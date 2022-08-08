Read full article on original website
SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
Police have similar questions about separate incidents: 1 shooting, 1 stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have similar questions regarding two separate incidents early Wednesday that left two men wounded. In one case, officers found a man who had been beaten and shot in the leg outside a home in the 800 block of W. Theo. They were answering...
Man shot in leg uncooperative with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a 28-year-old South Side man was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of West Theo Avenue, not far from Nogalitos Street and Interstate 35 after receiving word of a man wounded.
Third arrest made in robbery at Southtown-area motel
SAN ANTONIO – A third suspect has been arrested in the aggravated robbery of two people at a Southtown-area hotel in May. Mark Cruz, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. His bond is set at $100,000.
Toy gun forces San Antonio elementary school lock down
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will order a mental health evaluation for a man accused of pulling a toy gun on two people and causing the lock down of a public school. Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after officers cornered...
Man murdered on San Antonio’s East side, police still searching for shooter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a murder on the East side. KSAT-12 reports officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Gabriel Street at around 1 A.M. Monday. They were told someone had been stabbed but they arrived to find a...
Seguin murder suspect still on the run, reward offered for information leading to arrest
SEGUIN – The Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a man wanted for murder. Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, of Seguin, is accused of shooting Jerome Roundtree, 59, on July 2 at a home in the 100 block of Benbo, police said.
Trial begins for man accused of dismembering San Antonio woman back in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Opening statements were heard Wednesday morning as the trial began for a man accused of dismembering a woman back in 2020. Rafael Castillo is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Nicole Perry. According to the indictment, on Nov. 19 Castillo allegedly killed Perry...
Missing 73-year-old woman found safe
SAN ANTONIO – Update: Frances “Frankie” Bowling, who disappeared last week, has been found safe, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Original: San Antonio police are looking for information about a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Frances “Frankie” Bowling was last...
U.S. Marshals need your help finding wanted man from South Side
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Marco Cruz-Garza who has an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In October of last year, Cruz-Garza was sentenced to three months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the U.S. He was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release.
Landlord accused of setting house on fire because she was upset at tenants, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A landlord was arrested for allegedly torching an East Side home because she accused her tenants of not paying rent, according to court records. Bexar County Jail records show that Elizabeth Flores Romo, 35, was taken into custody overnight and charged with arson of a habitation/place of assembly.
San Antonio police searching for man who disappeared from North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 35-year-old man who disappeared from the North Side last week. Nicholas Patrick Browne was last seen on Wednesday in the 9400 block of Powhatan Drive, not far from Callaghan and Stonehaven roads. He weighs 200 pounds, is 5 feet,...
Bexar County settles lawsuit with family of man shot to death by sheriff's deputy
The family of a man shot to death by a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy settled its federal civil rights case with the county for an undisclosed amount Tuesday. Bexar County Commissioners voted to pay $200,000 to cover the county’s deductible for liability insurance and allow its insurance company’s lawyers settle and pay for the rest. It is currently unclear how much will be paid to the family of Jesus Benito Garcia, who was shot to death in March 2020 after a domestic disturbance with his wife brought police to his trailer.
BCSO asking for public’s help in finding pink or rainbow-colored revolver used in shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a pink or rainbow-colored revolver that was used in a shooting on Sunday. Deputies said a 17-year-old male suspect shot a man in the 10000 block of Bonavantura, near Pue Road, and then fled the scene and threw away the gun.
Fishermen find body in creek just South of Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some fishermen made a gruesome discovery on the Southside. San Antonio Police say the two men were walking along San Pedro Creek near West Mitchell Street Sunday afternoon when they found a body in the water. Homicide investigators and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s...
Tree trimming solicitor, accomplices burglarize Castle Hills home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Castle Hills police are investigating a burglary involving a door-to-door solicitor. Police said a man went to an elderly resident’s house to solicit tree trimming work on the property. The man, who Shavano Park police said was dressed in business attire and said...
Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
Police seek suspect who broke into Northeast side club and stole thousands of dollars
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man who broke into a safe at a Northeast side club in the middle of the day. The incident happened on May 19 at 4435 Rittiman Road. The suspect made his way into the business by force and broke into the safe, stealing thousands of dollars.
