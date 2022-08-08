ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run

A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect steals over $5K in truck tires from Lehigh Acres tire store

An unidentified man is suspected of stealing over $5,000 in truck tires from a tire store in Lehigh Acres in July. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an order was placed for 10 Sumitomo Commercial truck tires valued over $5,000 at around 8:30 a.m. on July 13. At around 2:20 p.m., a white Freightliner flatbed truck arrived at National Tire Wholesale, located at 351 Leonard Blvd., to pick up the tires.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
CBS Miami

Man killed in SW Dade park

MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Lauderdale, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
North Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Miccosukee, FL
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Cars
WINKNEWS.com

Immokalee man accused of breaking into Collier County home

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man who they say broke into a home on Monday. According to deputies, a woman called and said that a man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Martinez, had broken into her home on Banana Lane while she was inside. The...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspects wanted for series of residential burglaries in Lehigh Acres

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for two people suspected of multiple residential burglaries in Lehigh Acres. According to Crime Stoppers, the two men burglarized a number of homes in the area of Thompson Avenue and East 9th Street in Lehigh Acres on July 27. One of the suspects was...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Alligator Alley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man 2nd suspect arrested for Tampa apartment homicide

A man has been arrested in Southwest Florida in connection to a deadly Tampa apartment complex shooting. Tuesday afternoon, detectives with the Fort Myers Police Departments Group Violence Intervention Unit, alongside the United States Marshals Service, arrested Demon Jamaol Speed, 29. Speed had an active First Degree Homicide warrant out...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Truck hydroplanes, crashing into a Cape Coral tree

A truck crashed after hydroplaning off the road Tuesday afternoon in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a truck towing a trailer crashed into a tree at Del Prado Boulevard North and Averill Boulevard. Just before hitting the tree, the truck hydroplaned off the road. The driver...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 women sought for suspected use of stolen credit card across Lee County

Deputies are looking for two women suspected of using a stolen credit card, most recently at a clothing store in Iona in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two women seen in a still from surveillance footage used a victim’s credit card at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store located at 20350 Summerlin Rd. Ste. 7110 on March 22. The suspects may have also used the credit card numerous times across Fort Myers, Estero and Lehigh Acres at several retailers.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men arrested after high-speed chase in Collier County

Two men have been arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s deputies say they led them on a high-speed chase down I-75 on Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was traveling south on I-75 near mile marker 110 when a Toyota sedan, driven by 27-year-old Angel Corea with 24-year-old Cortrell Williams in the passenger seat, flew past them in the left lane.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man dies after Jeep hits a tree in south Fort Myers

A Fort Myers man is dead after a crash on American Colony Boulevard in Lee County on Monday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Jeep crashed into a tree on American Colony Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Troopers say it was traveling north near Sovereign Drive when it went off the road to the left and hit a tree.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

North Fort Myers woman accused of child neglect, firing shotgun while intoxicated

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Fort Myers woman on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor about the woman shooting a shotgun into the ground. Deputies said when they arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and demanded the person inside the home to come out. They said several more shots were fired before 39-year-old Shannon Kraham came out of the house.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy