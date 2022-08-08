ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: The Mookie Betts Trade Still Haunts Bill Simmons

After the 2019 season, when it became clear to the Red Sox that Mookie Betts would not be signing a contract extension with them, new Boston general manager Chaim Bloom undertook the task of trading the team’s franchise player. In the end, the Dodgers won the bidding, sending Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong to the Red Sox for Betts and David Price (and, more importantly to the rebuilding Sox, half of Price’s salary).
ClutchPoints

Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901

The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
CBS Sports

Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
Juan Soto
ClutchPoints

Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward

The Chicago Cubs are out of the running for a playoff spot, prompting GM Jed Hoyer to make a shocking decision regarding injured outfielder Jason Heyward. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Hoyer has made the decision to part ways with Heyward in 2023, in what would be the final season of his massive six-year contract. […] The post Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Orioles look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Orioles +131; over/under...
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Baltimore Sun

New lawsuit: Orioles owner Peter Angelos’ son, Louis Angelos, has sold his father’s law firm. To himself.

The wife of Orioles owner Peter Angelos claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that their younger son, Louis Angelos, has sold his father’s law firm, which over the decades has won billions of dollars for victims of asbestos and tobacco, for a price to be determined later. The buyer: Louis Angelos himself. Georgia K. Angelos’ claim, in Baltimore County Circuit Court, comes two months after she and ...
CBS Boston

Dennis Eckersley retiring from Red Sox broadcasts

BOSTON -- A familiar voice will no longer be heard on a regular basis in New England, as Dennis Eckersley has decided to retire from his role as color analyst on Red Sox television broadcasts.The Boston Globe's Chad Finn reported the news on Monday, noting that the 67-year-old Eckersley will be moving to California to "spend as much time as possible with his twin grandchildren.""There are times in your life when you realize you've got to get on with it," Eckersley told Finn. "Having grandkids in the Bay Area and visiting them in the offseason, that pushed me along. I...
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
The Spun

Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident

The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
