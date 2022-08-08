Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
City of Carlyle Street and Alley Committee met July 7
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Opening Items 1.1 Call to Order 1.2 Roll Call 1.3 Approval of Minutes - April 19, 2022 2. Action Items 2.1 Culvert off 13th Street near High School and Huels's 2.2 Apron Entrance... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
spotonillinois.com
City of Marion Zoning Board met July 14
Here is the agenda provided by the board: CALL TO ORDER 1. ROLL CALLOLD BUSINESS NEW BUSINESS A. MINUTES 1) Approve minutes from June 21st Zoning Board Meeting. B. REQUESTS 1) Request a Special Use Permit at 805 N McLaren St., PIN# 07-18-403-019... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Comments / 0