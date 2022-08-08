Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: You Can’t Claim to Support “Law and Order” and Denounce the FBI RaidWalter RheinPalm Beach, FL
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Watch live: After Trump raid, supporters with signs, loud music cruise past Mar-A-Lago
Amid a raid at Mar-A-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of former president Donald Trump gathered outside the club Monday.
What We Know About The FBI Raid Of Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Residence
Donald Trump left the White House over a year and a half ago, relocating to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. But even though the former president is out of the D.C. orbit, his name has continued to land in the headlines. Earlier this summer, a House committee held...
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
What is Mar-a-Lago? A look inside Trump's Florida estate
On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, former President Donald J. Trump's home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI. As reaction continues to come in about this event — What is Mar-a-Lago? Where is it, exactly? How big is it, and how long has he owned it?. Here is...
Judge who green-lit raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home donated thousands to Obama
The federal judge who reportedly signed off on the raid at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence donated thousands of dollars to former President Barack Obama's presidential campaign and victory fund in 2008. Bruce Reinhart, a Florida federal magistrate judge, donated $1,000 to Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and added $1,000 more...
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Donald Trump Suggests FBI Agents 'Planting' Evidence at Mar-a-Lago
Trump claimed the FBI agents "wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses" when they searched his Florida residence on Monday.
'Trump has never lied': Supporter protests outside Mar-a-Lago over FBI search
CNN’s Randi Kaye speaks with Trump supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, as they’re rallying for the former president over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Trump supporters descend on Mar-a-Lago following FBI raid
Supporters of former President Donald Trump marched to his Florida home of Mar-a-Lago on Monday to show support for the country's former leader following an unexpected FBI raid.
Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida 'under siege' by FBI agents
Former President Trump on Monday said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was "under siege" by a "large group" of FBI agents conducting a search warrant. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."
Trump says Mar-a-Lago searched by FBI in ‘unannounced raid’
Former President Trump said in a statement that his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.” NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports the latest details.Aug. 9, 2022.
Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump who helped build his empire, dies at 73
July 14 (Reuters) - Ivana Trump, the first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump and the mother of his three oldest children, who helped her husband build some of his signature buildings including Trump Tower, died on Thursday at age 73, Donald Trump announced.
SEE IT: Anti-Trump protesters gather outside NYC tower after FBI raid
Anti-Trump protesters gathered outside Trump Tower in New York City in the wake of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, photos show.
'Banana Republic': Ron DeSantis slams FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
House Republicans to meet with Trump at Bedminster, following Mar-a-Lago FBI raid
Rep. Jim Banks and members of the House Republican Study Committee are expected to meet with former President Trump at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, Tuesday evening, Fox News has learned. Banks, R-Ind., the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, is expected to bring a dozen members of the...
A History Of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's American Castle
Update: Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump confirmed that the FBI has raided his Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago. “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote in a lengthy statement. “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.” The FBI has yet to comment on the matter. Get all the details of the investigation right here.
