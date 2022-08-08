Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spotonillinois.com
Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16
The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 17:46. 17:30. 17:30. How many junior tennis players ranked in the...
spotonillinois.com
How long did Sugar Grove inventors wait for patents granted in week ending July 30?
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending July 30 in Sugar Grove was 616 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Meade Grey Richter for a chin rest. It was filed on Nov. 17, 2020 before...
spotonillinois.com
Flood Warning issued August 08 at 4:56AM CDT until August 10 at 3:19AM CDT by NWS
..The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:23.
spotonillinois.com
City of Rochelle Council met July 25
Here is the agenda provided by the council: I. CALL TO ORDER: 1. Pledge to the Flag 2. Prayer II. ROLL CALL: III. PROCLAMATIONS, COMMENDATIONS, ETC: 1. Retiree Recognition - Brian Albers IV. REPORTS AND COMMUNICATIONS: 1. Mayor's Report: a) Appoint... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:19. 17:19.
Comments / 0