Washington County, AR

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in probation officer stabbing case

By C.C. McCandless
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 8, a Lincoln City man entered a not guilty plea on charges of attempted murder and battery in Washington Couty Circuit Court after he allegedly stabbed a probation officer in June.

Probation officer stabbed at Washington County drug court

Zachry Seward, 31, is accused of attacking a Washington County probation officer in her office on June 28. Police officers and Central EMS first responders responded to a call in the drug court at 10 S. College Avenue in Fayetteville shortly after noon on that date.

Seward allegedly parked his vehicle in front of the building, left it running, and ran to the front door of the building. He reportedly went to her office and stabbed her twice in the left leg and once at the base of the skull behind the right ear.

A drug counselor entered the office and “observed the probation officer sitting in her desk chair with Seward standing over her and holding her arms.” Drug counselors and another probation officer subdued and handcuffed the suspect.

The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. At the time of the stabbing, the suspect wasn’t under any supervision and it was random, said Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Seward was a probationer and the officer he allegedly stabbed was his former parole officer. Seward “graduated the drug court program” in 2018 and was off probation for approximately five months. Investigators note that he had no reason to appear in the drug court building on June 28.

UPDATE: Stabbing victim released from hospital

Seward was arraigned on July 27 and entered not guilty pleas to charges of attempted capital murder and third degree battery over Zoom on August 8. He was booked into the Washinton County jail on June 28 on a $500,000 bond.

Seward’s trial is scheduled to begin on October 11.

