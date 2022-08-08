Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
FHP troopers, LCSO deputies awarded for actions after deputy was shot
Deputies and troopers were honored for putting their lives at risk to save others on Wednesday. In March, Deputy Rafael Jaquez was shot after deputies stopped a car with the wrong tags in Lehigh Acres, and the suspect opened fire. Days later, Jaquez was released from the hospital and given...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect steals over $5K in truck tires from Lehigh Acres tire store
An unidentified man is suspected of stealing over $5,000 in truck tires from a tire store in Lehigh Acres in July. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an order was placed for 10 Sumitomo Commercial truck tires valued over $5,000 at around 8:30 a.m. on July 13. At around 2:20 p.m., a white Freightliner flatbed truck arrived at National Tire Wholesale, located at 351 Leonard Blvd., to pick up the tires.
Man killed in SW Dade park
MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
WINKNEWS.com
Immokalee man accused of breaking into Collier County home
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man who they say broke into a home on Monday. According to deputies, a woman called and said that a man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Martinez, had broken into her home on Banana Lane while she was inside. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Family of Immokalee man killed by deputies in 2020 to sue sheriff’s office
The family of an Immokalee man killed by a Collier County Sheriff’s deputy in 2020 will announce a federal lawsuit against the sheriff’s office on Thursday. Nicolas Morales, 37, was shot by deputies on September 17, 2020, after they say he came at them garden sheers. Deputies responded...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects wanted for series of residential burglaries in Lehigh Acres
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for two people suspected of multiple residential burglaries in Lehigh Acres. According to Crime Stoppers, the two men burglarized a number of homes in the area of Thompson Avenue and East 9th Street in Lehigh Acres on July 27. One of the suspects was...
Woman arrested for DUI, after crashing into post with 2 children in car
A woman was arrested after crashing into a post with children in the car while driving under the influence, according to Collier County deputies.
Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman arrested at Fort Myers Beach hotel pool bar for intoxication, child neglect
A woman from Illinois was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and negligence after deputies said she was belligerent at a hotel pool and bar on Fort Myers Beach while children were in her care. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a woman was at the Lighthouse...
cw34.com
Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man 2nd suspect arrested for Tampa apartment homicide
A man has been arrested in Southwest Florida in connection to a deadly Tampa apartment complex shooting. Tuesday afternoon, detectives with the Fort Myers Police Departments Group Violence Intervention Unit, alongside the United States Marshals Service, arrested Demon Jamaol Speed, 29. Speed had an active First Degree Homicide warrant out...
WINKNEWS.com
Truck hydroplanes, crashing into a Cape Coral tree
A truck crashed after hydroplaning off the road Tuesday afternoon in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a truck towing a trailer crashed into a tree at Del Prado Boulevard North and Averill Boulevard. Just before hitting the tree, the truck hydroplaned off the road. The driver...
WINKNEWS.com
2 women sought for suspected use of stolen credit card across Lee County
Deputies are looking for two women suspected of using a stolen credit card, most recently at a clothing store in Iona in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two women seen in a still from surveillance footage used a victim’s credit card at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store located at 20350 Summerlin Rd. Ste. 7110 on March 22. The suspects may have also used the credit card numerous times across Fort Myers, Estero and Lehigh Acres at several retailers.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man accused of lighting cars on fire, blames the devil
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say started a fire on a bench and inside several cars. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Craig Lumb on Sunday for setting the fires. According to deputies, they responded to a report of someone lighting cars on fire along Long Shore...
Click10.com
WATCH: Man pulls knife, threatens to kill man at gym, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of pulling a knife on another man and threatening to kill him at a southwest Miami-Dade gym Monday. Part of the incident was caught on camera and posted to the @ONLYinDADE Twitter account. According to an arrest form, Lenin...
WINKNEWS.com
2 men arrested after high-speed chase in Collier County
Two men have been arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s deputies say they led them on a high-speed chase down I-75 on Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was traveling south on I-75 near mile marker 110 when a Toyota sedan, driven by 27-year-old Angel Corea with 24-year-old Cortrell Williams in the passenger seat, flew past them in the left lane.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man dies after Jeep hits a tree in south Fort Myers
A Fort Myers man is dead after a crash on American Colony Boulevard in Lee County on Monday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Jeep crashed into a tree on American Colony Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Troopers say it was traveling north near Sovereign Drive when it went off the road to the left and hit a tree.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers woman accused of child neglect, firing shotgun while intoxicated
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Fort Myers woman on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor about the woman shooting a shotgun into the ground. Deputies said when they arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and demanded the person inside the home to come out. They said several more shots were fired before 39-year-old Shannon Kraham came out of the house.
