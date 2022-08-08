ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity

Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
PLANO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Wendy Duncan Gives Insight on Life in a Cult and Spiritual Abuse

With as many times people have emphasized the idea of church or places of worship to be seen as a form of refuge, there have been instances where those places end up being far from what they preach. That was the case and inspiration for Wendy Duncan to write her...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
The Colony, TX
Local
Texas Health
starlocalmedia.com

Texans Can Academies names director of workforce and community engagement for Dallas campuses

Texans Can Academies, a nonprofit that operates 13 public charter high schools across the state, has named Nicole Head as the organization’s new director of workforce and community engagement. In this role, Head will connect business leaders with Dallas-area Texans Can Academies campuses to support students, foster relationships with the community and increase the educational pathways for students by focusing on workplace readiness. She assumed this new role on July 18, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Colony#Liberty Mutual#Visual Art
starlocalmedia.com

Collin County provides monkeypox update, says disaster declaration not needed at this time

Collin County continues to monitor the monkeypox situation within the community. Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) has identified 14 cases of monkeypox and has already contacted each individual and their direct contacts. CCHCS provides guidance to those affected by the virus and vaccinations to individuals that have had close contact with a confirmed case. Collin County is prepared to vaccinate an expanded population of individuals who wish to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine for monkeypox as soon as additional vaccine is delivered by the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
starlocalmedia.com

Meet an Allen resident who has had four careers including training Olympic swimmers, working for a congressman and economic development

Robert Winningham is in his fourth career as an economic development director for the city of Carrollton. His economic development career began in Greenville, Texas, in 1998. He then moved to the Allen Economic Development Corporation before moving onto Prosper then to Carrollton's economic development department. While in Allen, he worked closely with former Mayor Steve Terrell and current Allen EDC director Dan Bowman. Before working in economic development, Winningham worked as a swim coach where he trained Olympic swimmers before working for former U.S. Congressman Lee Hamilton.
ALLEN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Waxahachie ISD School Introduces First Facility Dog

Erica Brown, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School in Waxahachie, wanted a facility dog on campus to help lower stress and lift spirits. She found Patches, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix through Canine Companions in Irving. "I mean, it's my dream and it's here," Brown, who is Patches' official handler, said....
WAXAHACHIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Urges Small Business to Apply for COVID Relief

Tarrant County wants to get out the word that it still has millions of dollars in the pot to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. "We want to help you as best we can. We want you to stay in Tarrant County. We want you to be successful in Tarrant County. We want to get the word out. And we want you to go apply," said Tarrant County Economic Development Manager Maegan South as she talked about a new grant program.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy