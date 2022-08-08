ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Jackson Free Press

Clinton to Speak at Memorial of Late Mississippi Gov, Wife

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic former President Bill Clinton, Republican former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson are scheduled to speak May 3 at an event celebrating the lives of the late Gov. William Winter and his wife, Elise Winter. William Winter, a...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Mississippi ending federal 15-Month free rent and utility program

JACKSON – Governor Tate Reeves last week announced that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that incentivizes people to stay out of the workforce by offering up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV.com

Mississippi Insight for July 10, 2022: Fitch and Simmons

We hear a video address from Miss. Attorney General Lynn Fitch on addressing the needs of women and children in the post-Roe world – stats show a lot of those needs are not being met in Mississippi. And Senate state Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-Greenville) offers a warning about Republicans’ massive tax cut plan. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown and produced by Tom Wright.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV.com

Mississippi Insight for Aug. 7, 2022: Flaggs and Reeves

Vicksburg mayor George Flaggs talks about city budgeting, youth crime, state politics and more with Byron Brown. And Gov. Tate Reeves reacts to Kansas’ popular vote in support of abortion protections. Hosted by 12 News’ Melanie Christopher, produced by Tom Wright.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance

Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers

Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Person
Byron Brown
Person
Phil Bryant
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi

Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Atmos Energy announces leadership change in Mississippi

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - Atmos Energy announced the retirement of Mississippi Division President David Gates, the company announced on Monday, Aug. 8. The following is a copy of the company's announcement. Atmos Energy, the largest investor-owned gas utility in Mississippi, has announced that current Mississippi Division President David Gates will...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

Delta farm workers claim foreigners are squeezing them out.

MARKS - "You gonna have some tough days. You gonna have some Good days," explained David Crawford of Lambert who worked in the local fields for at least 20 years. Then, about 5 years ago, he noticed something different... something... odd. "I know a lot of South Africans come down...
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
#Mississippi Insight#Tanf
WJTV 12

2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
JACKSON, MS
News Break
Politics
kicks96news.com

More COVID Deaths Reported Locally

There’ve been three more local COVID deaths. The latest update from the State Health Department shows no deaths in the past week in this part of central Mississippi but the week before, two people died in Neshoba County and one in Attala. And in the past week, there’ve been 129 new COVID cases in Attala, 110 in Neshoba and 55 new cases in Leake County. All three counties are among the 35 in Mississippi classified as having high community levels of COVID.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Tate Reeves halts Mississippi’s involvement in federal rental assistance program, a move called ‘heartless’ by one critic

Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS

