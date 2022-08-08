Lewisville community profile: Have you enjoyed live music in Lewisville lately? You probably have Daren Watkins to thank for that.

Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas First Responders Dealing With Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta now open in Lewisville
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. (Courtesy Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta) Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. The restaurant is located at 359 Lake Park Road, Ste. 132. The restaurant’s menu includes more than two dozen specialty pizzas, pasta dishes, salads and appetizers. Old Hag’s is open 24 hours every day and anticipates offering dine-in services soon, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. 972-999-6899. www.oldhagspizza.com.
Dallas Observer
Spiral Diner and Bakery in Oak Cliff Is Shutting its Doors to Expand to New Spaces
Dallas’ home of vegan comfort food and desserts, Spiral Diner & Bakery, is closing the doors of its Oak Cliff location after 14 years. This is no portent of doom for Spiral, but the necessary beginning of a new phase for the business. The building housing the Oak Cliff...
Denton parlays its cool college cred into a hip spot north of Dallas
As the home to University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and a segment of the North Central Texas College, Denton is the quintessential eclectic and cool college town. Naturally, this attracts visitors making the road trip to tour campuses and visit students, but even if you aren't doing...
Dallas Observer
Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad
Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
Mama Bobcat & 3 Kittens Spotted 'Hanging Out' On Texas Golf Course: WATCH
"They were playing so much they sometimes fell into the creek water."
This North Texas coffee shop is connecting people and cultures one coffee bean at a time
"Peace and Blessings": that's the meaning behind locally owned coffee shop "Pax and Beneficia".
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Portillo's, known for its Chicago-style street food, files for permit with Fort Worth
Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style street food, including hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chopped salads. (Courtesy Portillo's) Portillo’s, which is known for its Chicago-style street food, has submitted a permit application with the city of Fort Worth for a 2.068-acre site at 2491 N. Tarrant Parkway near Tehama Ridge Parkway. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said no further information was available at this time on the Fort Worth location. Portillo’s officials announced plans to open its first Texas restaurant within the Grandscape development in The Colony this fall. The restaurant chain has more than 70 locations across multiple states. Portillo's is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, chopped salad, cheese fries and chocolate cake, according to its website. www.portillos.com.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Spiral Diner, a Local Vegan Restaurant is Closing its Oak Cliff Location
Dallas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner is closing in August 2022 in Oak Cliff. “People are going to think we’re totally crazy,” says owner Amy McNutt, who opened the meat-free and dairy-free restaurant nearly 15 years ago in Dallas. Spiral Diner sold comforting vegan food long before most of her present-day competitors caught up.
Zipline and climb through the treetops of Plano at GoApe!
We're taking you on an adventure through the treetops of the Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve in Plano.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Public Library awarded second TexTreasures grant to digitize Allen American past editions
Allen Public Library was awarded a second TexTreasures grant to continue digitization of the back issues of the Allen American newspapers as part of the University of North Texas Libraries Portal to Texas History collection. Digital versions of the 1972–1986 editions of the paper are currently available due to the...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity
Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
Thrillist
The 11 Best Things to do Indoors in Dallas When It’s Just Too Hot
Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. The only reasonable outdoor activity right now is lounging in a swimming pool. Fortunately, there are lots of...
Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?
As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
New Dallas facility Prenuvo lets you get a full-body scan in just 60 minutes
What if you could know what's going on inside your body and search for more than 500 conditions with one 60-minute scan and no radiation?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cravings Ahead: A Look Back at Some of the Top State Fair Foods
Hollywood has the Oscars, and Broadway has the Tonys. Dallas? It has the Big Tex Choice Awards. The State Fair of Texas will announce the 10 finalists for the 2022 awards on August 10. Thirty-six semifinalists are competing for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco, the innovation lab: Why Sports City USA just hosted the official Dallas Startup Week kickoff party
On Sunday afternoon, a vacant spot on the sixth floor of a building at 3800 Gaylord Parkway was abuzz with conversation. Hands were shaking, introductions were being made and stories were being shared. Visitors got an up-close look at the kind of drones that could deliver ice cream or first aid kits to some Frisco and Little Elm residents. In another corner, guests were able to get new headshots taken and learned about a Cowboys-affiliated elevated workspace offering at The Star. At one end of the room, visitors learned about a Frisco-based company that helps media properties create fan engagement hubs.
kgncnewsnow.com
Wendy Duncan Gives Insight on Life in a Cult and Spiritual Abuse
With as many times people have emphasized the idea of church or places of worship to be seen as a form of refuge, there have been instances where those places end up being far from what they preach. That was the case and inspiration for Wendy Duncan to write her...
Study ranks this North Texas city as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the country
Pets are family. There is nothing more loyal and loving than a dog that has claimed you as its caretaker.
