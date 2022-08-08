ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock police offer $1,000 reward for information in July killing

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7NOs_0h9BwH3a00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are now offering a $1,000 reward for information on a killing that happened last month.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the 4200 block of Smokey Lane July 1 just after 3 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found 52-year-old Raymond Harris II in a wooded area.

North Little Rock police investigating homicide on Smokey Lane

Police later ruled Harris’ death as a homicide. The victim’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

Victim identified in North Little Rock homicide

Officers ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleburne County Sun-Times

CCSO deputy, Heber Springs officer stabbed on call

A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on Saturday morning. “Both the officer and deputy are doing well, and the outpouring of community support the department...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Feds continue to investigate Little Rock mail thefts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four Arkansans were arrested last week on federal charges involving mail theft— and this week, the investigation will continue. Federal investigators have looked into the 4 indictments for mail theft and stolen mail keys in Little Rock and could tell us more updates on arrests soon.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
North Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
North Little Rock, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Smokey Lane Police#Nexstar Media Inc
MyArkLaMiss

Accidental drowning suspected in death of Arkansas judge

REYDELL, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the death of an Arkansas judge whose body was recovered from a lake is being investigated as an accidental drowning. Forty-eight-year-old Jeremiah T. Bueker went missing Saturday night and his body was recovered the next morning from Mud Lake in Reydell, about 75 miles southeast of Little Rock. The […]
REYDELL, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy