Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
Kaley Cuoco and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey’s Complete Relationship Timeline: Photos
Budding love! Less than one year after Kaley Cuoco filed for divorce from equestrian Karl Cook, she has moved on with Tom Pelphrey. “Life lately,” the Flight Attendant star captioned an Instagram gallery in May 2022, sharing multiple selfies with the Ozark actor. “The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to […]
Elite Daily
That Stranger Things Rumor About Nancy And Jonathan Breaking Up Probs Isn't True
The final season of Stranger Things is going to have to answer a lot of questions, and some of the most pressing ones don’t even have to do with a portal-creating demon destroying the world. Yes, Vecna is a big deal, but for shippers invested in the romantic elements of the series, there are even bigger fish to fry. The fourth season saw Nancy torn between her supportive BF, Jonathan. and her newly heroic ex, Steve (and possibly even sparking something with awkward new friend Robin). Then, near the start of the long wait for Season 5, a rumor popped up that hinted who Nancy will end up with, until it was squashed when the Stranger Things writers denounced a fake Season 4 script leak.
Elite Daily
Rachel And Aven’s One-On-One Date Made Twitter Fall In Love
Rachel Recchia had a rough start to Week 5 of The Bachelorette when Logan Palmer switched from her group to Gabby Windey’s. So Rachel was ready for all the romance on her one-on-one date with Aven Jones, and Bachelor Nation loved to see it.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Lili Reinhart talks life-changing moments ahead of ‘Look Both Ways’
Lili Reinhart is experiencing the best of both words in her upcoming Netflix film Look Both Ways. Playing the role of Natalie, Reinhart’s journey in the film is an emotional and multifaceted one, and it’s something she brought personal inspiration to. In a chat with Good Morning America,...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Megan Fox Shows Off 'Shorter And Bouncy' New Haircut For Summer And Leaves Fans Speechless—She Looks Incredible!
Megan Fox has once again rendered her fans completely speechless. But this time, it isn’t her super-risqué outfits or her PDA with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, but in fact her hair that is getting all of the attention!. The 36-year-old Jennifer’s Body star has ditched her short-lived...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Admits He Once Went Full Frontal — But Fans Never Saw It
‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Charlie Hunnam went full frontal on the UK version of ‘Queer as Folk’ when he was 18 — but fans never saw it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Kelly Ripa Jokingly Points Out the Flaw in Husband Mark Consuelos' New Haircut
Mark Consuelos is ready for the summer heat. With temperatures reaching high 90s in New York City, Consuelos, 51, took matters into his own hands to make sure he was staying cool — he shaved all his hair off. Consuelos' wife, Kelly Ripa, 51, showed off his new 'do...
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Tease Daughter Lola’s Upcoming Debut Single ‘Paranoia Silverlining’: ‘6 Days’ Until It’s Out
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Making her mark! Lola Consuelos, the only daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, is ready to step into the spotlight — and her parents couldn’t be prouder. “@theyoungestyung 6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA’S FIRST SINGLE IS OUT ❤️,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 51, captioned a Wednesday, August 3, Instagram Story post of Lola, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
Jason Sudeikis Regrets How He Served Olivia Wilde Custody Papers, Didn’t Want It to Happen at Harry Styles’ House
As Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s custody battle continues, the former couple’s drama is being aired out in new court documents. In the paperwork, obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, August 10, the Ted Lasso star, 46, addressed the fact that the actress, 38, was served custody documents on stage at CinemaCon in April […]
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says she 'begged' to play Max when she was 14 after casting directors said she was too old
Sink told Fashion magazine that she only got the part after she pleaded for a chemistry read with costars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.
Ryan Gosling shares ‘wife’ Eva Mendes’ reaction to actor’s Ken photo from new Barbie film
Ryan Gosling was asked on The One Show what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of the images of him as Ken.Gosling is set to appear as the iconic doll in the forthcoming film Barbie, starring opposite Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, features an all-star cast including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell.In June, photos of Gosling in character were released online, causing a Twitter storm. They showed the La La Land star with bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.Appearing on The One Show on...
Amanda Seyfried Reveals She's a Major Bachelor Nation Superfan — But Admits 'I Struggle with It'
Amanda Seyfried is on her way to a Bachelor Nation Ph.D. as a longtime superfan of the reality series. The Dropout star, 36, revealed she's secretly a huge fan of the ABC dating competition series during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show. But, much like other fans, she has some reservations about fully owning up to her love for the show.
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Pokes Fun at Mark Consuelos in New Instagram Post (and He Fires Right Back in the Comments)
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos love to send flirty messages to each other on Instagram, but when they're not filling our feeds with PDA, the two also love to poke fun at one another on social media. Ripa teased her husband with her latest Instagram post, where the couple are...
Elite Daily
Paper Girls Is The Stranger Things-Yellowjackets Hybrid You Need To Watch
Looking for a wild sci-fi adventure to tide you over during Stranger Things’ hiatus? Or maybe you’re fiending for another twisted mystery that brings a group of very different young women together while you wait for Yellowjackets to come back. Either way, your next favorite TV series is the same: Paper Girls. The time-traveling comic book adaptation premiered on Prime Video on July 29, and if you haven’t checked it out yet, consider this your sign to bump it to the top of your watchlist. Here’s why Paper Girls is about to be your new obsession, especially if you love Stranger Things or Yellowjackets.
Comments / 0