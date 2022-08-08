ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold, NY

HEAT ALERT: Hot, dry weather means sweeter flavor for fruit crops. Here's why.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fb7rX_0h9BwNLw00

Farmers this year first had to deal with a crop-killing late season frost and now are growing through hot and dry drought conditions. But if you like your fresh fruit sweet, you're in luck.

Kyle Applegate is a fifth-generation farmer at Battleview Orchards in Freehold.

“Hot, dry weather brings on very good flavor of fruits, so it's catch-22,” says Applegate. “Your flavor will be very nice because your sugar levels are higher.”

As your neighborhood lawn turns brown and goes dormant, fruit, like apples, can withstand the heat and dry conditions. Applegate says these farms and others would still welcome a solid rainfall before harvest.

“We really could use this shower coming in. It gets very critical when you have a certain interval that you haven't seen any rain. Fruits, vegetables, field crops, they will start going in a certain direction if they don't get those interval showers,” says Applegate.

Drought hasn't delayed the apple harvest, which is still on schedule for the end of the month. Applegate also says peaches, like apples, are extra sweet this year because of the weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Jumpin’ Jacks closes for second day due to heat

The heat caused a Capital Region staple to close for the second day in a row. Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia closed all day on Monday. They were also closed Sunday due to the heat. They plan to reopen Tuesday at 11 a.m.
SCOTIA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

8/7/22: Hot & Humid with Scattered Storms Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. It was another hot and very humid day for Sunday, officially bringing our total of 90 degree days for the year so far to 21. We will be adding another 90 degree day to that tally on Monday, with more humidity and another chance at scattered showers and storms.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freehold, NY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Adams, MA USA

Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
WATERVLIET, NY
Hot 99.1

Capital Region KFC Offering Free Chicken for a Year!

For some, KFC is an addiction - of which I can relate. Three boneless strips, mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of coleslaw is all it takes to bring on the euphoria you can only get when ordering a KFC meal. So yeah, it's kinda like a drug and this new offer may be your overdose.
TROY, NY
Power 105.5 Boise

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Live 95.9

Another Exciting Berkshire County Car Show is Almost Here (over 100 classic car photos)

Berkshire County residents were recently treated to the Great Barrington Main Street Car Show (see over 100 photos below) which was hosted by the Great Barrington Fire Department on Aug. 4. It was very hot in the Berkshires that day but folks still came out to check out the classic cruisers up and down Main and Railroad Streets in Great Barrington especially around 5:30/6 pm when the evening started to cool down a bit. Though the Car Show took place on a hot day, the Great Barrington Fire Department was still pleased with the turnout as proceeds from the event went to the department's scholarship fund which benefits and supports local youth in the southern Berkshires.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Hot 99.1

Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished

Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Sugar#Crops#Farmers
WRGB

Chemical spill in Coxsackie kills hundreds of fish

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (WRGB) — Hundreds of fish are showing up dead on the banks of the Potic Creek in the town of Coxsackie after chemical leaked into the 10-mile tributary Sunday. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, around 1,500 gallons of aluminum salts, or alum,...
COXSACKIE, NY
Q 105.7

When & Where To See The Budweiser Clydesdales In Saratoga This Week

The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making their first Capital Region visit in 6 years. Outside of some of the horses racing at Saratoga Race Course, the most well-known and recognizable horses on the planet are back in Saratoga Springs for you you to see this week. The Clydesdales were last...
NEWS10 ABC

Aluminum spill in Coxsackie kills fish

An aluminum spill at Catskill's water treatment plant on Sunday that flowed into Potic Creek resulted in the death of several fish, according to an ongoing investigation by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
COXSACKIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
101.5 WPDH

Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in NY! What Was Left Behind?

What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
newyorkalmanack.com

Fire Destroys Lean-To; Pharaoh Lake Wildfire Ongoing; Injured, Lost Hikers Rescued

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents throughout New York State. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people. What follows is a report, prepared...
News 12

News 12

98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy