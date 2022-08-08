If you are looking for a royal-themed TV show to fill the void before The Crown returns later this year, then look no further: The Empress is for you. Arriving on Netflix on 29 September, the TV series follows the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, known affectionately as Sissi, who ruled from her marriage to Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria on 24 April 1854 until her assassination in 1898. It will star German newcomers Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant as Sissi and her husband, Franz.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO