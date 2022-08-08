Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
City of Carlyle Street and Alley Committee met July 7
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Opening Items 1.1 Call to Order 1.2 Roll Call 1.3 Approval of Minutes - April 19, 2022 2. Action Items 2.1 Culvert off 13th Street near High School and Huels's 2.2 Apron Entrance
spotonillinois.com
City of Collinsville City Council met July 12
Here is the agenda provided by the council: A. CALL MEETING TO ORDERB. ROLL CALL C. INVOCATION D. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE E. PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITION/PRESENTATIONS F. BUSINESS PRIOR TO PUBLIC INPUT G. COUNCIL DISCUSSION H. SPEAKERS FROM...
spotonillinois.com
City of Columbia City Council met Aug. 1
Here is the agenda provided by the council: A. Call Meeting to Order B. Roll Call C. Pledge of Allegiance D. Proclamations/Recognition/Presentations 1. Retirement of Columbia Police Department Detective Kelly Bramlett 2. Municipal Treasurer's
spotonillinois.com
Brighton library sets Saturday event
Renovations to the Brighton Memorial Library District building are nearing completion and a grand reopening is planned 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
spotonillinois.com
Teen Hangout at Glen Carbon Library
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Intelligencer requests briefs be submitted at least 10 days prior to the desired publication date. Due to the volume of community-submitted briefs, the content may be published within 10 days of submission. Holidays and weather forecasts may impact some events.
spotonillinois.com
How long did Sugar Grove inventors wait for patents granted in week ending July 30?
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending July 30 in Sugar Grove was 616 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Meade Grey Richter for a chin rest. It was filed on Nov. 17, 2020
wgel.com
Bond County Fair Demo Derby Results
The grandstand and pit were filled with fans for the annual Bond County Fair demolition derby Saturday night. A total of 48 cars were at the track for the night. Eleven drivers were in the Limited Weld Class final. Winning the $2,000 first place prize was Michael Voss of Carlyle, and Cody Kluemke of Bartelso took home $1,000 for second place.
spotonillinois.com
Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16
The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz
spotonillinois.com
City of Belleville Police & Fire Committee met July 11
Here is the agenda provided by the committee:Call to Order Roll Call of Aldermen Minutes from Previous Regular Meeting - June 13, 2022 Public Participation Staff Reports: Police Department / Chief Eiskant 1. Intergovernmental
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois
Effingham Radio
30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Event at Carlyle Lake
On Friday, August 12, 2022, the 30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Car Show Nationals will be held at Mariner's Village Resort in the Dam West area of Carlyle Lake. More than 250 classic cars from central and southern Illinois are expected to participate in the event. The event kicks
spotonillinois.com
Valmeyer native on ESPN
Trent McNiel, the 12-year-old son of former Valmeyer residents Jason and Paula McNiel, has played a key role in a Tennessee team's journey to the Little League World Series that starts next week in Williamsport, Pa. Trent is a pitcher and first baseman with Nolensville Little League
Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event
Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week. Preszler is in town to participate in the station's 75th anniversary event "Local News. Lasting Impact." Thursday at the Missouri History
Illinois Business Journal
Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening
Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building
spotonillinois.com
Edwardsville grad Blake Burris putting up MVP-caliber numbers
Darrell Handelsman knows a thing or two about baseball. The Alton River Dragons coach for the past two seasons, Handelsman has amassed over 750 victories in a career that started back in 1996. So, when Handelsman gives an opinion on one of his players, it's best to listen. "Somebody
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the
edglentoday.com
Alton Resident WWII P.O.W. Memoir Released
ALTON - The memoir of life-long Alton resident, Henry Eugene “Gene” Maul, has been released by LuLu Press, Inc. The memoir, Diary of Henry Eugene Maul, Prisoner of War, is a compilation by his eldest daughter, Diana Maul Halstead, a 1970 graduate of Alton High School. The Maul family was a fixture of Alton going back to the late 1830’s.
nprillinois.org
Litchfield building collapse investigation continues and Sheriffs win lawsuit |First Listen
A structural engineer visits Litchfield building collapse site on Monday. Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data shows Illinois around the middle of the pack for overall children's well being. Buckminster Fuller biography portrays the architect as one who turned his classroom as an incubator. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois'
The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard
I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
