North Dakota State Football No. 1 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

FARGO, N.D. ( KXNET ) — North Dakota State is staying on top after being ranked No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 announced Monday, Aug. 8. They collected 52 of the 54 first-place votes in the national media poll.

The Bison have 13 starters returning from last year’s 14-1 team that won the Missouri Valley Football Conference with a 7-1 league record and claimed the team’s 9th FCS National Championship.

Other Missouri Valley Football Conference teams that ended up in the Top 25 include — Northern Iowa at No. 21, Southern Illinois at No. 9, Missouri State at No. 5, and South Dakota State at No. 2, (SDSU was the only other team to receive a first-place vote).

The No. 1 ranked Bison open their season on September 3rd at the FargoDome against Drake.

gowatertown.net

Bison and Jacks tops of the FCS Preseason Poll

(GoWatertown.net) — North Dakota State is tops in the Stats FCS National Preseason Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Bison grabbed 52 of the 54 first-place votes. South Dakota State follows behind ranked second with the remaining two first-place votes. Rounding out the top five were Montana, Montana State, and Missouri State. South Dakota received votes.
