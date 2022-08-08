Read full article on original website
What it takes to be an Iowa State Fair food vendor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Food vendors at the Iowa State Fair may not have it as easy as you would think. There are a lot of steps to getting to the fair that start months in advance. Food vendors need to apply to the fair to get a spot and when they do they need […]
Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 Iowa State Fair
There is only one Iowa State Fair. It is recognized across the nation as the largest state fair with more entertainment and food options than you can shake a stick at! Food on a stick, at that! This year's Iowa State Fair runs from August 11th through August 21st. Even if you've been to the fair before, there are some things you need to know. The Des Moines Register has put together some helpful tips before you head to the best state fair in the U.S.A.!
kiwaradio.com
Area Airports To Receive State Funding As Part Of 2023 State Aviation Program
Ames, Iowa — Two airports in our area have received part of $8.3 million from the fiscal year 2023 State Aviation Program. The Iowa Transportation Commission says the grants that were given as part of the State Aviation Program are in both the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and the Aviation Vertical Infrastructure programs.
kiwaradio.com
Agritourism bus tour in Central Iowa
IARN – Small farmers and acreage owners who want to learn more about agritourism and specialty crops can register to attend a bus tour on Aug. 31. Four diverse farming operations are part of this year’s event. The inaugural event will feature four operations in central Iowa, with...
kscj.com
IOWA STATE FAIR READIES FOR BIG CROWDS
THE 2022 IOWA STATE FAIR STARTS THURSDAY. GARY SLATER, THE FAIR’S C-E-O AND GENERAL MANAGER, SAYS THE ORGANIZATION IS STILL RECOVERING FINANCIALLY FROM THE CANCELLATION OF THE 2020 FAIR DUE TO THE PANDEMIC. THE STATE FAIR LOST 13 MILLION DOLLARS WHEN THE EVENT WAS CANCELLED IN 2020, BUT QUALIFIED...
KCCI.com
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
kiwaradio.com
IFB study shows IA consumers trust farmers and buy “real” products
IARN — “Recession” is a word that has been tossed around a lot lately. Whether you subscribe that we are in a recession or not, there is no denying that the economy has been feeling strain this year. Consumers are changing their spending habits to accommodate inflation and the growing costs of food and fuel.
It’s Iowa’s Oldest Restaurant and it Just Might Be Its Very Best
It's no surprise this place has been in business since the 1850s, as it serves up one of the tastiest meals you're likely to find in the Hawkeye State. On the menu: Mushroom and Swiss Burger, Delicious Broasted Chicken, and maybe, just maybe, the best Pork Tenderloin Sandwich in the entire state.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair 2022: Your guide to Iowa's largest event
DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, the Iowa State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21!. Advance admission tickets cost $9 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $5 for children (ages 6 to 11). Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults and $8 for children. Other ticket options provide discounts on adult beverages, barnyard yoga, demolition derby and giant slide tickets among others.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Iowa Crop Conditions Continue To Be Impacted By The Drought
(Des Moines, IA) — The ongoing drought in Iowa continues to impact crop conditions. The latest U-S-D-A crop report shows 73 percent of the corn crop is in good to excellent condition. That’s a three percent drop from one week ago. The condition of the soybean crop has declined...
kiwaradio.com
Hinson talks inflation and how agriculture can help
IARN — Inflation has been the dominant issue for most households in the U.S. lately. While we teeter on the edge of a recession, each family finds that they have less and less spending money. This is especially evident in rural areas, where families and small businesses are taking it on the chin. Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said inflation is the number one issue she sees in her area, and it affects people in a variety of ways.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
voiceofalexandria.com
Rising Democratic star to speak at Wing Ding in Clear Lake
DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
Are Iowa Folks Really Suffering From “Corn Sweat”?
If you have been feeling sweatier than usual in Iowa, this might just be the reason why. Corn. Corn might be making you really sweaty. According to the Washington Post ‘Corn sweat’ is making the air in the Midwest oppressively muggy. This summer many portions of Iowa have...
These Are The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Iowa
Show me the money! While most people would like to make as much money as they can for their hard work, it should be said that money isn't everything to everyone. Some people want to work jobs where they have fewer hours and can spend more time with their families. Some people want better benefits or more vacation days. It is very true that money can't solve every problem someone might have. I will also say I've never seen someone mad on a new jetski, or a new yacht.
Iowa metal manufacturer settles US government complaint
A southwest Iowa company that makes metal castings used by military contractors in helicopters and other equipment has reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging the company failed to test the castings and falsely certified test results over seven years.
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Ranks Ninth In The US On New Kids Count Survey
Statewide Iowa — Iowa ranks ninth in the country on the annual Kids Count report, which ranks states on twelve factors divided into four categories: economic well being, education, health, and family and community. Iowa’s high ranking can be misleading, according to Anne Discher, executive director of Common Good...
