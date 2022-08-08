ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?

Editor's Note: "Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Yardbarker

Former White Sox Pitcher Dane Dunning Dominant in 8-0 Rangers Rout

Dane Dunning blanked his former team over his seven innings of work Saturday. He allowed just one hit to the Chicago White Sox, a second-inning infield single to Yoan Moncada. Adolis Garcia drove in five Texas Rangers’ runs en route to the 8-0 victory. Chicago traded the right-hander to...
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
Yardbarker

Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been the architect behind a number of blockbuster moves in recent years that were considered "wins" at the trade deadline. Trea Turner and Max Scherzer a year ago. Yu Darvish back in 2017. We can lump the Mookie Betts acquisition in there, even though that was an offseason addition.
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs, Jason Heyward to part ways — for now

Jason Heyward’s playing career with the Cubs will end after this season as Jed Hoyer announced the team plans to release the veteran outfielder following the 2022 campaign. But as far as Heyward’s future with the Cubs down the line, stay tuned. “We've actually even talked about that...
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes

Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
FOX Sports

Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A

Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
