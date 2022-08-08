Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?
Editor's Note: "Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
Red Sox announcer and Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley to retire from NESN after the 2022 season
After 20 years as a Red Sox broadcaster, Eckersley says he is retiring to spend more time with his family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Roasts the Padres with One Short Sentence
Fans were confused why Tyler Anderson pinch hit over the weekend for the Dodgers, but Dave Roberts had his reasons for the move against the Padres.
Yardbarker
Former White Sox Pitcher Dane Dunning Dominant in 8-0 Rangers Rout
Dane Dunning blanked his former team over his seven innings of work Saturday. He allowed just one hit to the Chicago White Sox, a second-inning infield single to Yoan Moncada. Adolis Garcia drove in five Texas Rangers’ runs en route to the 8-0 victory. Chicago traded the right-hander to...
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
Red Sox ace Chris Sale broke wrist riding bike, had season-ending surgery
Chris Sale just seems to have all the bad injury luck. The Boston Red Sox ace suffered a right wrist fracture while riding a bike on Saturday and had surgery to repair the injury on Monday, the team announced Tuesday. Sale will miss the remainder of the 2022 season as...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been the architect behind a number of blockbuster moves in recent years that were considered "wins" at the trade deadline. Trea Turner and Max Scherzer a year ago. Yu Darvish back in 2017. We can lump the Mookie Betts acquisition in there, even though that was an offseason addition.
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs, Jason Heyward to part ways — for now
Jason Heyward’s playing career with the Cubs will end after this season as Jed Hoyer announced the team plans to release the veteran outfielder following the 2022 campaign. But as far as Heyward’s future with the Cubs down the line, stay tuned. “We've actually even talked about that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
How should the White Sox handle shortstop with Tim Anderson out?
Editor's Note: "How Should the White Sox Handle Shortstop with Tim Anderson Out?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1
San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A
Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
Chicago White Sox Star Reportedly Out For 4-6 Weeks
According to Russell Dorsey of BallySports and Stadium, Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson will be out for the next 4-6 weeks.
Giants GM makes admission about his Juan Soto trade offer
The San Francisco Giants were interested in a Juan Soto trade, but clearly never got close to an agreement with the Washington Nationals. General manager Farhan Zaidi thinks he knows why, at least in part. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Giants Talk” podcast, Zaidi admitted it was...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0