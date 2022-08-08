ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco, the innovation lab: Why Sports City USA just hosted the official Dallas Startup Week kickoff party

On Sunday afternoon, a vacant spot on the sixth floor of a building at 3800 Gaylord Parkway was abuzz with conversation. Hands were shaking, introductions were being made and stories were being shared. Visitors got an up-close look at the kind of drones that could deliver ice cream or first aid kits to some Frisco and Little Elm residents. In another corner, guests were able to get new headshots taken and learned about a Cowboys-affiliated elevated workspace offering at The Star. At one end of the room, visitors learned about a Frisco-based company that helps media properties create fan engagement hubs.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Home Buyers Face Major Competition

First-time home buyers are discovering how competitive the housing market is across the DFW metroplex. Newlyweds Blayke and David had planned to start their search for a new home this summer, but rising mortgage costs and low inventory moved the couple to begin their search six months early, they relayed to WFAA News.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Frisco, TX
Business
City
Commerce, TX
City
Frisco, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development

Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
MESQUITE, TX
checkoutdfw.com

4 Frisco lawn care companies that are most recommended

Are you looking for a new lawn care service in Frisco? Thankfully you have lots of quality choices at your fingertips when it comes to companies who are known and recognized for their service. Everyone loves to have a nice-looking lawn, but not everyone enjoys the process of making it...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Retail Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
DALLAS, TX
everythinglubbock.com

H-E-B names 2022 Quest For Texas Best finalists

SAN ANTONIO (PRESS RELEASE) — More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products to H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24th at Dallas’ Fair Park.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
starlocalmedia.com

Texans Can Academies names director of workforce and community engagement for Dallas campuses

Texans Can Academies, a nonprofit that operates 13 public charter high schools across the state, has named Nicole Head as the organization’s new director of workforce and community engagement. In this role, Head will connect business leaders with Dallas-area Texans Can Academies campuses to support students, foster relationships with the community and increase the educational pathways for students by focusing on workplace readiness. She assumed this new role on July 18, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School

It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy