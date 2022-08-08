I seek to apply my 35 years of local civic advocacy and skills as an attorney to make a positive difference on the Sarasota City Commission. If elected, I will do my best to put our residents in the driver's seat, not the developers, to shape Sarasota's growth in a way that preserves and polishes our charm and character rather than create another overcrowded city from which people seek to flee. We also need to direct our resources to real needs, such as clean and safe streets, rather than squandering hundreds of millions of taxpayers' hard-earned dollars on demolishing our iconic Van Wezel for a new performing arts center at the behest of influential elites. By abandoning such wasteful spending, we can also further lower the city’s tax rate, leaving the money in the pockets of the people who produce it, and who need it ever more in these days of escalating costs for gas, housing, groceries and so much else. We need City Commissioners who will serve everyone, not just the special few, who will be responsive to their constituents more than their contributors.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO