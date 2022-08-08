ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

107-3 KISS-FM

Wow! Take a Look at the New Luxury Apartments Coming Soon to Downtown Tyler, Texas

It's been one of my favorite things happening in East Texas over the past years: Watching our city's downtown area growing and becoming more lovely and thriving. After all, they say the downtown areas are the heartbeat of our cities. Of course, we love to see progress all over, but there is something special about seeing new growth pop in areas that, in some places, become more and more abandoned and "hollow" over time. Thankfully, that's not the end of the story here in East Texas.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

List of Highly Recommended Auto Mechanics in Longview, Texas

When you’re choosing the right mechanic or shop to work on your vehicle you must look beyond who is the least expensive. The reason this choice is so important is because our vehicle is vital to everything we do, including making a living and making sure our family arrives safely to all of our destinations. Which is why I wanted to put together a list of the most highly recommended auto mechanics in Longview, Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Countryside Cat Rescue Brand New Animal Rescue to Lindale, Texas

It’s a problem that we all know causes issues here in East Texas, pet overpopulation. There are way too many animals in our community that have not been spayed or neutered, which was and will continue to grow our problem. But there is some good news as I found on social media just a few days ago that there is a new animal rescue facility in Lindale, Texas!
LINDALE, TX
ketk.com

9-acre wildfire reported near Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Fire Department and Angelina County are currently working to contain a 9-acre wildfire in a brushy tree line to the west of Southwood near Hoshall Drive. According to a statement from the City of Lufkin, the fire is contained to a large tract of...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

10-acre fire near Southwood Drive in Lufkin 100% contained

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Fire Department battled a ten-acre “brushy tree line” fire following a report of smoke, beginning at 8 a.m. As of 3 p.m., this fire has been 100 percent contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. Property owner, Mark Gibson, says he spotted...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

9-acre wildfire contained near Lufkin

UPDATE: Firefighters said the 9-acre wildfire was 100% contained by 3 p.m. The Lufkin Fire Department made it to the scene with 22 firefighters, three engines, two brush trucks, one fire UTV and three support staff. Three chiefs were also among the group. The city’s Street Department and Texas Forest Service also arrived at the […]
LUFKIN, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler ISD Announces “Vape Detectors” Installed In High Schools

One Thing I Don't Like To Do Is Lie To Kids And Pretend Like We Adults Didn't Do Dumb Stuff Like Them When We Were Kids.... You remember back in the day when you and your friends were sneaking cigarettes in between classes either in the bathroom or somewhere else. Back then, your main worry was the "smoke detector" going off or an administrator coming in and busting up the session.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler. The preliminary investigation...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at a motel Monday morning. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, firefighters were called out to the Studio 6 motel off Highway 31 around 5 a.m. The first fire engine on the scene reported seeing smoke coming out of one of the rooms.
LONGVIEW, TX
KICKS 105

Adorable East Texas First Day of School Photos from Years Ago

I don't remember much about my first days of classes back when I was in primary school. The bits and pieces I recall include the names of my teachers, Mrs. Beaver, Mrs. De La Cruz, and Mrs. Voigt. I remember a Big Chief red tablet, the smell of Elmer's paste, and the almost intoxicating smell of walking past the teacher's lounge -- that's where they kept the mimeograph machine.
LUFKIN, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

