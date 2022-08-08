Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Aug. 11-17
$16.50-$38 Visit ManateePerformingArtsCenter.com. Wouldn't it be great if you had a handy instructional guidebook to help you achieve all your hopes and dreams? Perhaps, but maybe also having all the answers would present a whole new host of problems. That's the crux of this drama, which takes its protagonist through a wide spectrum of experiences. Runs through Aug. 21.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota City Commission, At Large: Dan Lobeck
I seek to apply my 35 years of local civic advocacy and skills as an attorney to make a positive difference on the Sarasota City Commission. If elected, I will do my best to put our residents in the driver's seat, not the developers, to shape Sarasota's growth in a way that preserves and polishes our charm and character rather than create another overcrowded city from which people seek to flee. We also need to direct our resources to real needs, such as clean and safe streets, rather than squandering hundreds of millions of taxpayers' hard-earned dollars on demolishing our iconic Van Wezel for a new performing arts center at the behest of influential elites. By abandoning such wasteful spending, we can also further lower the city’s tax rate, leaving the money in the pockets of the people who produce it, and who need it ever more in these days of escalating costs for gas, housing, groceries and so much else. We need City Commissioners who will serve everyone, not just the special few, who will be responsive to their constituents more than their contributors.
sarasotamagazine.com
How to Vote in Sarasota County
Everything you need to know—from how to register to how to track your vote-by-mail ballot. If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that the right to vote—and to a free and fair election—is sacred. Whether you're a first-time voter in Sarasota County or an old pro who simply needs a refresher, here's everything you need to know, courtesy of the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections—from how to register to how to request and track a vote-by-mail ballot.
Longboat Observer
L'Ambiance condos sell for $6.75 million
A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Maurice Cunniffe and Carolyn Dursi Cunniffe, of Greenwich, Connecicut, sold their Units J-204 and K-205 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Joseph Kevin O’Donohue and Laura O’Donohue, of North Salem, New York, for $6.75 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 5,185 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.8 million in 2017.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board, Central District 2: Joseph J. DeVirgilio Jr.
Previous public office experience: Sarasota Public Hospital Board member since 2013. I believe I can continue to contribute to the success of the hospital through the application of my past corporate and hospital board experiences. I have and will continue to support the continuation of SMH as a publicly owned hospital with its not-for-profit and safety-net approach to operations. The taxes collected by the hospital and the revenues in excess of expenses provides the financial resources to provide quality health care services to those in financial need and expand services into areas of the county that are currently underserved. As the state continues to reduce healthcare service for the working poor and underprivileged children, I believe SMH’s should continue to address these needs through its strong financial performance and community focused leadership.
Tampa Bay News Wire
New Regional Vice President Named for Leading Fitness Brand, Orangetheory Fitness Afterburn Franchise As They Continue to Expand
TAMPA BAY, FL — Orangetheory Fitness Afterburn, a franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness which operates and oversees 90 studios across several high-growth markets and has grown its studio footprint by over four times, is pleased to announce the promotion of Regional Sales Manager Trisha Jordan to Regional Vice President of Florida. With this position, Jordan will lead all aspects of the business throughout the state of Florida, including the areas of Tampa Bay, Gainesville, Naples and Fort Myers.
sarasotamagazine.com
Solstice Planning Wins Sustainability Award for St. Armands Parking Garage
The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Florida) recently named the 2022 recipients of its highest design awards, recognizing architects throughout Florida and the Caribbean. Architect Jonathan Parks of the Sarasota architecture firm Solstice Planning and Architecture earned a design award for the City of Sarasota’s St. Armands Parking Garage, recognized for Excellence in Sustainability. It rose to the top of more than 250 submissions from which a Barcelona-based jury of architectural experts judged work from Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Nursing School Is Open for Fall in Sarasota
If you've ever thought of becoming a nurse, now is a great time to pursue it. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, a nursing shortage has affected Florida's hospitals and medical care industry. The shortage is estimated to go on for many years, with 59,000 less nurses predicted to be working in the state by 2035. Many are aging out of the profession, leaving overflowing hospitals with fewer staff to support them.
srqmagazine.com
New Pass Grill: Mother Nature's Gift to Sarasota
When The Great Gale of 1848 smashed into Florida’s west coast in September of that year, it impacted the coastline from Englewood to Tampa profoundly. Among Mother Nature’s local modifications following the storm was a new pass that divided what was then known as Pine Island, creating Lido and Longboat keys. Sarasota pioneer William Whitaker was likely too busy searching for his lost fishing nets, which he stored on the sandy beach, to come up with a better name for what is known to this day as…New Pass.
sarasotamagazine.com
Melanie Thomas on Succeeding in the Entertainment Industry and Empowering Young People
This article is part of the series Listening to Diverse Voices, proudly presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. With more than 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Melanie Thomas is an award-winning producer, director, entrepreneur, executive producer and media professional. She’s also a native Sarasotan.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Best Face Forward for a Cause: A Cosmetic Fundraiser to Fight Ovarian Cancer
VENICE, FL — Paradise Dermatology, a leader in providing medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatological care to Sarasota and Charlotte Counties, is hosting a community-wide fundraiser to help one of their own team members. The goal is to raise funds for critical medical costs and future financial needs of her family as well as raising awareness of ovarian cancer.
‘We are in this alone:’ Sarasota teachers say classrooms are political battlegrounds
Teachers in Sarasota, Fla. said in a recent survey on educator morale that their jobs had been made more difficult by politics entering the classroom.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota City Commission, At Large: Jen Ahearn-Koch
As the city continues to grow, I remain a strong advocate and representative at the Commission table for the citizen’s voice in the conversation and process. The city of Sarasota is a desirable place to be, to learn, to live, to work, to create, to build a business, to raise a family, to retire, to visit, and so much more. This growth needs to be managed in a responsible and comprehensive manner. I have been civically active for over 20 years - in my neighborhood, the city, and the community. I proudly served six years on the city’s Planning Board and many years as my neighborhoods representative. As the incumbent, I have over five years of Commission experience and have built a valuable understanding of the necessity in working with our regional partners. I sit on a number of boards representing the city which address issues so important to our citizens and visitors of Sarasota. I was honored to receive the Florida League of Cities “Home Rule Hero” award for the fourth consecutive year for my advocacy on behalf of the city of Sarasota.
floridapolitics.com
Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii
The company was delinquent in state filings three years in a row. Manatee County Commission candidate Jason Bearden has touted his career as a veteran and business owner. But there’s a conspicuous gap in his LinkedIn resume. For about four years, he operated a business called Sta-Tactical that ultimately was shut down for delinquency by the state of Hawaii.
Longboat Observer
A conversation at the checkout with Publix veteran Evan VandePolder
If Evan VandePolder seems like he's been working at the front of Longboat Key's Publix Supermarket for a long time, consider this. He started the same year as Crystal Pepsi. VandePolder is still here after 30 years. Crystal Pepsi? Well, let's just say New Coke has some company. “At Publix,...
Longboat Observer
Country Club home tops sales at $2.5 million
A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen Jacobs and Dana Ruth Jacobs, of St. Louis, sold their home at 13623 Legends Walk Terrace to Ralph and Reena Walkling, of Bradenton, for $2.5 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,449,000 in 2021.
Fly to New York for as low as $69 if you book by Aug. 16
SARASOTA, Fla. — Looking to vacation up north this fall or winter? You can score a $69 flight to New York, but you'll have to book your ticket by next week. Breeze Airways will offer nonstop service from Sarasota-Bradenton to New York/Westchester starting Nov. 5 with fares as low as $69 for a one-way ticket.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota City Commission, At-Large: Debbie Trice
My allegiance is to the people of Sarasota, not to any “special interests.” I will bring a new perspective to the Commission based on a lifetime of community service and management experience in both IBM and small entrepreneurial ventures. I will bring a reasoned approach to creative problem-solving, a focus on community, and attention to balancing priorities in all financial decisions. During my single term in office, I will mentor others in our community interested in serving in the future.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Memorial Is Building a New Hospital in North Port
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System announced this week that it will build a new hospital site in North Port. It will be the health system's third acute-care hospital in the region and the first hospital in the city of North Port. Master planning and pre-construction have already begun, and if...
click orlando
🐘Myakka Elephant Ranch offers an ele-phantastic experience in Manatee County
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Floridians can get up close to the largest existing land animal and help care for them at the Myakka Elephant Ranch in Manatee County. The Myakka Elephant Ranch is a nonprofit conservation center in Myakka City that strives to educate guests on elephant conservation while providing a memorable experience.
