Man wanted for burglary
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for burglary. The Laredo Police Department is searching for 42-year-old Cristian Cardenas. He is about five feet, eight inches, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts...
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a multiple vehicle accident that sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal and charged him with reckless driving. The accident happened at around 4 p.m. at Casa Verde and Jacaman Road. According to...
Three teens arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people, including teenagers, are caught in connection to a drive by shooting. On Monday morning, Laredo Police were called out to the 2500 block of La Parra Lane for a shots fired call. Authorities were told that the shots came from a white SUV. A...
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local law enforcement is investigating a deceased person in the downtown area. According to the Laredo Police Department, the body of a man was found in a school bus at Matamoros and Flores. Laredo Police received a tip at around 10:20 a.m. regarding a body that...
Rollover accident reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported north of Webb County Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, it happened on mile marker 35, passing the Border Patrol checkpoint. It’s been reported that three people were injured. DPS Troopers are at the scene. For more headlines. click here.
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation by the ‘KGNS On Your Side’ team reveals that the City of Laredo was the victim of a phishing scam that resulted in the loss of over 1 million in taxpayer dollars. In February 2022, KGNS obtained a grievance filed by then...
Building catches fire in south Laredo, Border Patrol agents help
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A building catches fire in south Laredo and border patrol agents step in to help. Photos from the agency’s social media page show the roof and the outside air conditioning unit on fire. It happened on Monday, August 8, at the 300 block of Begona Court in the Santa Rita area. According to Border Patrol, agents from the Laredo South Station got to the location and checked if anyone inside the building needed help. The agency said agents also helped out neighbors reach a safe area to avoid injury.
Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds school supply giveaway
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - With less than 24 hours to the start of the new school year, a law enforcement agency is providing supplies to students in need. On Tuesday, August 9, several county-area students showed up at the Webb County Sheriff’s headquarters for a free school supply giveaway. Students lined up to receive backpacks full of supplies.
Death investigation underway after body found inside bus in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man makes a horrific discovery after he was in the process of doing some maintenance on a school bus Monday morning. The body of a man was found inside. The discovery was made at Matamoros and Flores Avenue at around 10 a.m. According to a...
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident with several injuries is reported in north Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on Casa Verde Road and Jacaman Road. When paramedics got there, they found a 3-vehicle accident involving 11 victims. Five patients were treated and taken to Laredo Medical Center while three patients were treated and taken to Doctors Hospital. All are in stable condition. Three otheres refused treatment.
School district police: drive safely when kids head back to school
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As students head back to school, traffic will be back in the morning and afternoon. School districts want to make sure the community is ready for it. School district police will be directing traffic and everyone needs to drive safely, especially around school buses. United Independent School District (UISD) Police Department’s Sergeant Sergio Garcia said, “when the bus driver initiates the stop sign in the bus to pick up or drop off students, all drivers should stop. It is a violation if you ignore the stop sign, especially if a student is crossing, or another pedestrian is walking. They can be conducted to a criminal investigation as well.”
Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an overnight accident that claimed the life of an elderly man. The incident happened on Friday, August 5 at the 11900 block of Mines Road at around 11 p.m. According to the Laredo Police Department, a white Kia Telluride struck a man in...
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for string of robberies
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A repeat offender wanted for a string of convenience store robberies is caught by Laredo Police once again. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Laredo Police responded to a home at the intersection of Park Street and San Leonardo Avenue at around 11 a.m. Laredo Police were...
CBP conducts training exercise at bridge one
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents are conducting a tactical exercise drill on international bridge one. Officials say there is no threat to the community’s safety. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it is simply conducting a drill for its tactical unit. The public is advised to be patient...
Non-profit searching for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is inviting residents to belt their lungs out and hit the high notes for a good cause. The Women’s City Club of Laredo is hosting open call auditions for its second annual ‘The Voice of Laredo’ competition. Contestants must be...
CBP employee accused of assault arrested
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee, Eliomar Santos, is arrested in an alleged assault case. On July 31, Laredo police were called out to a disturbance by a home on Areca Drive. When they arrived, they were met by a woman who said she had left a home in the area after she was allegedly held against her will. She told police she was held in a closet allegedly by Santos.
Webb County approves $55K in funds for new weapons
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Webb County Commissioner’s Court has approved the purchase of some firepower for its sheriff’s office. A total of $55,494 will be going towards semi-automatic weapons and 20 more pistols for deputies. It was originally believed the purchase would cost over $60,000. For more...
Webb County Sheriff says Pete Arredondo was ‘difficult’ during interview with SA newspaper
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar has opened up about his experience working with disgraced Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo. In an interview with San Antonio Express News, Sheriff Cuellar is cited saying he “demoted Arredondo form assistant chief to a commander back in October of 2014 when he worked for the Webb County Sheriff’s office because he “Couldn’t get along with people”.
UISD and LISD students return to the classrooms
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a long and heated summer, the students got up bright and early to embark on a new school year. Wednesday marks the first day of the school year for students over at LISD and UISD. Students were seen walking to school with bags and backpacks...
Bless the rains down in Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After months of praying for rain, we finally got what we have been waiting for. Although it was short lived and some parts got hit harder than others, Laredo finally saw some showers. On Tuesday we will continue to see a 20 percent chance of rain...
