Portland, ME

Where to Eat This Week

2534 SE Belmont St., 503-841-6123, rukdiew.com. 11:30 am-3 pm and 4:30–9 pm Monday-Thursday, 11:30 am-3 pm and 4:30-9:30 pm Friday, noon-9:30 pm Saturday, noon-9 pm Sunday. The most sought-after Thai appetizer in Portland these days might just be chicken wings, since the fall of Pok Pok has many hoping to discover an adequate replacement. Look no further: RukDiew’s hot wings are not only heavenly, the dish is secretly two great snacks in one. Flats and drums are tossed in a light chile-garlic sauce and served on a bed of fried basil leaves and egg noodles.
New Artists, Offerings Will Delight at Camas Vintage & Art Faire

The 13th annual Camas Vintage & Art Faire will return to the tree-lined streets of Downtown Camas on Saturday, August 27, from 9 am-3 pm. This event will feature over 60 vendors including local artists and artisans in a variety of styles and mediums, as well as merchants featuring vintage, antique, and repurposed items.
More businesses announce they’re leaving downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two businesses who’ve called downtown Portland home for years said they’ve left or are planning to leave the core of the Rose City. Jason Leivian, owner of Floating World Comics, packed up his store on Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street and moved across the Willamette River to the Lloyd Center. After 16 years in Old Town, Leivian said he made the decision to move out after two years of downturn in downtown.
Street of Dreams: Inspiration in wood, concrete and glass

The annual event is set in Yamhill County and called the Wine Country Tour Edition Folks with deep pockets, people looking for design inspiration and those with dreams of owning a trophy home have been traveling to two sites in Yamhill County for the past several weeks for a special edition of the Northwest Natural Street of Dreams dedicated to the region's wine industry. Organizer Home Builders Association of Metro Portland dubbed it the Wine Country Tour Edition of the annual event. Four multi-million-dollar homes are located on two-plus-acre lots near Newberg in a development called Rose Pointe Estates, while...
At long last, West Linn welcomes Willamette Garage food cart pod

Willamette Garage had a soft opening last week, with more carts set to open soonWest Linn residents have eagerly anticipated the opening of Willamette Garage, a food cart pod on Willamette Falls Drive, for several months. Their wait finally ended last week as Willamette Garage welcomed its first customers Tuesday, Aug. 2. With several incoming food carts still working on their permits and work on the bar still underway, last week's opening was somewhat limited. The pod introduced four food carts: Street Heat, Electric Slider Company, Pinto Thai and Sushi San; a small beverage stand also served beer, wine...
This New Oregon Wine Country Restaurant Wants to Make ‘Farm-to-Table’ Feel Fresh

Humble Spirit, the new downtown McMinnville restaurant that opened in mid-July, is, at its heart, a farm-to-table restaurant. All the buzzwords are there: seasonal, small-batch, local, sustainable. These aren’t new ideas in Oregon wine country, where the changing menus at the area’s best restaurants — Mac Market, Pizza Capo, Red Hills Kitchen, the Painted Lady — all exemplify how local and seasonal sourcing impacts culinary creativity.
Gresham mink gets defensive during dinner time

Animal stares down couple over half-eaten rabbit, can be spotted locally along Johnson CreekWho among us wouldn't give a bit of a snarl if we thought someone was going to snatch away our dinner? That is what a Gresham couple faced as they spotted an American mink in their backyard last week during the summer heatwave. The furry neighbor stared down the residents, one of whom was wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas, who snapped a quick picture before the mink fled. About 40 minutes later it returned to finish its meal — a half-eaten rabbit it had left behind some old fencing material. That is why it put on such an intimidating front; the mink was worried it would lose dinner. The American mink are semiaquatic species that live throughout the country, and can be spotted locally along Johnson Creek. Carnivorous, they eat rodents, fish, crustaceans, frogs and birds. Mink are larger than their cousins, stoats and weasels, with bushy tails and a long body they use to enter burrows of prey. That streamlined shape also reduces water resistance when swimming. On average, American mink will reach about 15-18 inches in length. {loadposition sub-article-01}
The monks behind the books

If you’ve ever walked the stacks of Portland State’s Branford Price Miller Library, you’ve likely noticed the distinctive hard-cloth bindings on a number of books on the shelves. From academic journals to dissertations, many of the library’s specialty bookbinding needs are performed by a community of Trappist monks from the Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey in Carlton, Oregon.
Keeping Portland’s Downtown Clean and Safe

People who work in one program are cleaning up some of the toughest neighborhoods in Portland. It’s called “Downtown Clean and Safe,” and it’s stepping up where police don’t have the staff to help. On Northwest Flanders Street in Old Town, Lena Son is picking...
Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel abruptly closes

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man and woman looking for a bite to eat Tuesday morning were shocked to find the Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel closed and boarded up. Others who live and work in the area were just as surprised. "What's going on?" asked Steve Goodwin. KGW reached out...
LRS Architects Designs The Columbia at Vancouver Waterfront

LRS Architects, a firm that values innovation, creativity and collaboration, announces its design work for a new apartment complex as a part of the revitalized Vancouver Waterfront, The Columbia. The seven-story, 300,000-square-foot complex is a 248-unit U-shaped building with unobstructed views of the Columbia River and access to a variety of amenities such as a rooftop infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking the river, state-of-the-art fitness center, cozy resident lounge, game room, BBQ area, private parking, shuffleboard tables and a community pavilion.
Classic cars return to Gresham Senior Center this month

Annual fundraiser celebrates chrome from every decade during Sunday, Aug. 28, expoChrome from every decade will roll into the Gresham Senior Center this month for a car show celebrating antiques, classics, customs, hot rods and everything in between. The fourth annual Car Show and Fundraiser for the Gresham Senior Center will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the center's parking lot, 600 N.E. Eighth St. "There is a lot of excitement in this building right now with the car show coming back," said Paul Nasiatka, president of the Senior Center. Hosted alongside the...
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon

From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY

KATU / 2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / 2022 Chinook Winds - Marie Osmond Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
