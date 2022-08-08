Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders Dealing With Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
H-E-B holding job fair in Plano this weekend
HEB supermarkets have arrived in North Texas, and with these new stores come job opportunities. The new HEB stores in Plano and Frisco will open this fall, and while managers have already been hired, they are still looking to hire 700 people.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco, the innovation lab: Why Sports City USA just hosted the official Dallas Startup Week kickoff party
On Sunday afternoon, a vacant spot on the sixth floor of a building at 3800 Gaylord Parkway was abuzz with conversation. Hands were shaking, introductions were being made and stories were being shared. Visitors got an up-close look at the kind of drones that could deliver ice cream or first aid kits to some Frisco and Little Elm residents. In another corner, guests were able to get new headshots taken and learned about a Cowboys-affiliated elevated workspace offering at The Star. At one end of the room, visitors learned about a Frisco-based company that helps media properties create fan engagement hubs.
virtualbx.com
New Construction – Rockwall Retail Quail Run (Invited GCs)
Architect – 1 Bidding General Contractor – 1 First Reported on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Last Updated 8/8/2022 8:06:56 AM.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Home Buyers Face Major Competition
First-time home buyers are discovering how competitive the housing market is across the DFW metroplex. Newlyweds Blayke and David had planned to start their search for a new home this summer, but rising mortgage costs and low inventory moved the couple to begin their search six months early, they relayed to WFAA News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development
Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
checkoutdfw.com
4 Frisco lawn care companies that are most recommended
Are you looking for a new lawn care service in Frisco? Thankfully you have lots of quality choices at your fingertips when it comes to companies who are known and recognized for their service. Everyone loves to have a nice-looking lawn, but not everyone enjoys the process of making it...
Study ranks cities seeing the highest inflation growth: Where do Dallas and Fort Worth rank?
Inflation is hitting everyone hard nowadays, but some people are feeling it more than others.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
Texas wage expert says companies are still sweetening the deal to lure workers with more pay
DALLAS — Even with all the recent concerns about the possibility of a recession in the months ahead, there have been some really good news concerning jobs. For starters, employment numbers in July blew away expectations, as a staggering 528,000 jobs were created in the month. And many of...
everythinglubbock.com
H-E-B names 2022 Quest For Texas Best finalists
SAN ANTONIO (PRESS RELEASE) — More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products to H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24th at Dallas’ Fair Park.
August is Black Business Month: These are some of the top Black-owned businesses around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — August is Black Business Month and that means it’s time to acknowledge Black-owned businesses across the country by giving them your business to celebrate diversity and equality in the U.S. NationalToday says, “When we celebrate the contribution of Black business owners and entrepreneurs, it pays...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Texans Can Academies names director of workforce and community engagement for Dallas campuses
Texans Can Academies, a nonprofit that operates 13 public charter high schools across the state, has named Nicole Head as the organization’s new director of workforce and community engagement. In this role, Head will connect business leaders with Dallas-area Texans Can Academies campuses to support students, foster relationships with the community and increase the educational pathways for students by focusing on workplace readiness. She assumed this new role on July 18, 2022.
Plano asks residents to increase water conservation efforts
The city of Plano is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. (Courtesy Pexels.com) The city of Plano is requesting that residents conserve water over the next 45 days. North Texas is facing an extremely hot and dry summer with little rain which increases drought conditions, according to the city.
Highest-rated restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
Six major North Texas school districts begin classes today
A half-dozen large North Texas school districts are open for business today. It’s the first day of class for students in Allen, Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano and Hurst-Euless-Bedford
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Dallas
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School
It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
Study ranks this North Texas city as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the country
Pets are family. There is nothing more loyal and loving than a dog that has claimed you as its caretaker.
Comments / 0