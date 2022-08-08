ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Robert Dougherty
2d ago

You didn't think the Democrats were smart enough to think of this, were you? Democrats don't care about climate.. They just want our money...

halmark
1d ago

isn't that being discriminatory? again another taste of Socialism. America isn't even close to maintain electric cars or even afford the electric bill. making and disposing of batteries is more harmful then anything else

JustMyThoughts
2d ago

Good! The fewer that qualify, the better. The incentive needs to go away completely. The obligation needs to be upon the manufacturers to reduce pricing, not the American taxpayers. The only thing the incentives do is encourage the manufacturers and dealerships (where applicable) to keep prices high, and use the govt incentive to close the sale.

