PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
Sandy Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Going up! We have your weekend plans sorted as the annual Sandy Balloon Festival takes off this weekend. At sunrise this Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, head over to Storm Mountain Park (1000 E. 11400 S) to see these majestic balloons soar high above the state. Organizers say attendees […]
kuer.org
These Salt Lake westsiders were displaced from their homes, here’s where they are now
A little more than a year ago, Tina Holt Balderrama was displaced from her duplex in Rose Park. With few options, she, her two grandchildren and two dogs moved about a 20-minute drive south to an apartment complex in Murray. The change has been difficult for her family and expensive,...
SNAPPED: Just moosin’ around
PARK CITY, Utah – Linda Apte caught a sweet moment on camera of an excited young calf alongside its patient momma on a beautiful sunny day, saying, “Someone is happy […]
Sandy salon gives free back-to-school haircuts
Back to school is just around the corner, so as kids gear up to look their best, one Utah hair salon wanted to help without taking a toll on their parents’ wallets.
ABC 4
New cinnamon roll shop opens in Riverton
Picture the best cinnamon roll you have ever had, now imagine it even better. Wanna Cinn is a new up-and-coming dessert spot for something to satisfy that sweet tooth. We spoke with David Sickich about the opening and tried the amazing flavors they have to offer. Wanna Cinn opened its...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s Hogle Zoo expanding east side with an all-Utah species exhibit
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo is expanding by adding to the east side of its current property. An all-Utah Native Species exhibit and a new center will house animals used in education. The project will begin Wednesday and is expected to be completed in 2023. Gov....
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
kpcw.org
The effect of dust from the receding Great Salt Lake
Kevin Perry, Professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah joins the show. Over the past decade, the Great Salt Lake has continued to deplete. It is now a third of its original size and recently the last remaining boats were pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. The troubled body of water desperately needs more water. These record lows are taking a toll, and the effects are wide reaching.
gastronomicslc.com
Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City
As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
Worker buried in construction accident near Park City
A worker was fully buried after an apparent accident Monday evening at a construction site near Park City.
ksl.com
This proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
SALT LAKE CITY — A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service...
kjzz.com
Woman accuses Sandy property manager of negligence after ceiling caves in
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman renting an apartment in Salt Lake City is accusing the property management company of negligence after her bedroom ceiling caved in, followed by a major water leak. Nicole Miceli moved into the apartment managed by Wolfnest Property Management located in Sandy back...
ksl.com
Going solar? New program offers discounts to SLC homeowners ready to make the switch
SALT LAKE CITY — A new program will allow a few dozen single-family homeowners in Utah's capital city cheaper access to solar power through limited-time discounts. Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday, which offers "discounted bulk purchase" pricing for up to 50 residents looking to switch to solar energy. The city is partnering with Utah-based Gardner Energy to install the solar panels.
utahbusiness.com
SRS brokers $3 million sale of vacant commercial building in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced it has completed the $3 million sale of a vacant, 22,874-square-foot warehouse/office building located on just under one-half acre of land at 47 E. 700 S. in downtown Salt Lake City, UT. SRS NNLG’s...
Hundreds of new teachers welcomed to Davis School District
Hundreds of new teachers were celebrated Tuesday before beginning the school year with the Davis School District.
wvcjournal.com
Homes sales hit the floor in West Valley City, Salt Lake County
The frenetic pace of home sales in West Valley City and Salt Lake County, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is slowing. But it may not be of huge benefit to buyers—or sellers—for that matter. Skyrocketing home prices and rising mortgage rates have forced a growing...
kslnewsradio.com
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
DWR takes ownership of Cinnamon Creek wildlife management area
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officially took ownership of its newest wildlife management area (WMA), Cinnamon Creek WMA, in June after winning a public auction in […]
Amazon Mystery Boxes for sale at the ReStore
PARK CITY, Utah — Amazon Mystery Boxes, the subject of many Youtube and TikTok unboxing videos, can now be purchased in Park City at the ReStore thanks to donations from […]
