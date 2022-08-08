ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Dry lightning’ sparks the most destructive, expensive wildfires in California: study

By Sharon Udasin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgzmC_0h9BxZAH00
Tweet

Dry lightning bursts are the leading cause of some of the biggest wildfire flare-ups in California’s history, a new study has found.

So-called dry lightning — or lightning that occurs with less than 2.5 millimeters of rain — outbreaks are relatively rare, according to the study, published on Monday in Environmental Research: Climate.

But such sparks can cause destructive wildfires “due to the intersection of dense, dry vegetation and a large population living adjacent to fire-prone lands,” the authors found.

These findings come just days after lightning triggered eight active wildfires in Northern California, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which began on Friday, is “burning in steep rugged terrain” and prompted evacuation orders this weekend throughout the surrounding Humboldt County.

“Wildfires are a growing threat in California as the climate continues to warm,” lead author Dmitri Kalashnikov, a doctoral student at Washington State University’s School of the Environment, said in a statement.

“Unlike human-caused fires that originate in a single location, lightning outbreaks can strike multiple locations and start numerous simultaneous wildfires, creating a substantial challenge for fire response,” he added.

Moisture and instability high in the atmosphere — above a hot, dry lower atmosphere — are the key drivers of so-called dry lightning outbreaks across Central and Northern California, the researchers determined.

Kalashnikov and his colleagues looked at daily lightning counts from the National Lightning Detection Network coupled with precipitation records from 1987-2020. They combined these figures with atmospheric analyses to identify the weather patterns associated with dry lightning during the May-October season, when wildfire risk is greatest.

The researchers found that 46 percent of lightning that struck the ground during this period could be considered dry lightning, with activity more concentrated at higher elevations and during the July-August window.

Lower elevations are struck more frequently in September and October, when natural fuels are drier and increase the risk of wildfires, according to the study.

“Understanding the meteorology of dry lightning across this region can inform forecasting of possible wildfire ignitions,” co-author Deepti Singh, an assistant professor at Washington State University’s School of the Environment, said in a statement.

Such knowledge, according to Singh, can help “better constrain future risk of wildfire ignition in California and can aid fire suppression efforts.”

“Firefighting resources can be strategically pre-positioned in at-risk areas,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways

RIO VISTA, Calif. -- Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound lanes of State Route 91 in Riverside County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Local TV news showed dashcam footage of the plane landing in moving traffic and bursting into flames on the freeway near Corona. No injuries were reported. The pilot, Andrew Cho, told the Southern California News Group that he and his passenger had time to get out before the flames spread.
CORONA, CA
CBS News

Due to climate change, Nevada says goodbye to grass

In Las Vegas, Nevada, it's come to this: climate change has helped make water ever more scarce, so under a new Nevada law, the grass has got to go. "When we look at outdoor water use in Southern Nevada, landscaping far and away is the largest water user, and of that, it's grass," said Bronson Mack of the Las Vegas Water Authority.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS News

1 dead after Coast Guard ship collides with fishing boat near Puerto Rico

One person was killed and another was injured after a Coast Guard ship collided with a fishing boat in waters off Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday night. The Coast Guard identified the person killed as fisherman Carlos Rosario, who was aboard the 23-foot fishing vessel called the Desakata. His brother, Samuel Rosario Beltran, was injured.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

The remains of two sailors missing since Pearl Harbor attack are finally identified

The remains of two sailors missing in action since the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified, a federal agency said. Petty Ofc. 2nd Class Claude Ralph Garcia died at age 25 while serving as a ship fitter aboard the USS West Virginia when Japanese forces attacked the U.S. naval base near Honolulu. Petty Ofc. 1st Class Keith Warren Tipsword, died at age 27, on the same battleship.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
CBS New York

State Police: 1 dead, several injured in bus crash on N.J. Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Authorities say one person was killed and several others were injured in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night.The accident happened just before 7 p.m. near the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge, CBS2's Alecia Reid reported.A Megabus flipped over on its side, after breaching the guardrail. In addition to the fatality, five other people, including the bus driver, were hurt, New Jersey State Police said.Police said a Ford F-150 pickup truck was also involved in the crash.  The double-decker bus blocked the service road to the rest stop. Attendants from a nearby Sunoco gas station said it was a chaotic scene."Helicopter come and ambulance and they take ... I see bloody," one worker said, touching his head.Megabus said the bus in Tuesday's crash departed New York City and was en route to Philadelphia.It was the second Megabus crash this year. Back in May, 27 passengers were injured when a double-decker heading from New York City to Washington D.C. rolled over on the I-95 in Maryland. Fifteen of those passengers had to be hospitalized.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Hill

The Hill

659K+
Followers
78K+
Post
493M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy