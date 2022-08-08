Read full article on original website
Cleveland Scene
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 11-14)
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The International Ohio Burlesque Festival returns to the Beachland today through Sunday to celebrate its 10th year. The festival motto for the year is “with one voice we stand." Throughout the weekend, there will be classes, exhibits and book signings. Consult the website for more info.
2 NE Ohio eateries land on list of best Jewish delis in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of delicatessens in Cuyahoga County have landed on a list of the best Jewish delis in the nation. The delis - Larder in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood and Jack’s Deli in University Heights – were lauded by Tasting Table, a food-focused site.
Cleveland Jewish News
After 70 years, Bussey's Upholstery moving to west side
For almost 70 years, the Jewish-owned family business of Bussey’s Upholstery Foam ‘N’ Fabric has served the community at 2311 Lee Road, selling fabric for upholstery, slip-covers and drapery, and foam for cushions and mattresses. Walking into the storefront and down the tall aisles with fabrics of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights pianist Brickman returns ‘home’ for concert
Shaker Heights native and solo pianist Jim Brickman will return to Northeast Ohio for a stop on his “Brickman Across America” tour on Aug. 20 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Each show on the tour will be recorded for a 2023 release of his next live album...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Scene
Stay Hungry 216 to Open in South Euclid on Wednesday, August 17
Stay Hungry 216 (359 S. Green Rd., 216-727-0101), a new fast-casual comfort and soul food spot in South Euclid, will open on Wednesday, August 17th. The restaurant is operated by chef Chad Lewis, with partnership by chef Eric Rogers of Black Box Fix fame. You can find the eatery tucked into the Glengate Plaza at Green and Glenridge.
New 'pocket park' set to open in Cleveland's Warehouse District
CLEVELAND — A new "pocket park" commemorating Cleveland's first lighthouse is set to open in the city's Warehouse District, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance announced Tuesday. Lighthouse Park, located on the corner of Main Avenue and West 9th Street, will have a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 3 p.m.,...
Beat the dog days of summer with some cool and creamy frozen custard: Best custard stands in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The hot, sultry dog days of summer are upon us, bringing a slight malaise -- and an overwhelming desire to chill with some great frozen custard. It’s the ultimate smooth-and-creamy frozen treat. The invention of frozen custard can be traced back to 1919 in Coney...
Cleveland Scene
The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40
Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
I'm lactose-intolerant and prone to cavities. So naturally, I love bubble tea, which contains both milk and tons of sugar. The other week, after watching Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (a beautiful film that might or might not have made me tear up) at the movie theater in Westlake, I was craving bubble tea, so I walked to Pacific East, a local restaurant that serves great sushi and, of course, great bubble tea.
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Oktoberfest Dates Announced for 2022
The popular Cleveland Oktoberfest will return to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds (19201 E. Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights) for two weekends in September. The festivities begin Labor Day weekend (September 2-5) and resume the following weekend (September 9-10). “Get ready to soak in the culture as you celebrate this annual...
coolcleveland.com
Willoughby Hills Celebrates Rock N Roll Day
Willoughby Hills is presenting its first Rock N Roll Day event this year, taking place at its Community Center (35400 Chardon Road). Of course, there’s live music. Sumrada will be playing from 1-3pm with Ricky and the Rockets taking the stage @ 7-9pm. Rock N Roll Trivia will happen @ 130-3pm, and from 4-5:30pm, author Dave Schwensen will do a presentation “The Beatles in Cleveland” with rare footage.
Raising Cane’s moving ahead with new Seven Hills location opening in 2023
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Dangled for years in front of hungry residents, Raising Cane’s finally appears headed to a Rockside Road location in Seven Hills. “I’m happy that Raising Cane’s is back on track,” Seven Hills Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “I spoke to a lot of residents who were curious about the delay and whether the project was still happening.”
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
coolcleveland.com
TAKE A HIKE Offers a New Ohio City Tour Each Monday
The TAKE A HIKE program offers people an opportunity to take a leisurely walking tour of a Cleveland neighborhood while learning its history and background from a knowledgeable guide. It’s recently debuted its new Ohio City tour, which will take places every Monday in August and September, stepping off from...
coolcleveland.com
The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year
It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
Cleveland likely to oppose potential skybridge at Global Center, but nearby businesses support it
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In discussing whether Cuyahoga County should build a skywalk connecting the Global Center for Health Innovation to the Marriott hotel across the street as part of a larger $54-million renovation project, county council posed a second question: Would Cleveland officials or nearby businesses support it?. The...
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Wing Week Returns in September With $7 Wing Deals and a New App
We're bringing you wings from some of Cleveland's most popular restaurants. Cleveland Wing Week will kick off on Monday, September 26th. For seven days (September 26th - October 2nd) wing lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Wing Week locations to enjoy a minimum of 6 wings for $7.
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland International Acquires Massive George Shuba Collection of Photos of Famous Rock Stars
From 1964 to 1975, Cleveland-based photographer George Shuba used his connections with local media, including the nationally syndicated Upbeat Show, to take photos of some of rock’s biggest stars. Cleveland International Images, a new division of Cleveland International Records, has acquired the George Shuba Collection, more than 8,000 singular...
Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns to Parma’s West Creek Reservation Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean time is running out to enjoy the outdoors in warm weather. For families looking for Mother Nature-based activities, Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) at Parma’s West Creek Reservation. “The Backyard...
