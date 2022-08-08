ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

PLANetizen

Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?

“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Sandy Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Going up! We have your weekend plans sorted as the annual Sandy Balloon Festival takes off this weekend. At sunrise this Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, head over to Storm Mountain Park (1000 E. 11400 S) to see these majestic balloons soar high above the state. Organizers say attendees […]
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

New cinnamon roll shop opens in Riverton

Picture the best cinnamon roll you have ever had, now imagine it even better. Wanna Cinn is a new up-and-coming dessert spot for something to satisfy that sweet tooth. We spoke with David Sickich about the opening and tried the amazing flavors they have to offer. Wanna Cinn opened its...
RIVERTON, UT
ABC4

Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale.  Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
MIDVALE, UT
kpcw.org

The effect of dust from the receding Great Salt Lake

Kevin Perry, Professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah joins the show. Over the past decade, the Great Salt Lake has continued to deplete. It is now a third of its original size and recently the last remaining boats were pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. The troubled body of water desperately needs more water. These record lows are taking a toll, and the effects are wide reaching.
gastronomicslc.com

Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City

As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Going solar? New program offers discounts to SLC homeowners ready to make the switch

SALT LAKE CITY — A new program will allow a few dozen single-family homeowners in Utah's capital city cheaper access to solar power through limited-time discounts. Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday, which offers "discounted bulk purchase" pricing for up to 50 residents looking to switch to solar energy. The city is partnering with Utah-based Gardner Energy to install the solar panels.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

