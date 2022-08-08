ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Gwen Stefani Is In This Throwback Pic, 'Can't Be Gwen'

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXEo1_0h9Bu87s00

This post has been updated since it was originally published on 05/07/22.

No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 52-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly stunning looks over the past few years, and has even showed off her natural beauty by stepping out sans makeup on more than a few occasions. However, the drastic change in her appearance hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially as far as her seemingly ever-increasing lips are concerned!

The singer posted a five-picture carousel of herself posing and pouting at various different angles to her Instagram on May 1st; and her voluminous smile was one of the first things fans noticed! (It’s pretty hard to miss!) As you can imagine, the comments section was rife with opinions on the “Rich Girl” singer’s lips, with many fans literally begging her to cut back on the alleged lip fillers!

“Stop the lip fillers,” one fan commanded, which several fans responded to in agreement. One fan responded with a clapping hands emoji (less is often more in the comments section, and sometimes one emoji says it all!) while another wrote, “Agree. Why would she do that? She looked gorgeous before. Now i only see big lips.” Another fan said, “Agreed. Her lips were the first thing I noticed because they look silly.” “She is beautiful, she doesnt need big lips!” exclaimed another fan.

“Stop with the lip filler too much,” another fan wrote in a separate comment. “Too much on the lips you’re naturally beautiful,” commented another fan, while many other IG users thought that she looked a little different to the Gwen they are used to seeing. “This does not look like Gwen??!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “You look sooooo different than before. I like natural aging. This is clearly artificially enhanced. ‘I’m full of artificial sweetener, my hearts been deceitful.’ And, ‘if the magic’s in the makeup, who am I?'” “Vague resemblance to Gwen Stefani,” wrote another fan. “Oooh too much filler. Wheres Gwen?” questioned another fan.

Just in case you forgot, here are a couple throwback pics showing how Gwen used to look during her days as part of American rock band No Doubt (circa 1980).

And as of this writing, here are some of Gwen’s latest posts on Instagram. Check out her looks for the latest launch of her makeup brand GXVE Beauty .

Here’s a sweet photo of her with husband Blake Shelton. In case you didn’t know, the two were actually judges on the television show The Voice . Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in July 2021.

You *have* to see this video of the couple singing together. So sweet!

So, what do you think of Gwen Stefani’s looks lately? Let us know in the comments!

This article was updated on 08/08/22 with the information below:

Perhaps the most shocking picture that proves just how much the “What You Waiting For?” singer has changed over the years is the one posted on the ‘Classic Rock in Pics’ (@crockpics) Twitter account on July 20th. The picture shows what appears to be a teenage Gwen (she was born in 1969 and the account said the picture was taken in 1983, so you do the math!) getting the one and only Sting’s autograph. And we would have *never* recognized her in a million years!

Gwen’s multicolored and often high fashion ‘fits and bright blonde hair are nowhere to be seen, as the teenage Sting fan is sporting a short haircut which was no doubt very popular in the early 80s, and a casual, neutral-colored shorts and sweater combo. The internet couldn’t believe what they saw before them either! “That’s Gwen?” questioned one shocked Twitter user. “No No can’t be Gwen no no no,” claimed another. “R u sure?” another user asked, in disbelief that the teenager in the pic was Mrs Blake Shelton. “What a moment to look back on. Very cool,” added another Twitter user, who we definitely agree with!

