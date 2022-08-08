Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Opening Items 1.1 Call to Order 1.2 Roll Call 1.3 Approval of Minutes - April 19, 2022 2. Action Items 2.1 Culvert off 13th Street near High School and Huels's 2.2 Apron Entrance... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:

CARLYLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO