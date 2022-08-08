Read full article on original website
Empress Sissi of Austria gets The Crown treatment in new Netflix series
If you are looking for a royal-themed TV show to fill the void before The Crown returns later this year, then look no further: The Empress is for you. Arriving on Netflix on 29 September, the TV series follows the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, known affectionately as Sissi, who ruled from her marriage to Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria on 24 April 1854 until her assassination in 1898. It will star German newcomers Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant as Sissi and her husband, Franz.
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription
Teresa Giudice's wedding dress is full of sentimental value. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Luis Ruelas on Saturday in a custom dress that pulled together the most important aspects of her life. Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, giving an inside...
Lance Armstrong ties the knot with girlfriend Anna Hansen in France as he shares snaps from their romantic nuptials: 'Married the love of my life'
After 14 years together, Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen have tied the knot. The disgraced cyclist, 50, announced they said 'I do' in France in a touching post showcasing their nuptials on Tuesday. 'Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our...
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio
Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.
‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Star Lenny Hochstein Jokes He ‘Lost Weight’ Because ‘Having a Wife and GF Is Stressful’
Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock Silver lining? Lenny Hochstein’s mother wanted to know why her son has been looking slimmer these days — and the Real Housewives of Miami star used it as an opportunity to poke fun at his current situation with girlfriend Katharina Mazepa and estranged wife Lisa Hochstein. “Having a wife and a girlfriend […]
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Got Married
The Sun reported that the 31-year-old musician and 46-year-old filmmaker got married over the weekend in a small, private ceremony in London. The news was later confirmed by E! News. “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there," a source told the Sun. “Their nearest and...
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Adds Newlyweds Bilal & Shaeeda — Meet the Cast (PHOTOS)
Bilal and Shaeeda tied the knot in the Season 9 finale of 90 Day Fiancé, and now, TLC has announced the newlyweds will be joining the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 cast. The new season premieres Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and discovery+.
Roseanna Christiansen, 'Dallas' Star, Dead at 71
Roseanna Christiansen, the Ewing family's devoted maid on Dallas and a replacement for Florence on The Jeffersons, has died at 71. The actress is best known for the pair of roles, covering similar territory while also showing her talents as an actor. Christiansen officially died back on July 14 at...
How Denise Richards Broke Reality TV For the Better
Eight women sit at a pristinely set table, dutifully arguing with each other as they advance a plotline that the producers have agreed will attract the most viewers. It’s a typical evening of taping for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until cast member Denise Richards ignores protocol and yells “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo!”
All ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers You Need About if Gabby & Rachel Are Engaged & Who They Pick in the Finale
Click here to read the full article. Bachelor Nation, the wait is over. The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers for Gabby and Rachel’s winners are here, and double the Bachelorettes means double the trouble Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26...
NBA star Tobias Harris marries at New York wedding
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- NBA star Tobias Harris is a married man. Harris, a professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers, married his longtime girlfriend, Jasmine Winton, at a wedding Saturday in New York. People said Harris, 30, and Winton married at Oheka Castle in Huntington, N.Y., with their friends...
These Two New Agents Are Joining Selling Sunset For Seasons 6 and 7
Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date for Season 6 of Selling Sunset. The show has been signed for at least two more seasons, which will likely follow Christine Quinn’s exit from the Oppenheim group, Chrishell Stause’s new relationship with GFlip, and Emma Hernan trying to find anyone who cares. According to People, Selling Sunset has announced two big new personalities […] The post These Two New Agents Are Joining Selling Sunset For Seasons 6 and 7 appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Southern Charm’ Recap: Craig Sets ‘Boundaries’ With Ex Naomie After Hookup, Olivia Is ‘Over’ Dramatic Austen Romance
Seeing eye to eye? Multiple Southern Charm stars faced awkward relationship conversations during this week’s episode, with exes Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo taking the cake. Craig, 33, and Naomie, 29, dated for three years before splitting in 2017. Following their Las Vegas hookup, which came to light during the season 8 premiere in June, […]
Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott Calls Wife Cami a 'Warrior' After Her 16th Round of Chemo in 2 Years
Brennan Elliott is praising his wife and her bravery as she continues to battle cancer. While attending Christmas Con in Pasadena, California over the weekend, the Hallmark star, 47, spoke with PEOPLE about how his wife Cami is doing amid her ongoing health challenges. "She's hanging in there. She finished...
Bachelorette Gabby Windey and Jason Alabaster Spoilers: If They’re Engaged, Still Together
Fingers crossed! Bachelorette contestant Jason Alabaster has become a fan favorite as one of Gabby Windey’s guys during her journey to find love on season 19, which also stars co-leading lady Rachel Recchia. What happens between the adorable duo?...
'Love Island USA': Sereniti Talks 'Isolating' Experience With Chazz in the Villa (Exclusive)
The Love Island USA Villa was turned upside down during a recent recoupling ceremony. Chazz Bryant shocked the Villa, and the viewers, by deciding to couple up with Katherine "Kat" Gibson instead of Sereniti Springs, whom he had been with since he first entered the Love Island USA scene. During a chat with PopCulture.com, Sereniti shared some insight into her relationship with Chazz and explained why she, unfortunately, saw this situation coming.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
Alex Guarnaschelli Says She Sliced Off the Tip of Her Finger While Cooking on 'Alex vs America'
Alex Guarnaschelli is opening up about a scary cooking incident that happened on season 2 of her show, Alex vs America. During the Brunch Battle episode of the Food Network series, Guarnaschelli was using a mandoline to slice sunchokes when she accidentally positioned the sharp gadget too close to her hand.
