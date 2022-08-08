ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA - Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for her campaign. Abrams will isolate until she tests negative. Abrams, on Monday night, delivered an economic address in Atlanta for a crowd of entrepreneurs and political leaders. She tested negative for COVID-19 before...
Lawsuit calls for temporary halt to Georgia's Heartbeat Law

ATLANTA - A Fulton County judge heard arguments on a lawsuit challenging Georgia's Heartbeat Law on Monday. The law bans most abortions after a heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. The lawsuit was filed shortly after the Heartbeat Law went into effect this summer. Attorneys for a...
Stonecrest officials consider decriminalizing marijuana

Stonecrest City Council recently discussed decriminalizing one ounce or less of marijuana in city limits. Municipal Court of Stonecrest currently supports laws that remove criminal sanctions for low-level marijuana use. The newly proposed ordinance, if passed, would allow law enforcement to punish marijuana possession with a civil citation rather than a criminal record or potential jail time for those caught with one ounce or less.
DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’

When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk available in McDonough

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at kiosks placed in communities across Georgia, including one located at the Henry County Public Safety Annex building located at 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. The kiosk, which resembles a vending machine, offers access to COVID-19...
Hundreds of students receive free school supplies aboard Delta 767 aircraft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students are still flying high after boarding a Delta 767 aircraft Wednesday morning to get free school supplies for this semester. CBS46 spoke to excited students at the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport about their experience. Around 300 students from Fulton,...
Atlanta has 3rd highest inflation growth rate among 23 major cities, survey says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As inflation remains the top issue in this year’s nationally watched Georgia elections, a new survey shows metro Atlanta is experiencing the nation’s third-highest inflation rate among almost two dozen U.S. cities. WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared 23 metropolitan statistical areas across the...
Study finds COVID-19 reinfections can be risky

Atlanta - Reinfections have become frustratingly common this summer. Some people are testing positive for COVID-19 not once, but twice, even three or four times. In recent study researchers at Washington University and the VA St. Louis Health Care System looked at health data from more than 5.6 million US veterans and found each COVID-19 reinfection raised the risk health problems and long haul COVID.
Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47

Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
University System of Georgia introduces new college comparison tool

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The University System of Georgia just rolled out a new one-stop-shop website now available for Georgia parents and students making major college decisions. It’s called Georgia Degrees Pay. The tool, announced at the August Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday, allows users to compare all 26...
Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development

The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
