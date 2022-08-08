Read full article on original website
Related
‘I am extremely concerned’: Court employees say they’ve been threatened by homeless
ATLANTA — Some people working for the Atlanta Municipal Court downtown are increasingly anxious about the large numbers of homeless people at a shelter and an encampment near the courthouse. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher found out employee anxiety worsened after an attack on an employee of the...
Ga. nurse practitioner convicted in fraud scheme ordered to pay back $1.6M, serve 7 years in prison
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia nurse practitioner has been sentence to prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in a massive telemedicine fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Sherley Beaufils, 44, of Conyers, was sentenced to more than seven...
Emergency Room or Urgent Care? Where should you take your child?
Do you know when your child needs to go to urgent care or when they need to go to the ER?. When your child has an injury or illness but the pediatrician’s office is closed, it can be hard to know what to do. Often, the difference between services...
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19
ATLANTA - Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for her campaign. Abrams will isolate until she tests negative. Abrams, on Monday night, delivered an economic address in Atlanta for a crowd of entrepreneurs and political leaders. She tested negative for COVID-19 before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Lawsuit calls for temporary halt to Georgia's Heartbeat Law
ATLANTA - A Fulton County judge heard arguments on a lawsuit challenging Georgia's Heartbeat Law on Monday. The law bans most abortions after a heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. The lawsuit was filed shortly after the Heartbeat Law went into effect this summer. Attorneys for a...
Is tax relief ahead for Forsyth County homeowners?
Discussion will start after Labor Day that could see tax rates drop.(Photo/Kate Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education decided to move forward with the county’s legislators to find possible solutions for lowering tax rates.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest officials consider decriminalizing marijuana
Stonecrest City Council recently discussed decriminalizing one ounce or less of marijuana in city limits. Municipal Court of Stonecrest currently supports laws that remove criminal sanctions for low-level marijuana use. The newly proposed ordinance, if passed, would allow law enforcement to punish marijuana possession with a civil citation rather than a criminal record or potential jail time for those caught with one ounce or less.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’
When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
henrycountytimes.com
COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk available in McDonough
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at kiosks placed in communities across Georgia, including one located at the Henry County Public Safety Annex building located at 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. The kiosk, which resembles a vending machine, offers access to COVID-19...
Protesters accused local nonprofit of misusing money meant for minorities, refugees
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Protesters accuse a local nonprofit of misusing money meant to help minorities and refugees. The controversy has now cost two CEOs their jobs in less than a week. The protesters gathered outside the Center for Pan-Asian Community Services, or CPACS. The nonprofit had two CEOs.
CBS 46
Hundreds of students receive free school supplies aboard Delta 767 aircraft
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students are still flying high after boarding a Delta 767 aircraft Wednesday morning to get free school supplies for this semester. CBS46 spoke to excited students at the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport about their experience. Around 300 students from Fulton,...
CBS 46
Atlanta has 3rd highest inflation growth rate among 23 major cities, survey says
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As inflation remains the top issue in this year’s nationally watched Georgia elections, a new survey shows metro Atlanta is experiencing the nation’s third-highest inflation rate among almost two dozen U.S. cities. WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared 23 metropolitan statistical areas across the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale nurse practitioner sentenced to prison for telemedicine fraud
A Rockdale County nurse practitioner has been sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in a massive telemedicine fraud scheme. Sherley L. Beaufils, 44, was sentenced to 87 months in prison after a U.S. District Court jury convicted her of...
Georgia homeowners concerned new development is flooding their property
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Newton County are experiencing flooding issues. They attribute these issues to a new subdivision being built earlier this year, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Behind my house I got a pond,” homeowner...
fox5atlanta.com
Study finds COVID-19 reinfections can be risky
Atlanta - Reinfections have become frustratingly common this summer. Some people are testing positive for COVID-19 not once, but twice, even three or four times. In recent study researchers at Washington University and the VA St. Louis Health Care System looked at health data from more than 5.6 million US veterans and found each COVID-19 reinfection raised the risk health problems and long haul COVID.
Newnan Times-Herald
Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47
Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
CBS 46
University System of Georgia introduces new college comparison tool
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The University System of Georgia just rolled out a new one-stop-shop website now available for Georgia parents and students making major college decisions. It’s called Georgia Degrees Pay. The tool, announced at the August Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday, allows users to compare all 26...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development
The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
CBS 46
Air conditioning issues reported at dozens of Clayton County Schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The new school year is up and running, but some of the air conditioning units are not. CBS46 obtained an 80-page report detailing hundreds of open HVAC issues in Clayton County Schools. At Brown Elementary, the report says several rooms are warm and the A/C is...
Former Morrow police chief, Georgia POST top official dies at 47
A top official in the state agency that oversees police officers died Monday in Savannah. Jimmy Callaway, who previously served as Morrow’s police chief, was only 47 years old. Mike Ayers, executive director of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training council (POST), told Channel 2 that Callaway died...
