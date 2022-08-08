Read full article on original website
Three charged in bicycle thefts from Secaucus development
Three people have been charged with stealing bicycles from a Secaucus development, two of them when they returned to the scene of the crime, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Two bikes were reported stolen from The Harper at Harmon Meadow apartments at 120 Plaza Drive on Aug. 1 and that morning a 42-year-old Jersey City man, Thomas Milette, was found on Plaza Drive riding one bike and pushing another, Miller said. He was charged that morning with receiving stolen property and possession of burglar tools.
Police Seize Pound of Cocaine in Morris County Bust
RANDOLPH, NJ – Police in North Jersey have made an arrest in a special narcotics...
State police arrest 3 for running West New York heroin/fentanyl ring, over 38 kilos seized
The New Jersey State Police arrested 3 for running a West New York heroin and fentanyl ring, seizing over 38 kilograms after a two-month investigation. In May 2022, detectives with the New Jersey State Police Trafficking North Unit, working as a part of the Opioid Enforcement Task Force (OETF) began investigating Richard Strotman, Jr., 38, of North Arlington, for the distribution of narcotics in northern New Jersey.
GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD
An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.
Alleged drug mill in West New York and Union City busted by state police
Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Takedown Nets 3 Arrests: State Police
More than 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the takedown of a drug production facility in Hudson County and lower Bergen, authorities said. An investigation into Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, began last May when police were tipped off to a drug mill being run out of a West New York home, New Jersey State Police said. Stroman had been using a home in Union City to support the operation, police said.
WITHOUT A TRACE: Reward Posted In Search For Missing NJ Man Who’d Been Detained By Police
Police in Haledon announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to what they called "the successful location and physical recovery" of a borough man who went missing six months ago amid what loved ones consider mysterious circumstances. Felix Joel DeJesus, 41, "was last seen congregating with five (5) civilians" in...
COLD CASE: Arrest Made In Gunpoint Rape Of Couple At Paterson Great Falls
Exactly a year after a couple was sexually assaulted at gunpoint at the Great Falls in Paterson, authorities announced that they’d made an arrest. The man and woman were ambushed at the historic site when William Vazquez, 32, jumped from the bushes with a silver revolver in his hand and forced them into sex on Aug. 9, 2021, they said.
Secaucus hospital worker arrested after cache of weapons found in closet
A New Jersey hospital employee was arrested Sunday, after a large cache of firearms and ammunition were discovered inside an unlocked closet at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus.
ALERT CENTER: Newark police actively search for shooting suspect
Newark police are actively searching for 38-year-old Anthony Phelps in connecting with a shooting that took place on July 15 at Hillside and Avon avenues.
Burglary crew raids UPS warehouse in Rockland, police rescue barricaded guard
Armed burglars raided a UPS warehouse in Rockland County before a police tactical unit rescued a security guard who had barricaded himself inside the building, police said Tuesday.
NYPD officer faces strangulation, other charges after dispute with ex-girlfriend
An off-duty NYPD officer faces strangulation and other charges following a Brooklyn domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend in Brooklyn.
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
Police: Two arrested for jumping man, stealing his Playstation 5, in Bayonne
Two were arrested for jumping a man and stealing his Playstation 5 at the 34th Street Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station in Bayonne on Friday, police said. Nizere Mingo, 19, of Willingboro, and a juvenile, 15, of Jersey City, were each charged with robbery and obstructing a governmental function, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Police Make Arrests For Cocaine, Heroin And Meth
BRICK – Street Crime Unit Detectives made multiple arrests for drug possession during motor vehicle stops. The first occurred on July 14 at around 11:30 p.m. when a detective pulled over a car in the Walmart parking lot on Route 88. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the car which resulted in the arrests of the two occupants.
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
Man Busted With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag After Throwing Crack Pipe Out Car: Trenton Police
A man was caught with a loaded handgun in Trenton after throwing a crack pipe out of his car, authorities said. Officers conducting preventative control near Hamilton and Hudson Street in Trenton saw Cornel Fanfair, 46, open the driver’s side door and toss a crack pipe out of a vehicle on Sunday, August 1, the department said in a release.
15 alleged gang members and associates charged in major Staten Island drug-dealing takedown
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities on Tuesday announced the takedown of 15 purported gang members and associates who allegedly peddled large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs on and around Jersey Street in New Brighton. Launched in April 2021, the 15-month probe dubbed “D-Rail the Corridor” focused on...
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
Wanted Long Island Man Captured After Trying To Collect Impounded Stolen Car: Bogota Police
A Long Island fugitive who went to Bogota police headquarters to pick up an impounded stolen car was promptly arrested, authorities said. Adam Ouattara, 23, of the Bronx was taken into custody following a brief struggle, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said. Detective Michael Laferrera had found the 2020 BMW 530 parked...
