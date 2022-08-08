ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illinois day care employee tests positive for monkeypox

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEBYa_0h9Bvt7d00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Children and employees of an Illinois day care center are being tested and offered vaccines after an employee tested positive for monkeypox.

The employee and day care center were not specifically identified, though state and local officials told The Champaign News-Gazette that at this point, it appears that no other staff or children at the Rantoul facility were infected.

Officials did not say how many children may have been exposed to the virus at a news briefing but said Friday that they were screening all children and other staff, and that the building has been cleaned, CNN reported.

The Food and Drug Administration told The Washington Post that it is allowing children who were exposed to monkeypox to receive the Jynneos vaccine, which is currently only available for adults, and works by preventing infection or reducing the severity of symptoms after exposure.

Illinois health officials told The Washington Post that while nobody else has tested positive, between 40 and 50 people had been potentially exposed.

“We hope there are no kid cases,” Julie Pryde, director of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, told The Champaign News-Gazette. “But for all we know, the employee could have gotten it from a kid.”

The United States government declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Aug. 4, which will increase the federal response to the outbreak.

On Aug. 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 7,510 cases across 48 states, with only Wyoming and Montana reporting no cases.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by the same family of viruses that causes smallpox, according to the CDC. The symptoms of monkeypox are similar to those of smallpox, but milder, with the CDC reporting that monkeypox is rarely fatal.

The CDC is currently recommending vaccination for people who have been exposed to the virus or who are at higher risk of being exposed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee running to become Georgia’s next governor, said Wednesday that she tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on social media, Abrams said she was experiencing mild symptoms. She added that her positive COVID-19 test came one day after she tested negative. “I’ll be spending...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Champaign, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Champaign, IL
Government
Champaign, IL
Vaccines
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Rantoul, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Champaign, IL
Health
City
Rantoul, IL
State
Montana State
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Boston 25 News WFXT

EXPLAINER: Online privacy in a post-Roe world

The case of a Nebraska woman charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy after investigators obtained Facebook messages between the two has raised fresh concerns about data privacy in the post-Roe world. Since before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Big Tech companies that...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Day Care#Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Cnn#The Washington Post
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Carolina AG in legal bind amid probe over 2020 TV ad

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, facing trouble for a TV ad aired against a rival in 2020, plans to ask a federal court to block enforcement of a state law making it illegal to knowingly circulate false reports to damage a candidate's election chances.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teenager died Tuesday after he was pulled into a woodchipper, authorities said. Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company when a piece of debris he was placing into the woodchipper snagged his clothing and partially pulled him into the commercial-grade machine, WCAU-TV reported.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gov. Baker signs sports betting bill into law

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday signed seven bills into law, including legislation legalizing in-person and mobile sports betting in Massachusetts. The legislation, “An Act regulating sports wagering,” allows the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to grant in-person licenses at gaming establishments, including casinos, racetracks and simulcast facilities, and mobile licenses through applications or digital platforms.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

104-pound catfish breaks state record in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. — A Mississippi man has broken a 1997 record for the state’s heaviest catfish. Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish Tuesday using a trotline on the Mississippi River near Natchez. The fish is larger than the trophy record blue catfish of 101 pounds caught by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith in 1997.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire

BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
BERLIN, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
113K+
Followers
121K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy