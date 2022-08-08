ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup

UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
Fox News

Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida 'under siege' by FBI agents

Former President Trump on Monday said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was "under siege" by a "large group" of FBI agents conducting a search warrant. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."
AOL Corp

A History Of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's American Castle

Update: Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump confirmed that the FBI has raided his Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago. “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote in a lengthy statement. “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.” The FBI has yet to comment on the matter. Get all the details of the investigation right here.
