and is expected to last several months. The project will mill off the top layer of asphalt, add fresh pavement, and update the signing and...
KUTV
Weber Canyon semi-truck rollover involving hazardous material forces lane closures
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A semi-truck rollover involving hazardous materials forced lanes closed in Weber Canyon. Officials with Utah Highway Patrol said a semi crash occurred on westbound I-84 near milepost 90, about two miles west of Mountain Green shortly after 4:30 p.m. According to UDOT, the crash...
KUTV
2023 High School Football Broadcast schedule revealed!
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Are you ready for some football? High school broadcast schedule is now revealed!. Once again, the KUTV Family of TV stations and Web Broadcasts is broadcasting 29 High School Football games from around the state! From Logan, to St. George and many in between the schedule is set for 20 regular season games, followed by 9 playoff games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
Teen who went missing from Layton treatment center found safe in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Texas teen who went missing from a Layton treatment center was found safe in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her in the area.
KUTV
Utah Freshman Lander Barton On Fall Camp
August 7, 2022 — (KUTV) - On the heels off a Pac 12 championship and appearance in the 2022 Rose Bowl game, the Utah Football team got their Fall camp underway with their high-profile season-opener set for Florida on September 3rd. Lander Barton is a Brighton High School product...
KUTV
AMBER Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy out of American Fork
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Update - Around 3:00 A.M. Wednesday morning it was announced that the Amber Alert was being canceled and that the child had been located safely. An AMBER Alert has bee4n issued out of American Fork, Utah for a young boy and a 29-year-old suspect.
KUTV
Suspicious package reported at Gallivan Plaza TRAX station in downtown SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities early Tuesday responded to a suspicious package at a TRAX station in downtown Salt Lake City as a separate, unrelated issue was causing delays of up to half an hour. Police were briefly at the scene in the area of 300 South and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Investigation underway after exterior source ignites West Haven townhome fire
WEST HAVEN, Utah (KUTV) — Crews early Tuesday responded to a townhouse fire in West Haven that started outside the structure, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. at the Haven Cove Townhomes in the area of 1630 West and 2000 South. Weber Fire District Battalion...
KUTV
Person hospitalized after being buried alive in Summit County
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A person was hospitalized Monday evening after being buried alive in Summit County. Officials said at approximately 5:30 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a construction site on Upper Evergreen. They said the call was received as a "complete burial of an individual." According to...
KUTV
Murray Costco workers meet woman whose life they helped save after parking lot crash
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray Costco employees met a woman whose life they helped save after a parking lot crash in 2021. Manager Bree Bonfoey and several other employees raced to the scene of a crash, finding a woman had been struck and pinned by a car. “Everyone was...
KUTV
Man recovering after struck by suspected drunk driver in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man is recovering at home after being hit by an out of control vehicle in West Valley City. The video of the crash was shared with 2News by the victim's girlfriend. According to an arrest report, Gabriel Yates, 29, was driving drunk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
Two motorcyclists injured after collision in Weber County
Two men were transported to the hospital after their motorcycles collided in Weber County. Utah Highway Patrol and Weber Fire District officials said the crash happened at Monte Cristo Peak, just before Cache County, on State Route 39 on Sunday. They said the two men both knew each other and...
KUTV
Check Your Health - Intermountain Alta View Hospital Ranked as Number One
The number one ranked small community hospital in the nation is in Sandy, Utah. Intermountain Alta View Hospital in Sandy is ranked as the number one small community hospital in the country by Fortune/Merative as part of its 2022 Top 100 Hospitals list. “This recognition, which was earned in the...
KUTV
Consumer confidence at record lows in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of the leading indicators of where our economy is headed is consumer confidence, also called consumer sentiment. In Utah and in the country, it's at the lowest levels ever recorded. "Consumer sentiment is really about your sense of trust in the economy," said...
KUTV
Suspect in custody after bizarre crash near site of recent Centerville home invasion fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Centerville neighborhood is rattled after an out-of-control car nearly ran a woman over and then crashed onto a hillside, starting a fire. It is the same street where a man broke into a home and set it on fire last month. Police responded to...
KUTV
Police: At least $40.5K in damages so far after parking lot dug up with stolen excavator
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have tallied up approximately $40,500 in damages so far after a man allegedly stole construction equipment and dug up a parking lot in Salt Lake City. Saturday's incident was not the first time the suspect has had run-runs with law enforcement recently, though...
KUTV
Salt Lake apartment tenant involves housing group after no resolution reached
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Housing Alliance is weighing in on a case involving a Salt Lake apartment tenant who is struggling to come to a resolution with her property management. The woman, Nicole Miceli, told 2News she’s notified Wolfnest Property Management about leak concerns dating back...
KUTV
Manhunt on after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting, AMBER Alert
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Thursday are seeking a suspect in a since-canceled AMBER Alert out of American Fork. American Fork Police Lt. Josh Christensen said the incident began with a shoplifting at an area Walmart, where a suspect had been stopped by store employees. When officers arrived, the man allegedly got into some type of altercation with police before fleeing.
KUTV
Shooting suspect hospitalized after being shot by police in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A shooting suspect was hospitalized after being shot by a police officer in West Valley City Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred at 1500 West and 3500 South as officers were responding to 911 calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant.
Comments / 0