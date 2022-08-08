Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Channel 6000
Come Hungry To The Portland BBQ & Brews Event This Weekend!
Find some of the best barbeque places in Portland in one location. This is the first year for the BBQ & Brews event and it’s going to be a good one. They also need volunteers so come out and be a beer pourer, you won’t regret it.
How a Portland ‘lesbian bar for everyone’ closed after one day
The queue spanned the block when Portland’s first self-identified lesbian bar in over a decade opened its doors July 1. Named for a radical 20th-century feminist and physician who called the city home, Doc Marie’s promised to be “for everyone.”. It closed the next day. Two managers...
streetfoodblog.com
Fiorino: Florence-inspired restaurant in Vancouver gives unreal grub
Should you’re like us, then over the previous couple of years the state of the world has gotten in the best way of us attempting new eating places in a well timed method. A type of spots was positively Vancouver’s Fiorino, situated in Chinatown. Located at 212 E...
WWEEK
Where to Eat This Week
2534 SE Belmont St., 503-841-6123, rukdiew.com. 11:30 am-3 pm and 4:30–9 pm Monday-Thursday, 11:30 am-3 pm and 4:30-9:30 pm Friday, noon-9:30 pm Saturday, noon-9 pm Sunday. The most sought-after Thai appetizer in Portland these days might just be chicken wings, since the fall of Pok Pok has many hoping to discover an adequate replacement. Look no further: RukDiew’s hot wings are not only heavenly, the dish is secretly two great snacks in one. Flats and drums are tossed in a light chile-garlic sauce and served on a bed of fried basil leaves and egg noodles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lacamasmagazine.com
New Artists, Offerings Will Delight at Camas Vintage & Art Faire
The 13th annual Camas Vintage & Art Faire will return to the tree-lined streets of Downtown Camas on Saturday, August 27, from 9 am-3 pm. This event will feature over 60 vendors including local artists and artisans in a variety of styles and mediums, as well as merchants featuring vintage, antique, and repurposed items.
kptv.com
More businesses announce they’re leaving downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two businesses who’ve called downtown Portland home for years said they’ve left or are planning to leave the core of the Rose City. Jason Leivian, owner of Floating World Comics, packed up his store on Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street and moved across the Willamette River to the Lloyd Center. After 16 years in Old Town, Leivian said he made the decision to move out after two years of downturn in downtown.
Street of Dreams: Inspiration in wood, concrete and glass
The annual event is set in Yamhill County and called the Wine Country Tour Edition Folks with deep pockets, people looking for design inspiration and those with dreams of owning a trophy home have been traveling to two sites in Yamhill County for the past several weeks for a special edition of the Northwest Natural Street of Dreams dedicated to the region's wine industry. Organizer Home Builders Association of Metro Portland dubbed it the Wine Country Tour Edition of the annual event. Four multi-million-dollar homes are located on two-plus-acre lots near Newberg in a development called Rose Pointe Estates, while...
At long last, West Linn welcomes Willamette Garage food cart pod
Willamette Garage had a soft opening last week, with more carts set to open soonWest Linn residents have eagerly anticipated the opening of Willamette Garage, a food cart pod on Willamette Falls Drive, for several months. Their wait finally ended last week as Willamette Garage welcomed its first customers Tuesday, Aug. 2. With several incoming food carts still working on their permits and work on the bar still underway, last week's opening was somewhat limited. The pod introduced four food carts: Street Heat, Electric Slider Company, Pinto Thai and Sushi San; a small beverage stand also served beer, wine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
This New Oregon Wine Country Restaurant Wants to Make ‘Farm-to-Table’ Feel Fresh
Humble Spirit, the new downtown McMinnville restaurant that opened in mid-July, is, at its heart, a farm-to-table restaurant. All the buzzwords are there: seasonal, small-batch, local, sustainable. These aren’t new ideas in Oregon wine country, where the changing menus at the area’s best restaurants — Mac Market, Pizza Capo, Red Hills Kitchen, the Painted Lady — all exemplify how local and seasonal sourcing impacts culinary creativity.
Gresham mink gets defensive during dinner time
Animal stares down couple over half-eaten rabbit, can be spotted locally along Johnson CreekWho among us wouldn't give a bit of a snarl if we thought someone was going to snatch away our dinner? That is what a Gresham couple faced as they spotted an American mink in their backyard last week during the summer heatwave. The furry neighbor stared down the residents, one of whom was wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas, who snapped a quick picture before the mink fled. About 40 minutes later it returned to finish its meal — a half-eaten rabbit it had left behind some old fencing material. That is why it put on such an intimidating front; the mink was worried it would lose dinner. The American mink are semiaquatic species that live throughout the country, and can be spotted locally along Johnson Creek. Carnivorous, they eat rodents, fish, crustaceans, frogs and birds. Mink are larger than their cousins, stoats and weasels, with bushy tails and a long body they use to enter burrows of prey. That streamlined shape also reduces water resistance when swimming. On average, American mink will reach about 15-18 inches in length. {loadposition sub-article-01}
psuvanguard.com
The monks behind the books
If you’ve ever walked the stacks of Portland State’s Branford Price Miller Library, you’ve likely noticed the distinctive hard-cloth bindings on a number of books on the shelves. From academic journals to dissertations, many of the library’s specialty bookbinding needs are performed by a community of Trappist monks from the Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey in Carlton, Oregon.
KXL
Keeping Portland’s Downtown Clean and Safe
People who work in one program are cleaning up some of the toughest neighborhoods in Portland. It’s called “Downtown Clean and Safe,” and it’s stepping up where police don’t have the staff to help. On Northwest Flanders Street in Old Town, Lena Son is picking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portland woman left with yard full of clutter
A woman in Multnomah Village says she watched as a stranger dumped trash in her front yard and now is frustrated that she's likely going to have to pay to clean up the mess.
Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel abruptly closes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man and woman looking for a bite to eat Tuesday morning were shocked to find the Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel closed and boarded up. Others who live and work in the area were just as surprised. "What's going on?" asked Steve Goodwin. KGW reached out...
Former PPB officer, LGBTQ trailblazer Mike Garvey dies at 68
Mike Garvey, who may have been PPB's first openly gay male officer, passed away on Monday at the age of 68 of prostate cancer.
cascadebusnews.com
LRS Architects Designs The Columbia at Vancouver Waterfront
LRS Architects, a firm that values innovation, creativity and collaboration, announces its design work for a new apartment complex as a part of the revitalized Vancouver Waterfront, The Columbia. The seven-story, 300,000-square-foot complex is a 248-unit U-shaped building with unobstructed views of the Columbia River and access to a variety of amenities such as a rooftop infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking the river, state-of-the-art fitness center, cozy resident lounge, game room, BBQ area, private parking, shuffleboard tables and a community pavilion.
Classic cars return to Gresham Senior Center this month
Annual fundraiser celebrates chrome from every decade during Sunday, Aug. 28, expoChrome from every decade will roll into the Gresham Senior Center this month for a car show celebrating antiques, classics, customs, hot rods and everything in between. The fourth annual Car Show and Fundraiser for the Gresham Senior Center will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the center's parking lot, 600 N.E. Eighth St. "There is a lot of excitement in this building right now with the car show coming back," said Paul Nasiatka, president of the Senior Center. Hosted alongside the...
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
Sale pending for SE Portland squatter home
A sale is now pending on a SE Portland house where squatters have been residing.
KATU.com
2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY
KATU / 2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / 2022 Chinook Winds - Marie Osmond Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
Comments / 0