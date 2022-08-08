ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

New Mexico Cannabis Sales Topped $40 Million In July, Keeping A Steady Pace

Since New Mexico's regulated marketplace opened sales of adult-use marijuana, reported sales topped $40 million. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham referenced the cannabis revenue numbers from July saying that they "have established a new industry that is already generating millions of dollars in local and state revenue and will continue to generate millions more in economic activity across the state, creating thousands of jobs for New Mexicans in communities both small and large."
INCOME TAX
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
68K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy