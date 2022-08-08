ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Scene

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 11-14)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The International Ohio Burlesque Festival returns to the Beachland today through Sunday to celebrate its 10th year. The festival motto for the year is “with one voice we stand." Throughout the weekend, there will be classes, exhibits and book signings. Consult the website for more info.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

After 70 years, Bussey's Upholstery moving to west side

For almost 70 years, the Jewish-owned family business of Bussey’s Upholstery Foam ‘N’ Fabric has served the community at 2311 Lee Road, selling fabric for upholstery, slip-covers and drapery, and foam for cushions and mattresses. Walking into the storefront and down the tall aisles with fabrics of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Stay Hungry 216 to Open in South Euclid on Wednesday, August 17

Stay Hungry 216 (359 S. Green Rd., 216-727-0101), a new fast-casual comfort and soul food spot in South Euclid, will open on Wednesday, August 17th. The restaurant is operated by chef Chad Lewis, with partnership by chef Eric Rogers of Black Box Fix fame. You can find the eatery tucked into the Glengate Plaza at Green and Glenridge.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
WKYC

New 'pocket park' set to open in Cleveland's Warehouse District

CLEVELAND — A new "pocket park" commemorating Cleveland's first lighthouse is set to open in the city's Warehouse District, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance announced Tuesday. Lighthouse Park, located on the corner of Main Avenue and West 9th Street, will have a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 3 p.m.,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio

I'm lactose-intolerant and prone to cavities. So naturally, I love bubble tea, which contains both milk and tons of sugar. The other week, after watching Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (a beautiful film that might or might not have made me tear up) at the movie theater in Westlake, I was craving bubble tea, so I walked to Pacific East, a local restaurant that serves great sushi and, of course, great bubble tea.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Oktoberfest Dates Announced for 2022

The popular Cleveland Oktoberfest will return to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds (19201 E. Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights) for two weekends in September. The festivities begin Labor Day weekend (September 2-5) and resume the following weekend (September 9-10). “Get ready to soak in the culture as you celebrate this annual...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
coolcleveland.com

Willoughby Hills Celebrates Rock N Roll Day

Willoughby Hills is presenting its first Rock N Roll Day event this year, taking place at its Community Center (35400 Chardon Road). Of course, there’s live music. Sumrada will be playing from 1-3pm with Ricky and the Rockets taking the stage @ 7-9pm. Rock N Roll Trivia will happen @ 130-3pm, and from 4-5:30pm, author Dave Schwensen will do a presentation “The Beatles in Cleveland” with rare footage.
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
coolcleveland.com

TAKE A HIKE Offers a New Ohio City Tour Each Monday

The TAKE A HIKE program offers people an opportunity to take a leisurely walking tour of a Cleveland neighborhood while learning its history and background from a knowledgeable guide. It’s recently debuted its new Ohio City tour, which will take places every Monday in August and September, stepping off from...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year

It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Wing Week Returns in September With $7 Wing Deals and a New App

We're bringing you wings from some of Cleveland's most popular restaurants. Cleveland Wing Week will kick off on Monday, September 26th. For seven days (September 26th - October 2nd) wing lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Wing Week locations to enjoy a minimum of 6 wings for $7.
CLEVELAND, OH

