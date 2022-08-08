ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Three charged in bicycle thefts from Secaucus development

Three people have been charged with stealing bicycles from a Secaucus development, two of them when they returned to the scene of the crime, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Two bikes were reported stolen from The Harper at Harmon Meadow apartments at 120 Plaza Drive on Aug. 1 and that morning a 42-year-old Jersey City man, Thomas Milette, was found on Plaza Drive riding one bike and pushing another, Miller said. He was charged that morning with receiving stolen property and possession of burglar tools.
SECAUCUS, NJ
State police arrest 3 for running West New York heroin/fentanyl ring, over 38 kilos seized

The New Jersey State Police arrested 3 for running a West New York heroin and fentanyl ring, seizing over 38 kilograms after a two-month investigation. In May 2022, detectives with the New Jersey State Police Trafficking North Unit, working as a part of the Opioid Enforcement Task Force (OETF) began investigating Richard Strotman, Jr., 38, of North Arlington, for the distribution of narcotics in northern New Jersey.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Takedown Nets 3 Arrests: State Police

More than 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the takedown of a drug production facility in Hudson County and lower Bergen, authorities said. An investigation into Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, began last May when police were tipped off to a drug mill being run out of a West New York home, New Jersey State Police said. Stroman had been using a home in Union City to support the operation, police said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Dennis Miller
Police: Two arrested for jumping man, stealing his Playstation 5, in Bayonne

Two were arrested for jumping a man and stealing his Playstation 5 at the 34th Street Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station in Bayonne on Friday, police said. Nizere Mingo, 19, of Willingboro, and a juvenile, 15, of Jersey City, were each charged with robbery and obstructing a governmental function, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
Police Make Arrests For Cocaine, Heroin And Meth

BRICK – Street Crime Unit Detectives made multiple arrests for drug possession during motor vehicle stops. The first occurred on July 14 at around 11:30 p.m. when a detective pulled over a car in the Walmart parking lot on Route 88. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the car which resulted in the arrests of the two occupants.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY

