SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Are you ready for some football? High school broadcast schedule is now revealed!. Once again, the KUTV Family of TV stations and Web Broadcasts is broadcasting 29 High School Football games from around the state! From Logan, to St. George and many in between the schedule is set for 20 regular season games, followed by 9 playoff games.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO