ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Lewisville community profile: Have you enjoyed live music in Lewisville lately? You probably have Daren Watkins to thank for that.

By Garrett Gravley
starlocalmedia.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta now open in Lewisville

Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. (Courtesy Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta) Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. The restaurant is located at 359 Lake Park Road, Ste. 132. The restaurant’s menu includes more than two dozen specialty pizzas, pasta dishes, salads and appetizers. Old Hag’s is open 24 hours every day and anticipates offering dine-in services soon, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. 972-999-6899. www.oldhagspizza.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Dallas Observer

Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad

Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisville, TX
Government
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
Lewisville, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Portillo's, known for its Chicago-style street food, files for permit with Fort Worth

Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style street food, including hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chopped salads. (Courtesy Portillo's) Portillo’s, which is known for its Chicago-style street food, has submitted a permit application with the city of Fort Worth for a 2.068-acre site at 2491 N. Tarrant Parkway near Tehama Ridge Parkway. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said no further information was available at this time on the Fort Worth location. Portillo’s officials announced plans to open its first Texas restaurant within the Grandscape development in The Colony this fall. The restaurant chain has more than 70 locations across multiple states. Portillo's is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, chopped salad, cheese fries and chocolate cake, according to its website. www.portillos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Live Music#Star Local Media#Mesquite News
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Spiral Diner, a Local Vegan Restaurant is Closing its Oak Cliff Location

Dallas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner is closing in August 2022 in Oak Cliff. “People are going to think we’re totally crazy,” says owner Amy McNutt, who opened the meat-free and dairy-free restaurant nearly 15 years ago in Dallas. Spiral Diner sold comforting vegan food long before most of her present-day competitors caught up.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity

Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
PLANO, TX
Thrillist

The 11 Best Things to do Indoors in Dallas When It’s Just Too Hot

Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. The only reasonable outdoor activity right now is lounging in a swimming pool. Fortunately, there are lots of...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?

As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cravings Ahead: A Look Back at Some of the Top State Fair Foods

Hollywood has the Oscars, and Broadway has the Tonys. Dallas? It has the Big Tex Choice Awards. The State Fair of Texas will announce the 10 finalists for the 2022 awards on August 10. Thirty-six semifinalists are competing for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco, the innovation lab: Why Sports City USA just hosted the official Dallas Startup Week kickoff party

On Sunday afternoon, a vacant spot on the sixth floor of a building at 3800 Gaylord Parkway was abuzz with conversation. Hands were shaking, introductions were being made and stories were being shared. Visitors got an up-close look at the kind of drones that could deliver ice cream or first aid kits to some Frisco and Little Elm residents. In another corner, guests were able to get new headshots taken and learned about a Cowboys-affiliated elevated workspace offering at The Star. At one end of the room, visitors learned about a Frisco-based company that helps media properties create fan engagement hubs.
FRISCO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Wendy Duncan Gives Insight on Life in a Cult and Spiritual Abuse

With as many times people have emphasized the idea of church or places of worship to be seen as a form of refuge, there have been instances where those places end up being far from what they preach. That was the case and inspiration for Wendy Duncan to write her...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy