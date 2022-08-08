Read full article on original website
Since New Mexico's regulated marketplace opened sales of adult-use marijuana, reported sales topped $40 million. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham referenced the cannabis revenue numbers from July saying that they "have established a new industry that is already generating millions of dollars in local and state revenue and will continue to generate millions more in economic activity across the state, creating thousands of jobs for New Mexicans in communities both small and large."
