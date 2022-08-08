ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks spotted offshore of Rockaway Beach in Queens

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Sharks were spotted off the shore of Rockaway Beach in Queens Monday morning.

Chopper 12 was over the scene at Beach 102nd Street and caught them swimming in plain sight about 350 feet from the shore.

The Parks Department has kept access to the water open and left the beach open for swimming. The department said it would continue to monitor the waters.

Rockaway Beach temporarily closed its waters in July to swimmers after a shark sighting. At least five people have been bitten by sharks at Long Island beaches this summer.

