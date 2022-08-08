Will Smith rocked the Oscars on Marc 27 when he infamously walked onstage and slapped comedian and presenter Chris Rock. The outrage surrounding the incident hasn’t let up since then, but Will’s famous daughter Willow, 21, has now come to her dad’s defense. “I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” she told Billboard in an interview published online today (August 5.) “Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”

