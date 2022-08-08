ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlyle, IL

spotonillinois.com

City of Carlyle Street and Alley Committee met July 7

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Opening Items 1.1 Call to Order 1.2 Roll Call 1.3 Approval of Minutes - April 19, 2022 2. Action Items 2.1 Culvert off 13th Street near High School and Huels's 2.2 Apron Entrance
CARLYLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Collinsville City Council met July 12

Here is the agenda provided by the council: A. CALL MEETING TO ORDERB. ROLL CALL C. INVOCATION D. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE E. PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITION/PRESENTATIONS F. BUSINESS PRIOR TO PUBLIC INPUT G. COUNCIL DISCUSSION H. SPEAKERS FROM
COLLINSVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Columbia City Council met Aug. 1

Here is the agenda provided by the council: A. Call Meeting to Order B. Roll Call C. Pledge of Allegiance D. Proclamations/Recognition/Presentations 1. Retirement of Columbia Police Department Detective Kelly Bramlett 2. Municipal Treasurer's
COLUMBIA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Brighton library sets Saturday event

Renovations to the Brighton Memorial Library District building are nearing completion and a grand reopening is planned 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
BRIGHTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Teen Hangout at Glen Carbon Library

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Intelligencer requests briefs be submitted at least 10 days prior to the desired publication date. Due to the volume of community-submitted briefs, the content may be published within 10 days of submission. Holidays and weather forecasts may impact some events.
GLEN CARBON, IL
wgel.com

Bond County Fair Demo Derby Results

The grandstand and pit were filled with fans for the annual Bond County Fair demolition derby Saturday night. A total of 48 cars were at the track for the night. Eleven drivers were in the Limited Weld Class final. Winning the $2,000 first place prize was Michael Voss of Carlyle, and Cody Kluemke of Bartelso took home $1,000 for second place.
BOND COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16

The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz
SANDWICH, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Belleville Police & Fire Committee met July 11

Here is the agenda provided by the committee:Call to Order Roll Call of Aldermen Minutes from Previous Regular Meeting - June 13, 2022 Public Participation Staff Reports: Police Department / Chief Eiskant 1. Intergovernmental
BELLEVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Event at Carlyle Lake

On Friday, August 12, 2022, the 30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Car Show Nationals will be held at Mariner’s Village Resort in the Dam West area of Carlyle Lake. More than 250 classic cars from central and southern Illinois are expected to participate in the event. The event kicks...
CARLYLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Valmeyer native on ESPN

Trent McNiel, the 12-year-old son of former Valmeyer residents Jason and Paula McNiel, has played a key role in a Tennessee team's journey to the Little League World Series that starts next week in Williamsport, Pa. Trent is a pitcher and first baseman with Nolensville Little League,
VALMEYER, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening

Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building...
BELLEVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Edwardsville grad Blake Burris putting up MVP-caliber numbers

Darrell Handelsman knows a thing or two about baseball. The Alton River Dragons coach for the past two seasons, Handelsman has amassed over 750 victories in a career that started back in 1996. So, when Handelsman gives an opinion on one of his players, it's best to listen. "Somebody
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Alton Resident WWII P.O.W. Memoir Released

ALTON - The memoir of life-long Alton resident, Henry Eugene “Gene” Maul, has been released by LuLu Press, Inc. The memoir, Diary of Henry Eugene Maul, Prisoner of War, is a compilation by his eldest daughter, Diana Maul Halstead, a 1970 graduate of Alton High School. The Maul family was a fixture of Alton going back to the late 1830’s.
ALTON, IL
97ZOK

The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard

I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
ILLINOIS STATE

