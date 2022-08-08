Read full article on original website
Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation
Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables disputes Cale Gundy's account of incident
Brent Venables issued a statement on Monday that disputed Cale Gundy’s account of an incident last week that led to the assistant coach’s resignation. Gundy resigned on Sunday night from his position as wide receivers coach at Oklahoma. Gundy had coached at Oklahoma since 1999 and played quarterback there from 1990-93, so his departure from the program was met with surprise.
Sierra Canyon basketball adds another son of an NBA player
Ashton Hardaway, son of former NBA player and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, transfers to Sierra Canyon High from Texas.
LSU football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Brian Kelly is the new man in charge for the LSU Tigers football program. But will he lead the team to immediate success in 2022?. Following their National Championship win in the 2019 season, the LSU Tigers were unable to replicate that success. Most of that can be contributed to the majority of their starters heading to the NFL. Less than two years after leading the historic team to a CFP National title, Ed Orgeron and the program agreed to part ways.
Browns continue to read the room horribly with latest Deshaun Watson decision
The Cleveland Browns have handled almost every bit of the Deshaun Watson situation horribly and that’s not stopping for the start of the preseason. Look across the board at how the Cleveland Browns have handled Deshaun Watson — from trading for him in the first place, to structuring his contract in defense of a looming suspension, to continuing to essentially publicly deny his wrongdoing — and it’s been awful. They’ve consistently made the wrong decisions with the quarterback.
Ohio State football: Steele Chambers has found his role
It’s not super often that a player changes positions midway through his college career and is actually better at that position. Zach Boren did that in 2012 when he moved from fullback to linebacker. That’s exactly what happened to Steele Chambers. He switched from running back to linebacker last year and really helped the Ohio State football team.
VIDEO: Coach Ike Hilliard discusses Auburn's new receivers
AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn football team has three true freshmen plus a pair of transfers looking to bolster the wide receivers corps for the 2022 football season. Their position coach, Ike Hilliard, is also in his first season with Coach Bryan Harsin's Tigers. Hilliard gives his take on what he...
Bosa's dad argues 49ers star is disrespected: 'Absolute joke'
There’s no denying 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was one of the NFL’s most lethal pass rushers last season, if not one of the league’s top talents overall. But in his father John Bosa’s eyes, the San Francisco superstar didn’t receive enough recognition for what he accomplished in 2021 -- especially when the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2020 is taken into consideration.
The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be
The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
Rob Walton’s first message to fans after buying Broncos for $4.5 billion
The Denver Broncos are entering a new era. On Tuesday, NFL owners officially voted and unanimously approved the sale of the Broncos to the Walton-Penner group. The team was sold for $4.65 billion, which is an American record for the sale of a sports franchise. The ownership group consists of...
Mookie Cook, LeBron James actor and nation's No. 4 overall prospect, announcing commitment Friday
AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) five-star small forward Mookie Cook is ready to announce his college commitment. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound athlete, rated the nation's No. 4 overall prospect by 247Sports, posted on Instagram that he will announce his commitment Friday. After securing Montverde Academy ...
Georgia football: Former fan favorite QB Aaron Murray has a new job
Aaron Murray has been a consistent TV analyst presence in recent years but the former Georgia football star is heading to a new gig. When you go through the passing record books for Georgia football, you’re going to see Aaron Murray quite a lot. He was a legend for the Bulldogs and, even though he was unable to end the National Championship drought himself, he’s still fondly remembered for his time in Athens.
Former Red Raider Gets Chance with World Champion Warriors
The Golden State Warriors signed McClung along with two others on Friday.
Charvarius Ward out with injured groin for San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers spent big to lure Charvarius Ward in free agency, but the former Chiefs cornerback will be out a couple of weeks due to injury. The San Francisco 49ers spent big this offseason in free agency hoping to upgrade their secondary with the addition of former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward. Unfortunately, Ward has been injured in Niners’ training camp and now head coach Kyle Shanahan says he’s likely to miss the next couple of weeks with a groin muscle strain.
NFL・
Steelers: Kenny Pickett finally gives fans a glimpse into the future
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett finally provided fans with a highlight on Wednesday afternoon with an impressive two-minute drill. The pressure on Pickett, at this juncture, is not fair. But it comes with the territory. Pickett went to college in Pittsburgh, and though his high school is in Monmouth...
Participation in high school football in California declines for 6th consecutive year
84,626 played football in 2021, down from 89,756 in 2019. For the sixth consecutive year, participation falls, according to the survey.
Golden Guardians move on from LOL GM Danan Flander
Golden Guardians parted ways with its League of Legends general manager Danan Flander on Wednesday. Flander took over as GM
Warchant TV: Mike Norvell on FSU entering 'identity week'
The Florida State football team returned to practice on Monday fresh off its first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday. Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell laid out the expectations for the upcoming week. With six consecutive days of practice, including two on the campus of the University of North Florida, Norvell said this will act as “identity week” as the team will face high levels of stress and strain.
