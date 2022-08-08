Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas First Responders Dealing With Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity
Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
kgncnewsnow.com
Wendy Duncan Gives Insight on Life in a Cult and Spiritual Abuse
With as many times people have emphasized the idea of church or places of worship to be seen as a form of refuge, there have been instances where those places end up being far from what they preach. That was the case and inspiration for Wendy Duncan to write her...
starlocalmedia.com
See how Terry Middle School staff has helped families impacted by the Balch Springs fire
As students return to school, Mesquite ISD is continuing to rally around families who have been impacted by the recent fire in Balch Springs. Terry Middle School Principal Kelley Prewitt said teachers, counselors and assistant principals are continuing to check in on impacted students as they recover from the fire.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger': How Jacqueline Durand aims to inspire
COPPELL, Texas — If you type the name Jacqueline Durand into a Google search, you’ll find multiple news articles like, “Texas college student loses her ears, nose and lips after being attacked by dogs.”. But those articles don’t tell you about who she is on the inside....
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Public Library awarded second TexTreasures grant to digitize Allen American past editions
Allen Public Library was awarded a second TexTreasures grant to continue digitization of the back issues of the Allen American newspapers as part of the University of North Texas Libraries Portal to Texas History collection. Digital versions of the 1972–1986 editions of the paper are currently available due to the...
New Dallas facility Prenuvo lets you get a full-body scan in just 60 minutes
What if you could know what's going on inside your body and search for more than 500 conditions with one 60-minute scan and no radiation?
The COVID endgame: When and how will businesses and schools be able to treat the virus like the flu
DALLAS — It’s been two and a half years since COVID-19 shut down the country, and it’s still in the front of many Americans’ lives. But, that may be changing even as cases have surged. “It’s going to be with us for the long-term like flu...
starlocalmedia.com
Texans Can Academies names director of workforce and community engagement for Dallas campuses
Texans Can Academies, a nonprofit that operates 13 public charter high schools across the state, has named Nicole Head as the organization’s new director of workforce and community engagement. In this role, Head will connect business leaders with Dallas-area Texans Can Academies campuses to support students, foster relationships with the community and increase the educational pathways for students by focusing on workplace readiness. She assumed this new role on July 18, 2022.
Dallas realtor helping LGBTQIA+ community leave Texas amidst unwelcoming political climate
Citing the unwelcoming political climate in Texas many people in the LGBTQIA+ community are making plans to leave the state and realtors are helping.
starlocalmedia.com
Two-story retail and multi-family development in Old Town Coppell moves forward with council vote
Plans for a two-story multi-use facility in Old Town Coppell are moving forward. In its Tuesday meeting, the Coppell City Council voted unanimously in favor of a zoning ordinance for the property, located directly across from Old Town Pavilion at 767 West Main Street.
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville community profile: Have you enjoyed live music in Lewisville lately? You probably have Daren Watkins to thank for that.
Daren Watkins is the special events coordinator for the city of Lewisville's Community Relations and Tourism department. As he explains in this Q&A profile, he ventured into this line of work after working for one of Star Local Media's papers, Mesquite News. Small world, huh?
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County provides monkeypox update, says disaster declaration not needed at this time
Collin County continues to monitor the monkeypox situation within the community. Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) has identified 14 cases of monkeypox and has already contacted each individual and their direct contacts. CCHCS provides guidance to those affected by the virus and vaccinations to individuals that have had close contact with a confirmed case. Collin County is prepared to vaccinate an expanded population of individuals who wish to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine for monkeypox as soon as additional vaccine is delivered by the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
starlocalmedia.com
Meet an Allen resident who has had four careers including training Olympic swimmers, working for a congressman and economic development
Robert Winningham is in his fourth career as an economic development director for the city of Carrollton. His economic development career began in Greenville, Texas, in 1998. He then moved to the Allen Economic Development Corporation before moving onto Prosper then to Carrollton's economic development department. While in Allen, he worked closely with former Mayor Steve Terrell and current Allen EDC director Dan Bowman. Before working in economic development, Winningham worked as a swim coach where he trained Olympic swimmers before working for former U.S. Congressman Lee Hamilton.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Waxahachie ISD School Introduces First Facility Dog
Erica Brown, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School in Waxahachie, wanted a facility dog on campus to help lower stress and lift spirits. She found Patches, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix through Canine Companions in Irving. "I mean, it's my dream and it's here," Brown, who is Patches' official handler, said....
Study ranks this North Texas city as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the country
Pets are family. There is nothing more loyal and loving than a dog that has claimed you as its caretaker.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Asks for Volunteers Amid 75% Occupancy Increase
The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas serves as a home away from home for sick kids needing medical treatment, but now, it’s finding itself in unfamiliar territory - desperately needing volunteers to step up. Ronald McDonald House of Dallas CEO Jill Cumnock said occupancy is up 75% percent since...
He met a Fort Worth woman on a train in Poland, then she helped him get to the US
FORT WORTH, Texas — Andrew Komarov and his two children sat around the TV at their temporary home in Fort Worth. His children, Mylana and Daniel, recited English phrases from a course on YouTube. It looked like a typical summer break, but it was the end of a tumultuous...
WATCH: Mama bobcat and three kittens spotted at Plano golf course
PLANO, Texas — Brian Hughes loves to golf. From the backdoor of his home that sits along the course at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano--he gets to watch the sport every day. Yet--last week--he spotted something a little more wild: a mama bobcat and her three kittens hanging out...
starlocalmedia.com
Our Neighbors: Our local growers need your help, support as they battle tough summer conditions
I know, I know... you are tired of reading articles and watching weather reports each day about how hot it is outside. We all get it, right: it's been one of the hottest and driest summers on record here in North Texas. This year ranks right up there with 1980 and 2011, and there is still barely any relief in sight as we near the middle of August.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Urges Small Business to Apply for COVID Relief
Tarrant County wants to get out the word that it still has millions of dollars in the pot to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. "We want to help you as best we can. We want you to stay in Tarrant County. We want you to be successful in Tarrant County. We want to get the word out. And we want you to go apply," said Tarrant County Economic Development Manager Maegan South as she talked about a new grant program.
